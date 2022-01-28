Tickets Subscribe
General Press release

Last chance to have your say in INDYCAR Global Fan Survey

By:

This weekend is your final chance to have your say on the current state of the IndyCar Series and help influence its future in the first-ever Global Fan Survey.

IndyCar and Motorsport Network launched the 2022 survey in 11 languages earlier this month, in collaboration with Nielsen Sports, to capture the views of racing fans everywhere.

It features questions about fans’ favourite drivers and teams and – just like the fiercely-competitive nature of its track action – there’s strong competition for the #1 spot as IndyCar’s most-popular participants.

With just hours of voting time now available, there is less than 3% between the top three teams. On the drivers’ side, just 5% of voting covers the top five drivers – with seven nationalities in the top 10 most popular as of today.

Tens of thousands of fans from over 130 countries have already responded, highlighting the strong international appeal and the passionate fanbase of North America’s premier open-wheel series around the world.

The survey will close on Sunday evening, when all the data will be downloaded for analysis by sports research industry-leaders Nielsen Sports, so this is your final call to get involved. Have your say, click here.

IndyCar and Motorsport Network team up to launch Global Fan Survey.

Photo by: Motorsport.com

The 2022 survey is the first of its kind specifically focused on INDYCAR and aims to gather fans’ input on a huge range of topics and points, from viewing habits to ways to improve the series, as well as key issues outside of racing such as the environment, diversity, and inclusion. 

It also covers the growth of Esports within INDYCAR fans’ interests – with Motorsport Games currently developing a new INDYCAR video game, set to be launched in 2023. 

SJ Luedtke, IndyCar VP of marketing, said: “We see our fans as our most important partners in the growth of our sport and look forward to hearing from them through this important effort carried out in partnership with the team at Motorsport Network.”

The key findings will be revealed at the opening round of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES at the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg, Florida in late February.

In addition, digital copies of the report will be made available worldwide for download via Motorsport Network.

