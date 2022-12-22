Autosport 2022 Top 50: #15 Edoardo Mortara

Mortara dropped a place in the Formula E standings, following his runner-up finish in the 2020-21 season, but the Swiss was much more impressive this time.

A rapid start to the year preceded a dismal Rome and Monaco, but the Venturi driver bounced back in style, taking his first two poles in the Berlin races and winning the first.

PLUS: The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2021-22

He led the standings with six races to go, but penalties and set-up pain contrived to put Mortara out of contention and he took just five points from New York and London. A Seoul finale win capped the year, but bad luck did for his title hopes.