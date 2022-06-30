Magazine: F1 British GP preview

Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Lando Norris make an impressive home trio, but all have faced stern challenges during the Formula 1 season so far. Alex Kalinauckas hears from them about the 2022 campaign and their hopes for Silverstone this weekend.

Crucial to the chances of Hamilton and Russell will be the W13 upgrades Mercedes plans to bring to the high-speed venue on which the Silver Arrows have won eight times in the last 10 visits. We take a look at what to expect from the squad.

Matt Kew also talks to Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle about his plans to build on the sell-out success of this year’s British GP, while Megan White and Stephen Lickorish pick out the key storylines to watch in the support categories: Formula 2, F3, W Series and the Porsche Supercup.

There were some major events happening last weekend and we cover the best action with 32 pages of in-depth reports. That includes ex-F1 racer Max Chilton’s remarkable record run up the Goodwood hill in the McMurtry Automotive Speirling ‘fan car’, one of our Festival of Speed highlights.

Kalle Rovanpera continued his apparent march towards the World Rally Championship with victory on the Safari. Tom Howard went to Kenya to watch an epic and tough event unfold.

Dan Lloyd took an emotional double in the British Touring Car event at Croft, just two weeks after being involved in a season-threatening crash at Oulton Park. Marcus Simmons explains how the front-wheel drive Hyundais beat the BMWs on a track that is normally the RWD machine’s domain.

As well as all the news from the UK paddocks, the National section looks back 20 years to when a small team in a Caterham took the Nurburgring 24 Hours by storm.

In the latest of our My Favourite series, ex-F1 driver and Sky pundit Karun Chandhok picks out his favourite racing car, while this week’s guest columnist is rising sportscar ace Tom Gamble.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/article