All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
General

Magazine: Aston Martin’s F1 challenge and Newey’s new hypercar

Key Aston figures talking about its plans to move forward, Red Bull’s RB17 and Max Verstappen starring at Goodwood are included in this week’s issue

Kevin Turner
Kevin Turner
WEB 18th Jul

Aston Martin’s current Formula 1 struggles and Adrian Newey’s new RB17 hypercar make the cover of this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (18 July).

In the early months of last season, Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin provided the sliver of hope amid Red Bull domination. Alonso’s five podiums in the first six grands prix suggested it could be the team in green that was most likely to give F1 the fight at the front it desperately needed. But things changed rapidly.

Since then, Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes have won races, with McLaren’s Lando Norris currently the biggest threat to Max Verstappen. Aston Martin lies a distant fifth in the constructors’ table.

In this issue, Jake Boxall-Legge hears from some of the key players and finds out why the team feels its 2023 form was artificial. And how it could still climb towards the front as new resources and fresh faces bolster the squad ahead of the new F1 ruleset for 2026.

Aston boss Lawrence Stroll has tried hard to get hold of design genius Newey, who was part of the Red Bull celebrations at the Goodwood Festival of Speed last weekend. He speaks to Alex Kalinauckas about the RB17 project that aims to provide F1 levels of performance.

Adrian Newey, Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer, Rob Gray, Technical Director Red Bull Racing unveil the new Red Bull RB17 hypercar

Adrian Newey, Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer, Rob Gray, Technical Director Red Bull Racing unveil the new Red Bull RB17 hypercar

Photo by: Motorsport Images

The RB17 would need some work to join the World Endurance Championship field, which returned to Interlagos last weekend. Gary Watkins was there to see Toyota dominate ahead of Porsche and Ferrari.

As well as Goodwood, two British GT encounters at Snetterton and the Legends of Brands Hatch Superprix were the big UK events last weekend and are part of our National section.

We’ve also got the latest of our free Engineering supplements this week. The new Extreme H machine, Ford’s Pikes Peak-winning F-150 and Reynard’s successful 1994 arrival in Indycar are all part of the 28-page special.

The first big international motorsport title of 2024 gets decided in London this weekend with the Formula E finale. Jaguar drivers Nick Cassidy and Mitch Evans head the standings but history shows that anything can happen in the all-electric series. Stefan Mackley takes a look at the contenders and we’ll bring you his full report in next week’s issue (25 July).

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene via Le Mans, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/Autosport

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article How a hidden revolution has improved GT racing

Top Comments

Kevin Turner
More from
Kevin Turner
Magazine: F1 British GP review special

Magazine: F1 British GP review special

General
Magazine: F1 British GP review special
Top 10: Ranking the greatest cars of the Super Touring era

Top 10: Ranking the greatest cars of the Super Touring era

BTCC
Top 10: Ranking the greatest cars of the Super Touring era
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

Latest news

WRC Latvia: Rovanpera stars on tricky super special to lead in Latvia

WRC Latvia: Rovanpera stars on tricky super special to lead in Latvia

WRC WRC
Rally Latvia
WRC Latvia: Rovanpera stars on tricky super special to lead in Latvia
Hamilton says Ralf Schumacher's coming-out sends "positive message"

Hamilton says Ralf Schumacher's coming-out sends "positive message"

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Hamilton says Ralf Schumacher's coming-out sends "positive message"
Verstappen: Red Bull's biggest Hungary upgrades crucial for F1 2024 hopes

Verstappen: Red Bull's biggest Hungary upgrades crucial for F1 2024 hopes

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Verstappen: Red Bull's biggest Hungary upgrades crucial for F1 2024 hopes
Exclusive: FIA to use new video checks for F1 flexi wing tricks at Belgian GP

Exclusive: FIA to use new video checks for F1 flexi wing tricks at Belgian GP

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Exclusive: FIA to use new video checks for F1 flexi wing tricks at Belgian GP

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

Plus
Plus
General
By James Allen
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40
Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets

Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets
The choppy waters McLaren has navigated behind the scenes of its F1 success

The choppy waters McLaren has navigated behind the scenes of its F1 success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By GP Racing
The choppy waters McLaren has navigated behind the scenes of its F1 success
How a decade of F4 has revolutionised single-seater racing

How a decade of F4 has revolutionised single-seater racing

Plus
Plus
General
By Marcus Simmons
How a decade of F4 has revolutionised single-seater racing
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe