Autosport Top 50 of 2023: #33 James Calado

There’s a reason why James Calado doesn’t make it higher up the list. And it’s called Antonio Fuoco. The Italian was the stand-out driver in the Ferrari Hypercar line-up, and there were races when the gap he had on pace to his team-mates was significant.

That said, Calado had a strong season on his graduation to the prototype ranks. He was bang on the money on the way to victory at the Le Mans 24 Hours, but his best race was Spa, where he fought back from 50 seconds down over the course of his final double stint to snatch a first podium for the #51 car on the final lap.