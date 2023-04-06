Magazine: F1 Australian GP review
Max Verstappen’s victory and the controversial end to the Australian Grand Prix make the cover of Autosport’s magazine this week, out today (6 April).
Restarting a GP to try and run just two laps was ridiculous, although – as our debate shows – not everyone shares that view.
At least we ended up with the correct result, apart from the incredibly unfortunate Alpine squad, which deserved rather better from the weekend than two extensive car rebuilds. We explain why it took several hours to untangle the mess last Sunday in our Pit & Paddock news section.
As Alex Kalinauckas writes in our in-depth Formula 1 report, the prowess of Red Bull’s RB19 was once again on display in Melbourne. Mercedes was stronger than expected, Ferrari weaker, but either way Max Verstappen could afford to have one of his less stellar weekends and still come away as an easy winner. Next week, we delve deeper into the RB19 to try to explain what makes it so good.
We also cover the F2, F3 and Supercars Albert Park support events in World of Sport.
Closer was the Texas IndyCar duel between Josef Newgarden and Pato O’Ward. David Malsher-Lopez was there to see Penske beat McLaren.
Tom Howard also highlights Sebastien Loeb’s latest rallying success, while Marcus Simmons underlines the history of Team Dynamics in the British Touring Car Championship now the title-winning team has fallen off the grid for 2023.
The UK racing season is gathering momentum. As well as our reports from last weekend’s action, Stefan Mackley looks ahead to what could be the best British GT season ever in his preview and we hear from some of the potential GB3 frontrunners.
We finish off the issue by ranking the five drivers who won Le Mans on their one and only attempt at the 24 Hours, plus hear why four-time victor Yannick Dalmas thinks Derek Warwick was the best team-mate of his career.
