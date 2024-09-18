All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
General

Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

The latest top five opportunities on Motorsport Jobs for this week have just landed. To find your perfect job in motorsport find out more here

Motorsport Jobs of the week

1. Red Bull Racing - Social Media Student Placement - Milton Keynes

Red Bull Racing has got the opportunity for a Social Media Student Placement.

This is the chance for undergraduate students to spend a year as part of the Social and Content team starting from summer 2025 at the teams HQ in Milton Keynes.

You will get to manage the social moderation tool, monitor forums and comments and report on fan reactions as well as much more.

Applications close Friday 20 September 2024.

2. Audi Formula Racing - Race Support Engineer (Battery) - Neuburg an der Donau

Audi Formula Racing is recruiting a Race Support Engineer (Battery).

This role will include planning, commissioning and testing components and systems of the high-voltage battery and supporting relevant vehicle tests in the OPS room/Mission Control.

Candidates will have experience in the design, production and commissioning of high-voltage batteries including relevant documentation.

3. Mercedes F1 Team - Race Strategy and Race Engineering Industrial Placements - Brackley

The Mercedes F1 Team has two opportunities for a current university student to join either the Race Engineering or Race Strategy Team on an Industrial Placement.

One aspect of this position will be to provide race and test support, factory based, for all events during the year.

Successful candidates will have at least one year left on their studies at the time of taking up the placement in July 2025.

4. Team Penske - Performance Engineer - IMSA - Mooresville

Join Team Penske as a Performance Engineer - IMSA.

You will be directly contributing to the performance of the race car by working with the race engineers as well as independently to identify, test, organise, analyse, validate and communicate areas of improvement and ways in which the improvements can be realised.

To be considered for this role you will have a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and a minimum of four years’ experience in design work.

5. McLaren Racing - General Practitioner, McLaren Performance Hub General Practitioner, McLaren Performance Hub - Woking

McLaren Racing has a vacancy for a General Practitioner at the McLaren Performance Hub.

This part-time and flexible position requires six session (P.A) per week where you will be responsible for providing healthcare services tailored to the needs of McLaren Racing employees.

Candidates must have a medical degree and be listed on the GMC Specialist Register for primary care.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Be part of it: Green Hell Driving Days 2024

Top Comments

Latest news

Di Grassi "positively surprised" by Lola/Yamaha powertrain progress in testing

Di Grassi "positively surprised" by Lola/Yamaha powertrain progress in testing

FE Formula E
Di Grassi "positively surprised" by Lola/Yamaha powertrain progress in testing
Porsche: Toyota has made it “easier” for us to win 2024 WEC titles

Porsche: Toyota has made it “easier” for us to win 2024 WEC titles

WEC WEC
Fuji
Porsche: Toyota has made it “easier” for us to win 2024 WEC titles
Ricciardo plays down talk of losing RB drive after Singapore GP

Ricciardo plays down talk of losing RB drive after Singapore GP

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Ricciardo plays down talk of losing RB drive after Singapore GP
Envision retains Buemi, Frijns for Formula E despite WEC clash conundrum

Envision retains Buemi, Frijns for Formula E despite WEC clash conundrum

FE Formula E
Envision retains Buemi, Frijns for Formula E despite WEC clash conundrum

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
When a generation of drivers learned skills for life from an atypical academy scheme

When a generation of drivers learned skills for life from an atypical academy scheme

Plus
Plus
General
By Gary Watkins
When a generation of drivers learned skills for life from an atypical academy scheme
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

Plus
Plus
General
By James Allen
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40
Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets

Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets
The choppy waters McLaren has navigated behind the scenes of its F1 success

The choppy waters McLaren has navigated behind the scenes of its F1 success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By GP Racing
The choppy waters McLaren has navigated behind the scenes of its F1 success
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe