Magazine: F1 2023 tech battlegrounds revealed, Daytona 24 preview

The major F1 rules revolution finally arrived in 2022. The first season of ground-effects went reasonably well and the regulations remain fairly stable for this season. There are, however, some minor tweaks – as well as three new drivers on the grid and an F1 returnee – so this week Autosport is your guide to F1 2023.

Our technical editor Jake Boxall-Legge runs through the changes and looks at how much Red Bull’s cost-cap penalty will really impact last season’s pacesetting squad. He also picks out other things to watch out for, including the full-time arrivals of Oscar Piastri, Logan Sargeant and Nyck de Vries.

Joining the rookies will be Nico Hulkenberg, the 35-year-old German still in search of his first F1 podium. Adam Cooper catches up with the new Haas driver – and his fresh outlook on life – in our special interview.

We also rate the races in the 2021 and 2022 F1 seasons to see which campaign comes out on top – and which circuits have provided the best action.

The big event this weekend is the Daytona 24 Hours as the new LMDh era gets under way. Gary Watkins talks to the big four – Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Porsche – in our 12-page preview.

Another motorsport classic, the Monte Carlo Rally, kicked off the World Rally Championship last week. Toyota part-timer and WRC all-time legend Sebastien Ogier underlined his mastery with a record-breaking ninth Monte victory. Tom Howard was there to report on a tough event for Toyota’s rivals, as reigning champion Kalle Rovanpera took second while Hyundai and M-Sport Ford struggled.

As usual, there’s plenty of club racing news in our National section, including details on the relaunch of the historic Autosport 3 Hours, plus Marcus Simmons talks to former British Touring Car competitors Chris Smiley and Bert Taylor about their new challenge in TCR UK.

