Autosport Top 50 of 2023: #13 Josef Newgarden

It was a campaign of feast or famine for Team Penske’s Tennessee native. There were four wins – all on ovals and second-most overall to champion Alex Palou – but there were also five results of 15th or worse, including three of 21st or lower.

But what made the year a success was Newgarden’s memorable Indianapolis 500 victory, secured with a thrilling pass on Marcus Ericsson in Turn 3 of the controversial final-lap restart – the 19th event win for team owner Roger Penske, and his first since acquiring the track in November 2019.

Even with the inconsistency, Newgarden claimed an additional podium and three more top fives to finish fifth in the overall standings.