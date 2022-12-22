Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Top 50 Drivers of 2022
Topic

Top 50 Drivers of 2022

Main
Previous / Autosport 2022 Top 50: #5 George Russell Next / Autosport 2022 Top 50: #7 Josef Newgarden
General Special feature

Autosport 2022 Top 50: #6 Stoffel Vandoorne

1st in Formula E

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
, Technical Editor
Autosport 2022 Top 50: #6 Stoffel Vandoorne

A paragon of consistency, Vandoorne perhaps best encapsulated the idea of ‘building a championship’ through his near-omnipresence in the points.

He ventured outside the top five only three times in his title-winning season, only failed to score points in Mexico, but took just one victory all year, when he beat Mitch Evans to Monaco glory.  

It helped that Mercedes continued its strong form before leaving Formula E, but Vandoorne ensured his driving was spotless. He also finished fifth at the Sebring 12 Hours on his IMSA SportsCar debut.  

Why Vandoorne’s title showed his greatest strength 

There’s a lot to be said for taking a title down to the wire and winning it in flamboyant fashion, but that’s simply not Vandoorne’s style. Nor has it ever been. There’s a key theme from the titles he won in junior categories that’s present in his latest crowning achievement, and that can be underlined with one word: control. 

His rekindled approach all stems from his disappointment at losing out on a shot at the title in 2020-21, as his Mercedes team-mate Nyck de Vries claimed it at the final race. Vandoorne pledged that he would leave nothing on the table in the following season. 

PLUS: The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

Vandoorne celebrates on the champions podium after sealing the Formula E title

Vandoorne celebrates on the champions podium after sealing the Formula E title

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Sure, there were a couple of times over the year that the title lead briefly left Vandoorne’s grasp, but he trusted that it would come back to him. As much as the Monaco win bolstered the Kortrijk-born racer’s ambitions, in retrospect it was almost gilding the lily; rather, being able to put a bit of shine on the more difficult days gave Vandoorne’s challenge a solid foundation.

He cited Berlin as one of the best examples of that, a race where he dropped to 12th at the start and worked his way back up to third. On a circuit where there’s ample room and opportunity to pass, Vandoorne knew he could take those risks to make his way back up the order. 

PLUS: The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2021-22

Compare that with the opening London race, and the approach was very different. Here, on a much smaller and more compact layout, Vandoorne knew it would be difficult to pass polesitter Jake Dennis. Also knowing that his main title rivals Mitch Evans and Edoardo Mortara weren’t really in the same postcode, Vandoorne was able to settle for second and scoop up the 18 points on offer. 

Cast your mind back to his 2015 GP2 title, and Vandoorne’s season was similarly consistent – albeit with more wins. He’d also pulled it off in his 2012 Formula Renault Eurocup campaign to beat Daniil Kvyat to the title, never finishing a race outside of the top four.  

2021-22 was a typically Vandoornian showing of consistency, and it’s something he’ll need to draw on again as he joins DS Penske for the start of the Gen3 era.

Can Vandoorne count on the same consistent approach in Formula E's Gen3 era following his switch to DS Penske?

Can Vandoorne count on the same consistent approach in Formula E's Gen3 era following his switch to DS Penske?

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
Autosport 2022 Top 50: #5 George Russell
Previous article

Autosport 2022 Top 50: #5 George Russell
Next article

Autosport 2022 Top 50: #7 Josef Newgarden

Autosport 2022 Top 50: #7 Josef Newgarden
Jake Boxall-Legge More
Jake Boxall-Legge
Sette Camara: Drivers will need to "respect" limits of Gen3 Formula E car
Formula E

Sette Camara: Drivers will need to "respect" limits of Gen3 Formula E car

Guenther ends Valencia Formula E test with fastest time
Formula E

Guenther ends Valencia Formula E test with fastest time

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race Plus
Formula E

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

Latest news

Cadillac: Amount of code to run an LMDh car is “daunting”
IMSA IMSA

Cadillac: Amount of code to run an LMDh car is “daunting”

Calibrating the "daunting" code needed to run a GTP prototype has been the biggest mountain for Cadillac ahead of its 2023 IMSA SportsCar Championship challenge according to Laura Wontrop Klauser.

Albon: 2022 was my strongest year in Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon: 2022 was my strongest year in Formula 1

Alex Albon believes his 2022 season with Williams was the strongest of his Formula 1 career to date, as he returned from a year on the sidelines.

F1 2022 tech review: How McLaren coped with the 'aftershock' of its early woes
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 2022 tech review: How McLaren coped with the 'aftershock' of its early woes

McLaren had hoped to make some solid progress in the first year of Formula 1's new rules era.

Isotta Fraschini close to finalising plans for 2023 WEC programme
WEC WEC

Isotta Fraschini close to finalising plans for 2023 WEC programme

The revived Isotta Fraschini marque expects to finalise a deal with a team to run its new Le Mans Hypercar in the World Endurance Championship before the new year.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Plus

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Rising sportscar star Adam Smalley had to pinch himself when offered the chance to drive the car that won the world’s most famous enduro in 1987

Historics
Sep 6, 2022
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Plus

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

The iconic Lola name is being relaunched after it was taken over by new ownership. Part of that reboot is a planned return to racing, though the exact details of this are still to be finalised - though its new owner does have a desire to bring the brand back to the Le Mans 24 Hours. But romanticism doesn't appear to be the driving force behind this renewed project...

General
Jul 14, 2022
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Plus

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Plus

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Autosport has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Plus

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

It’s rarely mentioned when it comes to assessing the best national contests, but the Brazilian Stock Car series that reaches its climax this weekend has an ever-growing appeal. Its expanding roster of ex-Formula 1 names has helped to draw in new fans, but it's the closeness of competition that keeps them watching

General
Dec 10, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.