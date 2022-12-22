Autosport 2022 Top 50: #49 Sebastien Ogier

Sebastien Ogier chose not to defend his eighth World Rally Championship crown in favour of a part-time campaign with Toyota, combined with a partial World Endurance Championship run with the Signatech-run Richard Mille team, taking ninth in LMP2 on his Le Mans 24 Hours debut.

Despite limited time in the WRC’s new Rally1 machines, Ogier quickly adapted and should have won in Monte Carlo. He was also a contender in Portugal, Kenya and Japan before punctures struck, then dominated Rally Spain to help Toyota to a sixth world title, maintaining his record of winning at least one WRC event every year since 2013.

