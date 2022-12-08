Tickets Subscribe
General News

Magazine: Can Mercedes make the step F1 needs?

Mercedes’ Formula 1 fightback, a BRM celebration and the Autosport Awards all feature in this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (8 December).

Kevin Turner
By:
Magazine: Can Mercedes make the step F1 needs?

Mercedes suffered its worst F1 campaign since 2012 this year. It’s well-known that the new ground-effects regulations caught out the Silver Arrows, despite impressive downforce numbers on paper, but there were signs of recovery in the final months of the season.

There’s still a way to go to challenge Red Bull, but there are plenty of reasons to think Mercedes could be the team to take the fight to Max Verstappen and co in 2023. The key figures certainly believe so, as Matt Kew discovers in this week’s cover feature.

It’s important for F1 and neutrals that Mercedes does recover quickly. With the big three clear of the rest and Ferrari still unproven in a championship fight, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell could be the only drivers with a chance to stop the Verstappen steamroller in 2023.

Verstappen and Red Bull were two of your big achievers at the Autosport Awards last Sunday. They were undoubtedly worthy winners, while other highlights included appearances from American motorsport legend Roger Penske and outgoing four-time
F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel – both picked up special awards. All the winners are covered in our Awards special.

It's 60 years since BRM scored an F1 title double so we look back at the rollercoaster ride of Britain’s first big F1 team with some of the major players – and pick out the squad’s top 10 drivers.

Stephen Lickorish’s unique assessment of English racing clubs has become an Autosport tradition at this time of year. His eight-page analysis reveals the best performers during another challenging season.

This is also the week of our Christmas gift guide, if you’re in need of some motorsport-related present ideas. One option is our special UK-only Christmas offer on Autosport magazine – a 20% discount paying for a six-month subscription.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene, why not take this chance to get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/article

