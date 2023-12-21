Subscribe
Top 50 Drivers of 2023
View more
General
Special feature

Autosport Top 50 of 2023: #30 Sebastien Ogier

5th in the World Rally Championship

Tom Howard
Author Tom Howard
Published
Top 50 2023 dotcom30

Sebastien Ogier once again reminded everyone of his class while contesting a partial World Rally Championship campaign for a second successive season.

The eight-time champion added to his glittering career statistics by claiming record-breaking ninth and seventh wins in Monte Carlo and Mexico respectively. Ogier even led the championship after his Mexico triumph, despite sitting out Sweden in between.

A third win arrived in Kenya after overcoming several challenges, the Toyota driver describing it as a “hell of a fight”, and Ogier could have easily added two more to his tally given he was leading in Sardinia when he crashed out, and in Greece before breaking his suspension.

WRC Kenya report:

How impressive was Ogier in 2023? 

There is no hiding away from the fact that Ogier had road position advantages in 2023 courtesy of his part-time campaign, but the Frenchman more than made the most of them with impressive pure pace.  

Road position wasn’t always an advantage though. An unseasonably dry Monte Carlo meant roads became more polluted from cuts, yet Ogier commandingly swept to yet another victory at the WRC’s blue riband event.

Road positioning helped Ogier in Mexico, but he still made the most of the advantage

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Road positioning helped Ogier in Mexico, but he still made the most of the advantage

He would have received some benefit from starting fifth on the road in Mexico, but again Ogier still had to preform to the highest level to claim an impressive victory. However, in Sardinia the road position advantage was much less starting third. But Ogier was still able to boss proceedings before sliding off in tricky wet conditions.  

But perhaps the best indicator of how impressive Ogier’s season was arrived in Kenya. The harsh African rally threw everything at him, as Ogier suffered a loss of hybrid power, three punctures, a run-in with a tree and a broken windscreen. Yet still he held off a charging Rovanpera to score one of the most impressive wins of his career. 

"I feel I had the potential to achieve even more, but I’m happy with the job I delivered and the pace I had" Sebastien Ogier

“I’m happy in a way and still a bit disappointed in the other way,” said Ogier when reflecting on his season. “I feel I had the potential to achieve even more, but I’m happy with the job I delivered and the pace I had. 

“I just feel with a little bit more luck I could have had more podiums and actually more wins, but that is the way it is in the sport. I think the most important thing is that I’m still able to deliver strong results and therefore I’m happy and I think the team is as well.” 

 
Ogier battled numerous issues to take one of the best wins of his career in Kenya

Photo by: Tomek Kaliński

Ogier battled numerous issues to take one of the best wins of his career in Kenya

shares
comments
Previous article Autosport Top 50 of 2023: #29 Liam Lawson
Next article Autosport Top 50 of 2023: #31 Scott McLaughlin 
Tom Howard
More
Tom Howard
Solberg signs WRC2 deal with Skoda for 2024

Solberg signs WRC2 deal with Skoda for 2024

WRC

Solberg signs WRC2 deal with Skoda for 2024 Solberg signs WRC2 deal with Skoda for 2024

FIA explains decision to allow non-hybrid Rally1 cars in WRC

FIA explains decision to allow non-hybrid Rally1 cars in WRC

WRC

FIA explains decision to allow non-hybrid Rally1 cars in WRC FIA explains decision to allow non-hybrid Rally1 cars in WRC

How Evans completed Toyota’s dream WRC campaign

How Evans completed Toyota’s dream WRC campaign

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Japan

How Evans completed Toyota’s dream WRC campaign How Evans completed Toyota’s dream WRC campaign

Sébastien Ogier
More
Sébastien Ogier
Ogier calls for WRC Rally1 windscreen fogging solution

Ogier calls for WRC Rally1 windscreen fogging solution

WRC
Rally Japan

Ogier calls for WRC Rally1 windscreen fogging solution Ogier calls for WRC Rally1 windscreen fogging solution

Rovanpera to contest partial WRC season in unchanged 2024 Toyota line-up

Rovanpera to contest partial WRC season in unchanged 2024 Toyota line-up

WRC
Rally Japan

Rovanpera to contest partial WRC season in unchanged 2024 Toyota line-up Rovanpera to contest partial WRC season in unchanged 2024 Toyota line-up

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

Latest news

Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year

Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year

INDY IndyCar

Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year

Ducati’s sporting director Ciabatti steps down from MotoGP team

Ducati’s sporting director Ciabatti steps down from MotoGP team

MGP MotoGP

Ducati’s sporting director Ciabatti steps down from MotoGP team Ducati’s sporting director Ciabatti steps down from MotoGP team

Autosport's 10 brightest female stars of 2023

Autosport's 10 brightest female stars of 2023

MISC General

Autosport's 10 brightest female stars of 2023 Autosport's 10 brightest female stars of 2023

Brown: McLaren F1 can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri

Brown: McLaren F1 can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri

F1 Formula 1

Brown: McLaren F1 can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri Brown: McLaren F1 can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

Plus
Plus
General

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Plus
Plus
Le Mans

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe