Top 50 Drivers of 2023
Autosport Top 50 of 2023: #31 Scott McLaughlin 

3rd in IndyCar Series 

Top 50 2023 dotcom31

The New Zealander took another step toward growing into a regular threat in 2023 after a career-best third in the IndyCar title race. Among the top performances of his season was a thrilling battle versus Romain Grosjean at Barber Motorsports Park, where McLaughlin surged late to victory.

Top 10: Ranking the best IndyCar drivers of 2023

The fight was made all the more intense after the two crashed while in a turf war for the win at St Petersburg the month prior. The Team Penske pilot ended his third full-time year in the series with one win, three runner-ups and one pole (plus one lost to a penalty).

He also delivered a monster final stint to catapult Tower Motorsports to LMP2 victory at the Sebring 12 Hours.

 
Barber winner McLaughlin led the charge of the Penske drivers in 2023, moving up to third in the final standings as Newgarden's form capitulated

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Barber winner McLaughlin led the charge of the Penske drivers in 2023, moving up to third in the final standings as Newgarden's form capitulated

