Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

Williams Racing is recruiting a Social Media Manager.

In this role you will be planning, creating and publishing content across all the team’s social media channels in line with its overarching social media strategy and producing weekly reports and analysis working closely with the data and insights team.

The right candidate will have proven experience in the management of social media channels within Formula 1.

Join Formula One as a Marketing Executive for the F1 Academy.

One aspect of this role is to be responsible for internal content capture planning at races, working with social media agency ad internal departments, including travel and logistics planning.

You will have experience of working with large brands (ideally in sports) utilising integrated marketing campaigns.

The ABT Cupra Formula E Team is looking for a Tyre Performance Engineer to join its team.

You will be collaborating closely within the performance engineering team to analyse and improve overall car and tyre performance and assisting with all tyre-related activities both trackside and at the driving simulator.

A minimum of two years of professional experience in performance engineering or data analysis in a high level motorsport series is required.

The McLaren F1 Team has a vacancy for a Junior Software Engineer.

The purpose of the role is to analyse, design and engineer innovative software solutions to projects aligned with the requirements of McLaren Racing.

A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or an equivalent discipline is essential, or equivalent industry experience.

Red Bull Racing has the opening for a Social Programming Manager.

In this role you will play a pivotal part in augmenting the team’s social media communications. This will mean working with the Senior Social Manager to define a clear and transparent execution plan for their social media channels and content output.

To be considered for this role you will be adept in planning the social media and channel output for an international brand.

Applications close Monday 22 July 2024.