Top 50 Drivers of 2023
General
Special feature

Autosport Top 50 of 2023: #38 Kyle Larson

2nd in NASCAR Cup

Jim Utter
Author Jim Utter
Published
Top 50 2023 dotcom38

As is typical, Kyle Larson’s successful exploits in the NASCAR Cup were just part of his 2023 motorsport endeavours, which included winning appearances in the Xfinity and Truck Series. He also won numerous sprint car races, including in a series he owns – High Limit Sprint Car Racing – and announced his entry into the 2024 Indianapolis 500.

Larson shone brightest in Cup with four wins for Chevrolet team Hendrick Motorsports, including two important playoff victories at Darlington and Las Vegas, and headed the series for laps led. As the only previous champion to advance to the Championship 4 this year, he came up just short of Ryan Blaney for the title.

Read Also:

Q&A with Kyle Larson

Larson won his first NASCAR Cup title just two years ago but when it came to this season’s championship battle, the 31-year-old was the veteran. Not only were William Byron, Christopher Bell and Ryan Blaney all seeking their first series title, but Byron and Blaney were each getting their first opportunity to compete for a championship.

Larson was one of the few drivers able to keep up this season with his Hendrick Motorsports team-mate Byron, the year’s most consistent driver, but lost out in his head-to-head battle with Blaney in the crucial final laps at Phoenix.

Larson scrapped hard for the title but lost out to Blaney in the Phoenix finale

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Larson scrapped hard for the title but lost out to Blaney in the Phoenix finale

Q: It seemed like you got beaten by a faster car for the championship. Are you at peace with how the season finale turned out?

Kyle Larson: I mean, I’m at peace knowing that was all I had. I know it maybe didn’t look like it at the end of the race. Our team did a really good job of putting us in that spot. I am still obviously extremely bummed. Even though I didn’t feel like I had the fastest car, I had an opportunity. It’s a bummer when you don’t win.

At the same point, coming up this close, I’m probably more eager for next season already. I know where I need to improve and I’m just ready to get back on the track and work on all that.

Q: Being the only previous champion in this year’s Championship 4, what kind of champion do you think Ryan Blaney will be for the series?

KL: I think he’ll be a great champion, as every champion is. I can’t think of a bad champion. I know he’ll be good. He’s going to be around for a long time, also. He’s young and has the opportunity to win multiple championships.

His family has a lot of heritage in motorsport, too. I think that’s really special to see. Even though he came from a totally different background than his uncle and his dad, it’s cool that he’s able to make that Blaney name even more legendary than it already is.

 
Larson says he feels at peace with his performances in 2023, earning four wins

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Larson says he feels at peace with his performances in 2023, earning four wins

