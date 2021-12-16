Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Top 50 Drivers of 2021
Topic

Top 50 Drivers of 2021

Main
Previous / Autosport 2021 Top 50: #21 Valtteri Bottas Next / Autosport 2021 Top 50: #23 Oscar Piastri
General Special feature

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #22 Kevin Estre

By:

2nd in World Endurance Championship (GTE Pro); 1st in Nurburgring 24 Hours

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #22 Kevin Estre

The Frenchman was in superlative form for Porsche as he and new team-mate Neel Jani narrowly – and controversially – missed out on the GTE Pro WEC crown. They won half the races and might have won two more to put the title out of Ferrari’s reach.

Estre was the senior partner in the #92 car; prototype stalwart Jani was clever enough to cede that role to his team-mate. Estre was given the car for qualifying in all six races and delivered pole in five.

PLUS: Autosport's WEC season review

Yet Estre was much more than a one-lap wonder in 2021. His double-stint to turn the tide mid-race in the Bahrain curtain-closer was sublime.

Engineer’s View: Working hard at finding speed

Adam Hardy, race engineer #92 Porsche 911 RSR, on Estre the qualifier

“When Kevin and Michael [Christensen] came together at Porsche in the WEC back in 2017, Michael was the guy who could nail that quick lap in qualifying. He was generally the quicker of the two in the days when both drivers had to set a lap time under the old qualifying system.

“Kevin learned a lot from Michael over time. One thing you have to say about Kevin is that he’s a hard worker: he’s always delving deep into the data as he strives to get better. He has understood that he needs to hold a little back rather than going all out and losing a couple of tenths with a little mistake.

Engineer Hardy rates Estre highly

Engineer Hardy rates Estre highly

Photo by: Porsche

“Before he had to maybe drive at 90% to avoid mistakes, but now you could say he is at 99%. There’s been an evolution over time in his performance.

“There is a very clear peak on the current Michelins, so you’ve got to nail it on lap one. Kevin has become very good at getting the most out of the tyres on that first flier.

“We are very aggressive on #92 with our qualifying set-up to make sure the car has front-end grip. Michael led development of that set-up and Kevin has learned how to drive it. If you want to get the most out of the tyres, you need an oversteery car and there aren’t many drivers who can handle the RSR in the way Kevin can with that set-up. You can see some pretty wild things on his data – lots of oversteer and massive steering inputs.

“Kevin is clearly a driver at the top of his game right now. There’s no question that he is massively talented and can do it on one lap, but it has taken a lot of hard work from him and an evolution of how we approach qualifying to get to the point where we could do what we did in 2021. Michael definitely helped in that, and Kevin would be the first to admit it.”

shares
comments

Related video

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #21 Valtteri Bottas
Previous article

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #21 Valtteri Bottas
Next article

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #23 Oscar Piastri

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #23 Oscar Piastri
Load comments
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Juan Pablo Montoya teams up with son Sebastian for Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA

Juan Pablo Montoya teams up with son Sebastian for Sebring 12 Hours

Jarvis to make WEC return with United Autosports
WEC

Jarvis to make WEC return with United Autosports

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Plus
WEC

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Kevin Estre More
Kevin Estre
WeatherTech Porsche lacking top speed compared to works cars 24 Hours of Le Mans test day
Le Mans

WeatherTech Porsche lacking top speed compared to works cars

Porsche's Estre "can't remember" GTE Pro fight as close as Monza WEC Monza
WEC

Porsche's Estre "can't remember" GTE Pro fight as close as Monza WEC

Nurburgring 24h: Manthey Porsche wins shortest-ever edition
GT

Nurburgring 24h: Manthey Porsche wins shortest-ever edition

Latest news

Magazine: F1's Abu Dhabi finale and Autosport Top 50
General General

Magazine: F1's Abu Dhabi finale and Autosport Top 50

Introducing Motorsport Watches, passion and performance when every second counts
General General

Introducing Motorsport Watches, passion and performance when every second counts

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus
General General

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

Magazine: F1 Saudi Arabia GP review, Bathurst 1000 and more
General General

Magazine: F1 Saudi Arabia GP review, Bathurst 1000 and more

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

It’s rarely mentioned when it comes to assessing the best national contests, but the Brazilian Stock Car series that reaches its climax this weekend has an ever-growing appeal. Its expanding roster of ex-Formula 1 names has helped to draw in new fans, but it's the closeness of competition that keeps them watching

General
Dec 10, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
The female all-rounder who arrived "too early" Plus

The female all-rounder who arrived "too early"

From Formula 3 to truck racing, Dakar and EuroNASCAR via a winning stint in the DTM, there's not much Ellen Lohr hasn't seen in a stellar racing career that highlights the merit in being a generalist. But she believes her career came too early...

General
Feb 17, 2021
How Radical's latest machines fare on track Plus

How Radical's latest machines fare on track

The lightweight sportscar manufacturer has not rewritten the rulebook with its latest machines, but the new SR3 XX and SR10 still provide a step forward on its previous successful models

General
Feb 8, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Plus

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them

General
Jan 31, 2021
How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory Plus

How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory

The New Zealand Grand Prix's mix of rising talent and big-name stars thrilled the crowds (yes, remember crowds?) assembled for the Toyota Racing Series meeting at Hampton Downs last weekend and left distant observers craving a repeat

General
Jan 26, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.