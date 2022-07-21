Magazine: How Perez ended the Red Bull F1 "number two" curse

Tickets Subscribe
Red Bull Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez is the subject of the cover feature in this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (21 July).

Marcus Simmons
By:
The Mexican has done what no Red Bull ‘number two’ has managed before while alongside a title-contending Max Verstappen. And that’s to sometimes look like he’s getting to be an ‘equal number one’

Matt Kew delves into how Perez has established himself at Red Bull to the extent that in 2022 he has not only been capable of outqualifying Verstappen from time to time, but also taking grand prix victory on merit.

There are reasons why Perez may just have arrived at Red Bull at the right time and in the right conditions. Kew talks to all involved – including the team’s current drivers – in his in-depth story.

On track and stage, it was a busy weekend of non-Formula 1 action. Over in Canada, Scott Dixon drove to what was not only his 52nd Indycar triumph to equal the tally of Mario Andretti, but incredibly extended his winning run to 18 consecutive seasons.

But it was his Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate Alex Palou who everyone in Toronto was talking about: the 2021 champion is apparently jumping ship to McLaren, potentially with an eye on F1, yet Ganassi says he’s still under contract… David Malsher-Lopez brings you the race action, and an opinion piece on what he believes may be happening there.

Jake Boxall-Legge was also on the other side of the Atlantic to bring you the action from the New York Formula E double-header, where Nick Cassidy got in there ahead of Dixon to take the first big Kiwi win of the weekend.

But it was a controversial finish amid a pile-up and a red flag, and the drama continued on Sunday when Cassidy – as a result of what had happened on Saturday – was robbed of the chance to fight for another victory.

Over in the Baltic, Tom Howard was on hand at Rally Estonia to see the whirlwind that is Kalle Rovanpera extend his extraordinary winning streak for Toyota.

Tom also takes you behind the scenes at Hyundai, where its palatial temporary structure is a far cry from following the rally around in a grubby Transit.

There’s plenty of other news and reports from the international and national scenes in this week’s issue, from Japan to the British Hillclimb double-header in the Channel Islands.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/article

Red Bull Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez is the subject of the cover feature in this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (21 July).

