Autosport International teams up with Sir Jackie Stewart for Racing Against Dementia

Autosport International, which returns on 12-15 January 2023 at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre, will host a special motorsport photographic art gallery with shots supplied by Motorsport Images.

Fans will be able to vote for their favourite motorsport memories to appear in the gallery, which will be selected from instances in which led to fans falling in love with the sport.

The prints selected for the gallery will then be sold through a raffle at the show to raise fund for Racing Against Dementia, a global charity founded by three-time Formula 1 world champion Stewart to fund research into dementia.

In 2014 Stewart’s wife Helen was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, which damages the short-term memory.

During the build up to the show, fans will be encouraged to share their favourite moments on Autosport International’s Facebook and Instagram feeds. Fans can submit their greatest moments through social media by tagging @Autosport_International and by using the hashtag #MotorsportMemories.

In November, Autosport International and Race Against Dementia will announce their favourite memories and invite fans to vote for their greatest moment.

Stewart will open the display at Autosport International and sign prints of the top 10 moments selected for the gallery, along with sharing his memories of his motorsport life on the Autosport International main stage on the final day of the show (Sunday 15 January).

“Working faster and smarter, and harnessing the mindset I experienced in the motorsport world, together we can beat dementia,” Stewart said.

Sir Jackie Stewart Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

“We raise funds to accelerate global research and development in the race to find a prevention or treatment for dementia.

“Autosport International’s Motorsport Memories gallery and campaign will help engage fans around the world in great moments from the sport we love, whilst raising awareness and funds for Race Against Dementia.”

“Motorsport has an incredibly rich history, and that history has been fuelled by the supporters of the various racing disciplines,” Ben Whibley, Autosport International event director, added.

“From 24-hour endurance racing to touring car sprint racing, the high-speed world of Grand Prix battles and more, we want the fans to tell us their greatest motorsport moment.

“We are proud to support Race Against Dementia and work with Sir Jackie Stewart, OBE to share the charity’s pioneering message and fundraising activities with our expected 90,000 visitors.”

The 2023 Autosport International and Performance & Tuning Car Show takes place from 12-15 January 2023 at the NEC in Birmingham. Tickets for public and trade are now available. Get yours here: https://www.autosportinternational.com/.

Sir Jackie Stewart and his wife Helen are pictured in the paddock at this year's British Grand Prix Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images