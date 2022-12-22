Autosport 2022 Top 50: #39 Thierry Neuville

When everything clicked, Thierry Neuville was extremely difficult to beat in 2022. But the Belgian was let down by an underdeveloped, tricky to drive and unreliable Hyundai i20 N on several occasions.

Neuville’s never-give-up attitude was seen in Croatia. He and co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe collapsed after pushing their unresponsive car for more than a kilometre into service, but still finished third.

A morale-boosting first podium for Hyundai came in Sweden and he should have scored a victory on home soil in Ypres but for a driver error. He quickly atoned for the mistake with faultless drives to wins in Greece and Japan.

