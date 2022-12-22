Autosport 2022 Top 50: #27 Alex Palou

There’s little indication that the Ganassi contract dispute and a potential move to Arrow McLaren SP distracted Alex Palou from his job, but there were too many weekends this year when the reigning IndyCar champion looked solid but not a star.

He was strong at Indy again – the only driver who kept up with Scott Dixon, until a badly timed yellow cost him dear – but on other ovals he was disappointing.

He was dominant at the Laguna Seca season finale, just three days before Ganassi confirmed his return in 2023, but this still felt like a year of treading water for this highly talented racer.

