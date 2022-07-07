Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Le Mans podium finisher and broadcaster Alain de Cadenet dies aged 76 Next / David Coulthard: Why women racers are more than equal
General News

Magazine: F1 British GP review as Sainz breaks his duck

The stories of a thrilling British Grand Prix fill this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (7 July).

Kevin Turner
By:
Magazine: F1 British GP review as Sainz breaks his duck

Last weekend’s Silverstone race was the best round of the 2022 Formula 1 season so far, despite some worrying moments.

Carlos Sainz provided a feel-good factor by finally scoring his first world championship GP victory, at his 150th attempt. There was also some great on-track action as the new cars proved their worth at a high-speed venue, while Lewis Hamilton delivered for his home fans with a charging drive to the podium.

But, as Alex Kalinauckas shows in our race analysis, Ferrari’s baffling strategy yet again thwarted Charles Leclerc, on a day when title rival Max Verstappen had his own problems to worry about. We look at the key calls as well as assessing all the drivers in our traditional Ratings article.

Our international news leads on Zhou Guanyu’s terrible start crash, in which thankfully the Alfa Romeo driver escaped serious injury, as well as the protestors that tried to get onto the track during the race.

The World of Sport section covers all the support action from the British GP – Formula 2, F3, W Series and the Porsche Supercup – and the best moments from elsewhere on a busy motorsport weekend that also included a chaotic DTM encounter at the Norisring, plus European Le Mans Series and World Touring Car Cup action.

The other major events were the Formula E encounter in Marrakech and IndyCar round at Mid-Ohio. Jake Boxall-Legge was in Morocco to see Edoardo Mortara top the all-electric single-seater series, while David Malsher-Lopez reports on a fine Scott McLaughlin victory in America.

Kenyans Maxine Wahome and Nikhil Sachania stole some of the headlines at the World Rally Championship’s recent Safari Rally. Tom Howard talks to both about their inspiring stories in a special feature.

As ever, the National section covers the news and events from around UK motorsport, as well as the Le Mans Classic, which returned for its first edition since 2018.

In the latest of our My Favourite series, two-time British GP winner and TV pundit David Coulthard picks out his best racing car.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/article

shares
comments
Le Mans podium finisher and broadcaster Alain de Cadenet dies aged 76
Previous article

Le Mans podium finisher and broadcaster Alain de Cadenet dies aged 76
Next article

David Coulthard: Why women racers are more than equal

David Coulthard: Why women racers are more than equal
Kevin Turner More
Kevin Turner
Who are the best British F1 drivers statistically? Hamilton, Mansell & more
Formula 1

Who are the best British F1 drivers statistically? Hamilton, Mansell & more

Magazine: F1 British GP preview
General

Magazine: F1 British GP preview

Gilles Villeneuve's 10 greatest F1 drives Plus
Formula 1

Gilles Villeneuve's 10 greatest F1 drives

Latest news

David Coulthard: Why women racers are more than equal
General General

David Coulthard: Why women racers are more than equal

Magazine: F1 British GP review as Sainz breaks his duck
General General

Magazine: F1 British GP review as Sainz breaks his duck

Le Mans podium finisher and broadcaster Alain de Cadenet dies aged 76
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans podium finisher and broadcaster Alain de Cadenet dies aged 76

Magazine: F1 British GP preview
General General

Magazine: F1 British GP preview

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Plus

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Plus

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Autosport has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Plus

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

It’s rarely mentioned when it comes to assessing the best national contests, but the Brazilian Stock Car series that reaches its climax this weekend has an ever-growing appeal. Its expanding roster of ex-Formula 1 names has helped to draw in new fans, but it's the closeness of competition that keeps them watching

General
Dec 10, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
The female all-rounder who arrived "too early" Plus

The female all-rounder who arrived "too early"

From Formula 3 to truck racing, Dakar and EuroNASCAR via a winning stint in the DTM, there's not much Ellen Lohr hasn't seen in a stellar racing career that highlights the merit in being a generalist. But she believes her career came too early...

General
Feb 17, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.