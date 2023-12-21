Autosport Top 50 of 2023: #31 Scott McLaughlin
3rd in IndyCar Series
The New Zealander took another step toward growing into a regular threat in 2023 after a career-best third in the IndyCar title race. Among the top performances of his season was a thrilling battle versus Romain Grosjean at Barber Motorsports Park, where McLaughlin surged late to victory.
Top 10: Ranking the best IndyCar drivers of 2023
The fight was made all the more intense after the two crashed while in a turf war for the win at St Petersburg the month prior. The Team Penske pilot ended his third full-time year in the series with one win, three runner-ups and one pole (plus one lost to a penalty).
He also delivered a monster final stint to catapult Tower Motorsports to LMP2 victory at the Sebring 12 Hours.
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Barber winner McLaughlin led the charge of the Penske drivers in 2023, moving up to third in the final standings as Newgarden's form capitulated
