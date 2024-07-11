Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week
The latest top five opportunities on Motorsport Jobs for this week have just landed. To find your perfect job in motorsport find out more here.
Motorsport Jobs of the week
Photo by: Uncredited
1. Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber - Senior Race Strategist - Hinwil
The position of Senior Race Strategist with Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber is part of the Audi F1 Project in Hinwil, Switzerland.
In this role you will be the main race strategist whilst rotating between trackside and the operations room and will include live decision making, including box calls and live qualifying timing.
Candidates will have several years of proven track record as a Race Strategist.
2. Andretti Cadillac - Graduate Electronics Support Engineer - Silverstone
Andretti Cadillac has the opportunity for a Graduate Electronics Support Engineer.
In this role you will play a vital role supporting the operation of the car electronic systems and associated hardware.
You will have a degree in a relevant discipline (Engineering) or similar which has been completed within the past 12 months, or you are scheduled to complete it within the next 12 months.
3. Pirelli Motorsport - Warehouse Tyre Fitter - Didcot
Pirelli Motorsport is looking for a Warehouse Tyre Fitter to be based in Didcot, Oxfordshire.
Your main responsibility is to provide a first-class, professional, tyre-fitting service, in respect of all Pirelli Motorsport requirements in the warehouse.
This role will require you to work within the warehouse on a daily basis, Monday to Friday, and some travel at weekends during the year.
4. Alpine F1 Team - IT Race Engineer - Enstone
The Alpine F1 Team is recruiting an IT Race Engineer.
Within this role you will be part of a team that is responsible for the management, monitoring and maintenance of client, telecommunication and infrastructure systems that enable the team to go racing.
Successful candidates will have proven experience providing 2nd and 3rd line support in high-pressured environments.
5. Trident Racing Supplies - Sales Engineer - England
Trident Racing Supplies has a vacancy for a Sales Engineer, based on the Silverstone Business Park.
They are looking for a motivated and technically proficient Sales Engineer with an engineering and/or motorsport background to support their sales team.
To be considered for this role you will have proven experience as a sales engineer or technician within the motorsport or high-performance automotive sectors.
Applications close on 31 July 2024.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Hollinger compares ownership in F1 versus IndyCar
British Indy NXT stars Chadwick, Foster tipped for 2025 IndyCar promotions
Has motorsport ever featured in the Summer Olympics?
Sargeant to "fight until the end" with Williams F1 future under threat
Autosport Plus
Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets
The choppy waters McLaren has navigated behind the scenes of its F1 success
How a decade of F4 has revolutionised single-seater racing
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments