Autosport 2022 Top 50: #8 Will Power

Like all aces, Will Power constantly evolves, and this year he confounded those who thought he might never restrain his overt race-by-race desire to win, to instead focus on the ultimate prize. He still got irate with fate and poor strategies, but his driving was unaffected. If he started uncharacteristically low on the grid, he just carved through the field for a top-four finish.

Insight: The new skills Power acquired to end his long IndyCar title wait

So what if he scored only one win? With five poles (and the all-time pole record) he can’t be accused of taking it easy. Power played it smart, picked his battles and won the war.