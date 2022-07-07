Magazine: F1 British GP review as Sainz breaks his duck

Last weekend’s Silverstone race was the best round of the 2022 Formula 1 season so far, despite some worrying moments.

Carlos Sainz provided a feel-good factor by finally scoring his first world championship GP victory, at his 150th attempt. There was also some great on-track action as the new cars proved their worth at a high-speed venue, while Lewis Hamilton delivered for his home fans with a charging drive to the podium.

But, as Alex Kalinauckas shows in our race analysis, Ferrari’s baffling strategy yet again thwarted Charles Leclerc, on a day when title rival Max Verstappen had his own problems to worry about. We look at the key calls as well as assessing all the drivers in our traditional Ratings article.

Our international news leads on Zhou Guanyu’s terrible start crash, in which thankfully the Alfa Romeo driver escaped serious injury, as well as the protestors that tried to get onto the track during the race.

The World of Sport section covers all the support action from the British GP – Formula 2, F3, W Series and the Porsche Supercup – and the best moments from elsewhere on a busy motorsport weekend that also included a chaotic DTM encounter at the Norisring, plus European Le Mans Series and World Touring Car Cup action.

The other major events were the Formula E encounter in Marrakech and IndyCar round at Mid-Ohio. Jake Boxall-Legge was in Morocco to see Edoardo Mortara top the all-electric single-seater series, while David Malsher-Lopez reports on a fine Scott McLaughlin victory in America.

Kenyans Maxine Wahome and Nikhil Sachania stole some of the headlines at the World Rally Championship’s recent Safari Rally. Tom Howard talks to both about their inspiring stories in a special feature.

As ever, the National section covers the news and events from around UK motorsport, as well as the Le Mans Classic, which returned for its first edition since 2018.

In the latest of our My Favourite series, two-time British GP winner and TV pundit David Coulthard picks out his best racing car.

