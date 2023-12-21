Subscribe
Top 50 Drivers of 2023
View more
General
Special feature

Autosport Top 50 of 2023: #33 James Calado

4th in FIA World Endurance Championship (Hypercar), 1st in Le Mans 24 Hours

Gary Watkins
Author Gary Watkins
Updated
Top 50 2023 dotcom33

There’s a reason why James Calado doesn’t make it higher up the list. And it’s called Antonio Fuoco. The Italian was the stand-out driver in the Ferrari Hypercar line-up, and there were races when the gap he had on pace to his team-mates was significant.

PLUS: Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC

That said, Calado had a strong season on his graduation to the prototype ranks. He was bang on the money on the way to victory at the Le Mans 24 Hours, but his best race was Spa, where he fought back from 50 seconds down over the course of his final double stint to snatch a first podium for the #51 car on the final lap.

 
Part of the Le Mans-winning Ferrari squad, Calado had a strong year in 2023

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Part of the Le Mans-winning Ferrari squad, Calado had a strong year in 2023

shares
comments

Related video

Previous article Autosport Top 50 of 2023: #32 Tom Blomqvist
Next article Autosport Top 50 of 2023: #34 Raffaele Marciello
Gary Watkins
More
Gary Watkins
Aston Martin reveals expanded factory driver roster for 2024

Aston Martin reveals expanded factory driver roster for 2024

WEC

Aston Martin reveals expanded factory driver roster for 2024 Aston Martin reveals expanded factory driver roster for 2024

The most important race you’ve never heard of that launched GT racing's boom age

The most important race you’ve never heard of that launched GT racing's boom age

GT

The most important race you’ve never heard of that launched GT racing's boom age The most important race you’ve never heard of that launched GT racing's boom age

Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC

Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC

Plus
Plus
WEC

Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC

More
James Calado
Calado: Ferrari "scratching its head" over Bahrain WEC pace

Calado: Ferrari "scratching its head" over Bahrain WEC pace

WEC
Bahrain

Calado: Ferrari "scratching its head" over Bahrain WEC pace Calado: Ferrari "scratching its head" over Bahrain WEC pace

Ferrari's Fuji qualifying struggles "a surprise", says Calado

Ferrari's Fuji qualifying struggles "a surprise", says Calado

WEC
Fuji

Ferrari's Fuji qualifying struggles "a surprise", says Calado Ferrari's Fuji qualifying struggles "a surprise", says Calado

Le Mans 24 Hours: Calado leads Ferrari 1-2 in warm-up

Le Mans 24 Hours: Calado leads Ferrari 1-2 in warm-up

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours: Calado leads Ferrari 1-2 in warm-up Le Mans 24 Hours: Calado leads Ferrari 1-2 in warm-up

Latest news

Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year

Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year

INDY IndyCar

Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year

Ducati’s sporting director Ciabatti steps down from MotoGP team

Ducati’s sporting director Ciabatti steps down from MotoGP team

MGP MotoGP

Ducati’s sporting director Ciabatti steps down from MotoGP team Ducati’s sporting director Ciabatti steps down from MotoGP team

Autosport's 10 brightest female stars of 2023

Autosport's 10 brightest female stars of 2023

MISC General

Autosport's 10 brightest female stars of 2023 Autosport's 10 brightest female stars of 2023

Brown: McLaren F1 can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri

Brown: McLaren F1 can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri

F1 Formula 1

Brown: McLaren F1 can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri Brown: McLaren F1 can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

Plus
Plus
General

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Plus
Plus
Le Mans

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe