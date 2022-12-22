Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Top 50 Drivers of 2022
Topic

Top 50 Drivers of 2022

Main
Previous / Autosport 2022 Top 50: #47 Tom Ingram Next / Autosport 2022 Top 50: #49 Sebastien Ogier
General Special feature

Autosport 2022 Top 50: #48 Lucas Auer

2nd in DTM

James Newbold
By:
, Autosport Plus Editor
Autosport 2022 Top 50: #48 Lucas Auer

As reigning DTM title-winner Maxi Gotz arrived from HRT, Lucas Auer faced a challenge at his Winward Mercedes team. But it wasn’t a contest.

Twice a winner in 2022, the Austrian furthered his credentials and would have stolen the title without a puncture at Spa while second.

His points tally from the second half of the season was unrivalled; he finished no lower than seventh (Spa DNF aside) during that time, and racked up the best qualifying record of a quality eight-strong AMG contingent.

Top 10: Ranking the best drivers of DTM 2022

A race winner in European Formula 3 back in 2013/14, he’s more than just Gerhard Berger’s nephew. 

How leaving the Mercedes fold made Auer a better driver

When Mercedes pulled out of the DTM at the conclusion of the 2018 season, Auer was left at a career crossroads.

“I still had a contract, but it was the end of the DTM [for Mercedes],” he says. “It was clear that I want to stay in DTM, I had to find another brand.”

Auer believes his time in Super Formula and with BMW after Mecedes' DTM exit has elevated his skillset

Auer believes his time in Super Formula and with BMW after Mecedes' DTM exit has elevated his skillset

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

He opened talks with BMW for 2019 before an offer from Red Bull took him to Japan to race in Super Formula, but returned to the DTM for 2020 with the Munich manufacturer.

However, when Audi dropped the bombshell of its impending departure, the DTM’s manufacturer-based model fell apart and once again Auer found himself in the situation of negotiating an early exit. The DTM’s adoption of GT3 rules didn’t come at a great time for BMW, which had only a limited number of seats in its elderly M6 GT3s for 2021.

“It was not the plan to do it one year, but a lot of things changed,” he says. “Basically everything [at BMW] was built around DTM, nothing else, there was no Plan B. And we decided together, which was quite good I think for both parties at the time, to split up and to look for other opportunities.”

Auer duly rejoined the AMG family and hasn’t looked back since, but is sure that his time away has helped him step up a gear.

Interview: The Mercedes ace emerging from the shadow of an F1 legend

“Yes, although not in terms of speed – I don’t believe that,” he offers. “Maybe I understand a bit, the technical part I understand better, but the experience helps me so much. I gained massive experience with Japan, with BMW, [I’m a] completely different person. I think yes, they saw a more complete driver in a good age.

“Actually, sometimes I look back to 2017, when I had a good shot at the championship. With this experience now, it would have been so much better! But anyway, I was there young and obviously did also some mistakes, but it is part of the journey.”

Auer finished a strong runner-up in 2022 and came close to stealing the title from Sheldon van der Linde

Auer finished a strong runner-up in 2022 and came close to stealing the title from Sheldon van der Linde

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

shares
comments

Related video

Autosport 2022 Top 50: #47 Tom Ingram
Previous article

Autosport 2022 Top 50: #47 Tom Ingram
Next article

Autosport 2022 Top 50: #49 Sebastien Ogier

Autosport 2022 Top 50: #49 Sebastien Ogier
James Newbold More
James Newbold
Red Bull junior Edgar switches to MP Motorsport for F3 campaign
FIA F3

Red Bull junior Edgar switches to MP Motorsport for F3 campaign

Valentino Rossi joins BMW factory driver line-up
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Valentino Rossi joins BMW factory driver line-up

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Lucas Auer More
Lucas Auer
Auer to remain with Mercedes in 2023 despite Porsche interest
DTM

Auer to remain with Mercedes in 2023 despite Porsche interest

Auer: Restart, not BoP tweak, key in Mercedes' Imola DTM turnaround Imola
DTM

Auer: Restart, not BoP tweak, key in Mercedes' Imola DTM turnaround

DTM Lausitzring: Auer holds off charging van der Linde for pole Lausitzring
DTM

DTM Lausitzring: Auer holds off charging van der Linde for pole

Latest news

Cadillac: Amount of code to run an LMDh car is “daunting”
IMSA IMSA

Cadillac: Amount of code to run an LMDh car is “daunting”

Calibrating the "daunting" code needed to run a GTP prototype has been the biggest mountain for Cadillac ahead of its 2023 IMSA SportsCar Championship challenge according to Laura Wontrop Klauser.

Albon: 2022 was my strongest year in Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon: 2022 was my strongest year in Formula 1

Alex Albon believes his 2022 season with Williams was the strongest of his Formula 1 career to date, as he returned from a year on the sidelines.

F1 2022 tech review: How McLaren coped with the 'aftershock' of its early woes
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 2022 tech review: How McLaren coped with the 'aftershock' of its early woes

McLaren had hoped to make some solid progress in the first year of Formula 1's new rules era.

Isotta Fraschini close to finalising plans for 2023 WEC programme
WEC WEC

Isotta Fraschini close to finalising plans for 2023 WEC programme

The revived Isotta Fraschini marque expects to finalise a deal with a team to run its new Le Mans Hypercar in the World Endurance Championship before the new year.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Plus

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Rising sportscar star Adam Smalley had to pinch himself when offered the chance to drive the car that won the world’s most famous enduro in 1987

Historics
Sep 6, 2022
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Plus

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

The iconic Lola name is being relaunched after it was taken over by new ownership. Part of that reboot is a planned return to racing, though the exact details of this are still to be finalised - though its new owner does have a desire to bring the brand back to the Le Mans 24 Hours. But romanticism doesn't appear to be the driving force behind this renewed project...

General
Jul 14, 2022
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Plus

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Plus

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Autosport has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Plus

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

It’s rarely mentioned when it comes to assessing the best national contests, but the Brazilian Stock Car series that reaches its climax this weekend has an ever-growing appeal. Its expanding roster of ex-Formula 1 names has helped to draw in new fans, but it's the closeness of competition that keeps them watching

General
Dec 10, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.