Race of Champions 2023 line-up complete as Ekstrom joins Team Sweden
General News

Magazine: F1 2023 tech battlegrounds revealed, Daytona 24 preview

The Formula 1 tech secrets and developments for 2023 lead this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (26 January).

Kevin Turner
By:
The major F1 rules revolution finally arrived in 2022. The first season of ground-effects went reasonably well and the regulations remain fairly stable for this season. There are, however, some minor tweaks – as well as three new drivers on the grid and an F1 returnee – so this week Autosport is your guide to F1 2023.

Our technical editor Jake Boxall-Legge runs through the changes and looks at how much Red Bull’s cost-cap penalty will really impact last season’s pacesetting squad. He also picks out other things to watch out for, including the full-time arrivals of Oscar Piastri, Logan Sargeant and Nyck de Vries.

Joining the rookies will be Nico Hulkenberg, the 35-year-old German still in search of his first F1 podium. Adam Cooper catches up with the new Haas driver – and his fresh outlook on life – in our special interview.

We also rate the races in the 2021 and 2022 F1 seasons to see which campaign comes out on top – and which circuits have provided the best action.

The big event this weekend is the Daytona 24 Hours as the new LMDh era gets under way. Gary Watkins talks to the big four – Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Porsche – in our 12-page preview.

Another motorsport classic, the Monte Carlo Rally, kicked off the World Rally Championship last week. Toyota part-timer and WRC all-time legend Sebastien Ogier underlined his mastery with a record-breaking ninth Monte victory. Tom Howard was there to report on a tough event for Toyota’s rivals, as reigning champion Kalle Rovanpera took second while Hyundai and M-Sport Ford struggled.

As usual, there’s plenty of club racing news in our National section, including details on the relaunch of the historic Autosport 3 Hours, plus Marcus Simmons talks to former British Touring Car competitors Chris Smiley and Bert Taylor about their new challenge in TCR UK.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport.

Previous article

Kevin Turner
Kevin Turner
Magazine: What McLaren's F1 team must do to keep Norris
General

Magazine: George Russell interview, Autosport International preview
General

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Plus
Formula 1

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Latest news

Auer suffers back injury in Daytona 24 practice shunt
IMSA IMSA

Auer suffers back injury in Daytona 24 practice shunt

Mercedes driver Lucas Auer has suffered a back injury and been taken to hospital following a violent crash in opening practice for this weekend's Daytona 24 Hours.

Daytona 24: WTR Acura tops heavily interrupted FP1
IMSA IMSA

Daytona 24: WTR Acura tops heavily interrupted FP1

Five red flags disrupted the first practice session for this weekend's Daytona 24 Hours, while Filipe Albuquerque put the Wayne Taylor Racing Andretti Autosport Acura on top.

Pedrosa to make KTM MotoGP wildcard outing in Spanish GP
MotoGP MotoGP

Pedrosa to make KTM MotoGP wildcard outing in Spanish GP

Dani Pedrosa will make his first MotoGP race start since the 2021 Styrian Grand Prix with a wildcard entry for KTM at this year’s Spanish GP in April.

House of Lords peer criticises "discourteous and unprofessional" Ben Sulayem
Formula 1 Formula 1

House of Lords peer criticises "discourteous and unprofessional" Ben Sulayem

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been criticised by a House of Lords peer for being "deeply discourteous and unprofessional" in failing to reply to human rights concerns.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad Plus

The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad

A trail blazed in Esports has inspired a revamp of the annual prize that aims to discover the best young engineering talent. Autosport met Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future winner Michael Preston

General
Jan 18, 2023
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Plus

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Plus

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Rising sportscar star Adam Smalley had to pinch himself when offered the chance to drive the car that won the world’s most famous enduro in 1987

Historics
Sep 6, 2022
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Plus

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

The iconic Lola name is being relaunched after it was taken over by new ownership. Part of that reboot is a planned return to racing, though the exact details of this are still to be finalised - though its new owner does have a desire to bring the brand back to the Le Mans 24 Hours. But romanticism doesn't appear to be the driving force behind this renewed project...

General
Jul 14, 2022
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Plus

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Plus

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Autosport has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Plus

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

It’s rarely mentioned when it comes to assessing the best national contests, but the Brazilian Stock Car series that reaches its climax this weekend has an ever-growing appeal. Its expanding roster of ex-Formula 1 names has helped to draw in new fans, but it's the closeness of competition that keeps them watching

General
Dec 10, 2021
Autosport.com
Series
