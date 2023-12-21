Subscribe
Top 50 Drivers of 2023
Autosport Top 50 of 2023: #13 Josef Newgarden

5th in IndyCar Series

It was a campaign of feast or famine for Team Penske’s Tennessee native. There were four wins – all on ovals and second-most overall to champion Alex Palou – but there were also five results of 15th or worse, including three of 21st or lower.

But what made the year a success was Newgarden’s memorable Indianapolis 500 victory, secured with a thrilling pass on Marcus Ericsson in Turn 3 of the controversial final-lap restart – the 19th event win for team owner Roger Penske, and his first since acquiring the track in November 2019.

Analysis: How Newgarden rose to be a thorn to Ericsson’s double Indy 500 bid

Even with the inconsistency, Newgarden claimed an additional podium and three more top fives to finish fifth in the overall standings.

 
