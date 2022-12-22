Magazine: Autosport's Top 50 of 2022 and Christmas special

It's 20 years since we started to assess and rank all the star performers across the motorsport season just gone and it’s fair to say that it doesn’t get any easier, particularly as it has grown from a six-page piece into a 27-page monster.

The aim is to highlight those who have done the best job across the year, with consistency of performance, level of opposition, machinery at their disposal and outstanding moments all part of the criteria.

We've tried to spread the joy to acknowledge fine efforts across a range of categories and disciplines, from Formula 1 to Extreme E via GTs, touring cars and rallying. All deserve a mention, as do many others who didn’t quite make the cut in a hotly contested ranking.

While we take putting the list together very seriously, the results should be regarded with a certain amount of fun. You'll almost certainly disagree with something – as many in the Autosport office do – but we hope this is an entertaining way to look back at 2022 and spark some interesting debates during the festive season.

For those with an interest in club racing, fear not. We’ve got lists for that too as part of our 22-page National section.

In between, we have our usual eclectic mix of double issue articles, including an interview with MotoGP legend Marc Marquez, Nigel Mansell's greatest drives and the interesting tale of UK oval racing.

We also select some of the best motorsport photographs of the year and review many major series, from NASCAR Cup to W Series, via the European Le Mans Series, IMSA and Australian Supercars.

