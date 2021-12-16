Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Top 50 Drivers of 2021
Topic

Top 50 Drivers of 2021

Main
Previous / Autosport 2021 Top 50: #1 Lewis Hamilton Next / Autosport 2021 Top 50: #3 Lando Norris
General Special feature

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #2 Max Verstappen

By:

1st in F1 World Championship

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #2 Max Verstappen

There’s one reason why Max Verstappen ended up second on this list and not first. And it’s not down to his speed, his talent or his 10 victories not stacking up against the rest. It’s the way he drove – too aggressively, too often – in many of his wheel-to-wheel fights with Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen was, in many ways, the driver of the season. With Red Bull finally back in a title fight, he led the line as the contender it had long been suggested he would be.

His high-pressure victory at Zandvoort in front of his home supporters was sublime. His wins in Monaco and Austria were utterly dominant, plus he handed Mercedes a stunning defeat at its former stronghold of Paul Ricard, at one point before the summer looking like he might run away with the title. His double-pass on the Mercedes pair in Mexico was the move of the season.

Verstappen remained the only driver who could really handle the tricky RB16B package, where his immense adaptability meant he was better equipped to cope with rear-end instability – which was much improved compared to 2020 – and the evolving challenge with the tyres. Verstappen just did, while team-mate Sergio Perez was constantly working up to the car’s level. Uncomfortable was the only way to be fast in the RB16B, as Perez discovered, but Verstappen just dealt with it.

His 10 poles were the most of any driver, confirming the Red Bull package’s place as the season’s best, even if the team occasionally squandered that advantage. Verstappen’s speed has never been in question, but his season was peppered with little errors – slipping off the road passing Hamilton in Bahrain and never getting another chance to win there; doing so when running in front of him in Portugal and falling behind; dipping a wheel on the grass at Imola and losing pole; throwing away the early lead in France and having to battle back.

Turn 1 move on the Mercedes pair in Mexico was the pass of the season, but over-aggression costs Verstappen top spot in Autosport's top 50

Turn 1 move on the Mercedes pair in Mexico was the pass of the season, but over-aggression costs Verstappen top spot in Autosport's top 50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

His Q3 crash in Jeddah was the best example of this. Verstappen delivered 90% of potentially one of F1’s best-ever qualifying laps, but made a minor lock-up at the final corner and couldn’t accept it, booting the car out of the hairpin when it was too wide and hitting the wall when the gripless rear kicked out. There was a sense that a moment to win the title had been lost, but his response in Abu Dhabi qualifying was majestic.

Autosport says

During a run of form where Verstappen seemed irresistible, who would head our top 50 wasn’t a debate – the Dutchman was clearly the best driver. But that view slowly changed. It really started after the Monza crash with Lewis Hamilton, because that ugly incident extended a run of clashes between the pair where Verstappen had been overly aggressive.

At Imola Hamilton had been trying to hang on around the outside line, but Verstappen was ruthless in seeing him out of road (as was his right). But at Barcelona his Turn 1 pass required Hamilton to turn out of contact. At Silverstone the roles were reversed, with Hamilton rightly penalised, but it was a close call. At Monza both had a chance to back out, but Verstappen’s unwillingness to accept the situation after a slow stop had dropped him out of the victory fight ultimately led to what could have been a very nasty outcome.

Brazil was a key moment. Verstappen’s actions in the Turn 4 incident were as aggressive as F1 had come to expect, but by sliding wide – he blamed worn tyres – he left himself vulnerable to an officiating call that never came. And that led to the unedifying display in Jeddah because, from Verstappen’s point of view, he could go up to that line (over the real white ones) and it was fine. Except it never was.

You could sense Hamilton’s exasperation over repeated moves of such intense aggression in the shove he gave back after their bizarre crash ahead of the final corner. It’s a feeling many shared – that Verstappen was just going too far, with no respect for fair play.

PLUS: The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race

He is seemingly willing to do whatever it takes to win, although not as outrageously as some in F1 history, but it’s why the FIA was wrong not to intervene in Brazil. He’s so fast, so talented, so unbelievably mentally adept in the most intense racing situations, that he is a deserving champion and would be number one in this list. But all those incidents count for too much of what isn’t acceptable in motorsport.

shares
comments

Related video

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #1 Lewis Hamilton
Previous article

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #1 Lewis Hamilton
Next article

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #3 Lando Norris

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #3 Lando Norris
Load comments
Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
The call Masi should have made to ensure the 2021 finale had the integrity F1 deserved Abu Dhabi GP Plus
Formula 1

The call Masi should have made to ensure the 2021 finale had the integrity F1 deserved

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings Abu Dhabi GP Plus
Formula 1

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings

How Perez's Hamilton defiance was vital to Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph Abu Dhabi GP Plus
Formula 1

How Perez's Hamilton defiance was vital to Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
Verstappen: Sitting in hospital after British GP crash lowest point of 2021
Formula 1

Verstappen: Sitting in hospital after British GP crash lowest point of 2021

Verstappen serene over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout as Red Bull ‘did nothing wrong’ Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Verstappen serene over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout as Red Bull ‘did nothing wrong’

How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight Plus
Formula 1

How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight

Latest news

Magazine: F1's Abu Dhabi finale and Autosport Top 50
General General

Magazine: F1's Abu Dhabi finale and Autosport Top 50

Introducing Motorsport Watches, passion and performance when every second counts
General General

Introducing Motorsport Watches, passion and performance when every second counts

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus
General General

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

Magazine: F1 Saudi Arabia GP review, Bathurst 1000 and more
General General

Magazine: F1 Saudi Arabia GP review, Bathurst 1000 and more

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

It’s rarely mentioned when it comes to assessing the best national contests, but the Brazilian Stock Car series that reaches its climax this weekend has an ever-growing appeal. Its expanding roster of ex-Formula 1 names has helped to draw in new fans, but it's the closeness of competition that keeps them watching

General
Dec 10, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
The female all-rounder who arrived "too early" Plus

The female all-rounder who arrived "too early"

From Formula 3 to truck racing, Dakar and EuroNASCAR via a winning stint in the DTM, there's not much Ellen Lohr hasn't seen in a stellar racing career that highlights the merit in being a generalist. But she believes her career came too early...

General
Feb 17, 2021
How Radical's latest machines fare on track Plus

How Radical's latest machines fare on track

The lightweight sportscar manufacturer has not rewritten the rulebook with its latest machines, but the new SR3 XX and SR10 still provide a step forward on its previous successful models

General
Feb 8, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Plus

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them

General
Jan 31, 2021
How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory Plus

How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory

The New Zealand Grand Prix's mix of rising talent and big-name stars thrilled the crowds (yes, remember crowds?) assembled for the Toyota Racing Series meeting at Hampton Downs last weekend and left distant observers craving a repeat

General
Jan 26, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.