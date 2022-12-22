Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Top 50 Drivers of 2022
Topic

Top 50 Drivers of 2022

Main
Previous / Autosport 2022 Top 50: #23 Esteban Ocon Next / Autosport 2022 Top 50: #25 Sebastien Loeb
General Special feature

Autosport 2022 Top 50: #24 Raffaele Marciello

1st in GT World Challenge Europe; 1st in Spa 24 Hours; 1st in ADAC GT Masters

James Newbold
By:
, Autosport Plus Editor
Autosport 2022 Top 50: #24 Raffaele Marciello

The accolades just kept coming for Raffaele Marciello in 2022.

Four pole positions from five GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup sessions, converted into three routine wins by Timur Boguslavskiy (a fourth at Valencia was only lost on the final lap amid changing weather), helped secure the overall GTWCE crown.

A first 24-hour race victory at Spa contributed to a long-awaited GTWCE Endurance Cup title. He added the ADAC GT Masters crown, and led the Macau GT Cup until suspension failure put him out.

For the Mercedes ace, the year underlined his status as a benchmark GT3 driver.

Marciello’s best moments

Having worked with Marciello every year since his switch from Formula 2 to GT cars in 2017, ASP team boss Jerome Policand has plenty of evidence behind his claim that the Italian, who these days competes under a Swiss license, is capable of qualifying laps beyond many of the world’s top drivers. Take the Zandvoort GT World Challenge Sprint Cup round, where he took pole by a resounding 0.567s in changeable conditions.

“And on the first set [of tyres] he was one second quicker than anybody else,” says Policand with audible glee. “Quali in sprint, it’s 9am in the morning, which is difficult for everyone. But the very first lap of the day he is always able to set a laptime, very few drivers I think even in the world are able to do. When the conditions are getting worse, he is over the moon.”

When conditions were tricky at Zandvoort in GTWCE Sprint, Marciello blew the field away in qualifying

When conditions were tricky at Zandvoort in GTWCE Sprint, Marciello blew the field away in qualifying

Photo by: SRO

With Marciello in the car, Policand says the team can “never get lost” as he always finds the car’s true potential – even when the set-up is “average”. He cites Misano this year, when Marciello lost his Sprint qualifying clean sweep to a trio of Audis, and the ultimately fruitful 2018 Nurburgring Sprint title-decider as examples of this.

PLUS: How Ferrari's F1 protege became a Mercedes GT prodigy

“It’s happened I think two or three times per year with ‘Lello’,” explains Policand. “When you are struggling for the last three or four tenths, sometimes instead of staying calm and trying to improve little by little, you change completely your point of view and it’s getting worse and worse all weekend. Instead of going in the right way, you make it worse. With a driver like Lello, it never happens.”

Policand adds that Marciello also has a knack of getting the best from his co-drivers. Jules Gounon and Dani Juncadella, his Endurance Cup co-champions and victorious team-mates at Spa, “were exactly on the same pace during all the race” after Marciello had snared his third consecutive pole at the blue ribband round in the qualifying shootout.

“It’s like they know that this guy will set the benchmark and they are able to reach this,” Policand says. “And now Lello is in the team since seven years with the same engineers and mechanics, same car, most of the time you didn’t need to talk, it’s so easy to work with him because we know exactly what he wants.”

ASP team boss Policand says Marciello gets the best out of his co-drivers, which proved key in securing victory at Spa

ASP team boss Policand says Marciello gets the best out of his co-drivers, which proved key in securing victory at Spa

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

shares
comments

Related video

Autosport 2022 Top 50: #23 Esteban Ocon
Previous article

Autosport 2022 Top 50: #23 Esteban Ocon
Next article

Autosport 2022 Top 50: #25 Sebastien Loeb

Autosport 2022 Top 50: #25 Sebastien Loeb
James Newbold More
James Newbold
Red Bull junior Edgar switches to MP Motorsport for F3 campaign
FIA F3

Red Bull junior Edgar switches to MP Motorsport for F3 campaign

Valentino Rossi joins BMW factory driver line-up
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Valentino Rossi joins BMW factory driver line-up

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

More
Raffaele Marciello
Marciello: DTM move 'won't be a step forward for my career' Imola
DTM

Marciello: DTM move 'won't be a step forward for my career'

Spa 24 Hours: ASP Mercedes tops opening qualifying
GT

Spa 24 Hours: ASP Mercedes tops opening qualifying

How Ferrari's F1 protege became a Mercedes GT prodigy Plus
GT

How Ferrari's F1 protege became a Mercedes GT prodigy

Latest news

Cadillac: Amount of code to run an LMDh car is “daunting”
IMSA IMSA

Cadillac: Amount of code to run an LMDh car is “daunting”

Calibrating the "daunting" code needed to run a GTP prototype has been the biggest mountain for Cadillac ahead of its 2023 IMSA SportsCar Championship challenge according to Laura Wontrop Klauser.

Albon: 2022 was my strongest year in Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon: 2022 was my strongest year in Formula 1

Alex Albon believes his 2022 season with Williams was the strongest of his Formula 1 career to date, as he returned from a year on the sidelines.

F1 2022 tech review: How McLaren coped with the 'aftershock' of its early woes
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 2022 tech review: How McLaren coped with the 'aftershock' of its early woes

McLaren had hoped to make some solid progress in the first year of Formula 1's new rules era.

Isotta Fraschini close to finalising plans for 2023 WEC programme
WEC WEC

Isotta Fraschini close to finalising plans for 2023 WEC programme

The revived Isotta Fraschini marque expects to finalise a deal with a team to run its new Le Mans Hypercar in the World Endurance Championship before the new year.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Plus

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Rising sportscar star Adam Smalley had to pinch himself when offered the chance to drive the car that won the world’s most famous enduro in 1987

Historics
Sep 6, 2022
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Plus

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

The iconic Lola name is being relaunched after it was taken over by new ownership. Part of that reboot is a planned return to racing, though the exact details of this are still to be finalised - though its new owner does have a desire to bring the brand back to the Le Mans 24 Hours. But romanticism doesn't appear to be the driving force behind this renewed project...

General
Jul 14, 2022
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Plus

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Plus

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Autosport has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Plus

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

It’s rarely mentioned when it comes to assessing the best national contests, but the Brazilian Stock Car series that reaches its climax this weekend has an ever-growing appeal. Its expanding roster of ex-Formula 1 names has helped to draw in new fans, but it's the closeness of competition that keeps them watching

General
Dec 10, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.