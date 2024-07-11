Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

The position of Senior Race Strategist with Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber is part of the Audi F1 Project in Hinwil, Switzerland.

In this role you will be the main race strategist whilst rotating between trackside and the operations room and will include live decision making, including box calls and live qualifying timing.

Candidates will have several years of proven track record as a Race Strategist.

Andretti Cadillac has the opportunity for a Graduate Electronics Support Engineer.

In this role you will play a vital role supporting the operation of the car electronic systems and associated hardware.

You will have a degree in a relevant discipline (Engineering) or similar which has been completed within the past 12 months, or you are scheduled to complete it within the next 12 months.

Pirelli Motorsport is looking for a Warehouse Tyre Fitter to be based in Didcot, Oxfordshire.

Your main responsibility is to provide a first-class, professional, tyre-fitting service, in respect of all Pirelli Motorsport requirements in the warehouse.

This role will require you to work within the warehouse on a daily basis, Monday to Friday, and some travel at weekends during the year.

The Alpine F1 Team is recruiting an IT Race Engineer.

Within this role you will be part of a team that is responsible for the management, monitoring and maintenance of client, telecommunication and infrastructure systems that enable the team to go racing.

Successful candidates will have proven experience providing 2nd and 3rd line support in high-pressured environments.

Trident Racing Supplies has a vacancy for a Sales Engineer, based on the Silverstone Business Park.

They are looking for a motivated and technically proficient Sales Engineer with an engineering and/or motorsport background to support their sales team.

To be considered for this role you will have proven experience as a sales engineer or technician within the motorsport or high-performance automotive sectors.

Applications close on 31 July 2024.