Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

1. Red Bull Racing - Social Media Student Placement - Milton Keynes
Red Bull Racing has got the opportunity for a Social Media Student Placement.
This is the chance for undergraduate students to spend a year as part of the Social and Content team starting from summer 2025 at the teams HQ in Milton Keynes.
You will get to manage the social moderation tool, monitor forums and comments and report on fan reactions as well as much more.
Applications close Friday 20 September 2024.
2. Audi Formula Racing - Race Support Engineer (Battery) - Neuburg an der Donau
Audi Formula Racing is recruiting a Race Support Engineer (Battery).
This role will include planning, commissioning and testing components and systems of the high-voltage battery and supporting relevant vehicle tests in the OPS room/Mission Control.
Candidates will have experience in the design, production and commissioning of high-voltage batteries including relevant documentation.
3. Mercedes F1 Team - Race Strategy and Race Engineering Industrial Placements - Brackley
The Mercedes F1 Team has two opportunities for a current university student to join either the Race Engineering or Race Strategy Team on an Industrial Placement.
One aspect of this position will be to provide race and test support, factory based, for all events during the year.
Successful candidates will have at least one year left on their studies at the time of taking up the placement in July 2025.
4. Team Penske - Performance Engineer - IMSA - Mooresville
Join Team Penske as a Performance Engineer - IMSA.
You will be directly contributing to the performance of the race car by working with the race engineers as well as independently to identify, test, organise, analyse, validate and communicate areas of improvement and ways in which the improvements can be realised.
To be considered for this role you will have a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and a minimum of four years’ experience in design work.
5. McLaren Racing - General Practitioner, McLaren Performance Hub General Practitioner, McLaren Performance Hub - Woking
McLaren Racing has a vacancy for a General Practitioner at the McLaren Performance Hub.
This part-time and flexible position requires six session (P.A) per week where you will be responsible for providing healthcare services tailored to the needs of McLaren Racing employees.
Candidates must have a medical degree and be listed on the GMC Specialist Register for primary care.
