Subscribe
Top 50 Drivers of 2023
View more
General
Special feature

Autosport Top 50 of 2023: #39 Thomas Preining

1st in DTM

Rachit Thukral
Author Rachit Thukral
Published
Top 50 2023 dotcom39

Thomas Preining had already marked himself out as a future champion during his rookie DTM season in 2022 with the single-car Team Bernhard operation. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he delivered on that promise in his sophomore campaign this year after being given a plum seat at the Manthey EMA squad.

While his pace in the Porsche 911 GT3-R was obvious, his consistency ultimately won him the title: he finished all 16 races inside the points, including 11 in the top five. A double victory at the Hockenheim finale, against an in-form Mirko Bortolotti, proved beyond any doubt that the 25-year-old Austrian was a deserving winner.

Read Also:

How Preining got the better of Bortolotti in DTM title fight

The 33-point winning margin for Preining doesn’t quite encapsulate the intensity of the 2023 season, as the championship battle swung back and forth between him and his SSR Lamborghini counterpart Bortolotti. But while Bortolotti’s results fluctuated throughout the year, Preining was always there or thereabouts, as he led Porsche to an incredible title treble in only its second full season in the category.

The Austrian was up to speed from the outset and would have been victorious in the second race at Oschersleben had his Manthey EMA team not been penalised for briefly leaving a tyre in the pitlane. The bizarre rule was changed before the following round at Zandvoort, where Preining bagged another podium finish to take the points lead. But it was at the Norisring where he really shone.

Preining kickstarted his DTM title charge with a stunning victory at Norisring

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Preining kickstarted his DTM title charge with a stunning victory at Norisring

Having got his pitstop out of the way early, Preining displayed stunning pace on fresh tyres and overtook Schubert BMW duo Sheldon van der Linde and Rene Rast to score victory at the DTM’s most prestigious event.

At this stage of the season, Bortolotti was only sixth in the standings and had already watched his stablemate Franck Perera steal the spotlight from him by claiming Lamborghini’s historic maiden win in the DTM.

But after a slow start to the year, Bortolotti pulled off an incredible victory in the next round at the Nurburgring, before becoming the first double winner of the season just two weeks later at the Lausitzring to snatch the championship lead.

Another win followed at the Sachsensring and suddenly there was a new favourite for the title. However, just when the momentum was on his side, Bortolotti picked up a puncture at the Red Bull Ring after being tapped on the opening lap by Porsche driver Marvin Dienst. A 21st-place finish was all he could manage, his second non-score after a mysterious DNS at the Nurburgring, and suddenly Preining was back in the box seat again.

A 10-point difference kept the title fight relatively open at Hockenheim, but Preining made it a one-man show as he dominated both qualifying sessions and races at the former Formula 1 venue to clinch the championship in style. It was exactly the kind of performance Porsche expected from Preining, and he was duly rewarded with a maiden LMDh test just weeks later in Bahrain.

 
A Porsche LMDh test as reward for his DTM title ended Preining's year on a high

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

A Porsche LMDh test as reward for his DTM title ended Preining's year on a high

shares
comments
Previous article Autosport Top 50 of 2023: #38 Kyle Larson
Next article Autosport Top 50 of 2023: #40 Frederik Vesti
Rachit Thukral
More
Rachit Thukral
Aston Martin ace Thiim secures 2024 DTM return with Lamborghini

Aston Martin ace Thiim secures 2024 DTM return with Lamborghini

DTM

Aston Martin ace Thiim secures 2024 DTM return with Lamborghini Aston Martin ace Thiim secures 2024 DTM return with Lamborghini

Ye joins Ferrari as factory driver ahead of expected AF WEC drive

Ye joins Ferrari as factory driver ahead of expected AF WEC drive

WEC

Ye joins Ferrari as factory driver ahead of expected AF WEC drive Ye joins Ferrari as factory driver ahead of expected AF WEC drive

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Thomas Preining
More
Thomas Preining
DTM champion Preining "can imagine" LMDh future after Porsche test

DTM champion Preining "can imagine" LMDh future after Porsche test

WEC
Bahrain November testing

DTM champion Preining "can imagine" LMDh future after Porsche test DTM champion Preining "can imagine" LMDh future after Porsche test

Porsche's disadvantage has "grown" in the DTM, concedes Preining

Porsche's disadvantage has "grown" in the DTM, concedes Preining

DTM

Porsche's disadvantage has "grown" in the DTM, concedes Preining Porsche's disadvantage has "grown" in the DTM, concedes Preining

DTM Norisring: Preining passes Rast to win, reclaims points lead

DTM Norisring: Preining passes Rast to win, reclaims points lead

DTM
Norisring

DTM Norisring: Preining passes Rast to win, reclaims points lead DTM Norisring: Preining passes Rast to win, reclaims points lead

Latest news

Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year

Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year

INDY IndyCar

Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year

Ducati’s sporting director Ciabatti steps down from MotoGP team

Ducati’s sporting director Ciabatti steps down from MotoGP team

MGP MotoGP

Ducati’s sporting director Ciabatti steps down from MotoGP team Ducati’s sporting director Ciabatti steps down from MotoGP team

Autosport's 10 brightest female stars of 2023

Autosport's 10 brightest female stars of 2023

MISC General

Autosport's 10 brightest female stars of 2023 Autosport's 10 brightest female stars of 2023

Brown: McLaren F1 can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri

Brown: McLaren F1 can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri

F1 Formula 1

Brown: McLaren F1 can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri Brown: McLaren F1 can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

Plus
Plus
General

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Plus
Plus
Le Mans

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe