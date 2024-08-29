Why Goethe ditched F3 title fight to replace Williams' Colapinto in F2
Goethe will make his F2 debut with MP Motorsport this weekend after Colapinto move
Oliver Goethe, Campos Racing
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Oliver Goethe has insisted that the chance to drive in F2 "overrules" his slim hope of becoming F3 champion.
The German will take the place of new Williams F1 driver Franco Colapinto at MP Motorsport for the remaining F2 rounds, meaning he will miss the final F3 event at Monza this weekend.
He was seventh in the standings, the lowest-placed driver that could have mathematically won the title, trailing leader Leonardo Fornaroli by 35 points with a maximum of 39 available.
Even still, F3 has seen some unexpected and out-of-the-blue results both this year and throughout its history, meaning that even though these title hopes were slender, miracles can still happen.
But realistic of his chances and weighing up the benefit of four weekends of F2 competition to get a head start for what he hopes is a full-time drive in 2025, Goethe told Autosport: “Of course, I am technically fighting for the championship in F3 but the chances of that happening were extremely slim and even though I was still fighting for a top three or a top five finish in F3, for me, this is definitely worth it and overrules that.
“My goal is to do F2 next year and this definitely gives me experience going into that season.”
Having expected to be in his F3 seat until learning of the F2 opportunity on Wednesday, Goethe conceded he hasn’t turned an F2 wheel in the sim in preparation.
Oliver Goethe, Campos Racing, F3
Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd
“The main focus is to learn as much as possible going into next year," he said, cautious of the task ahead.
"But don’t get me wrong, I’m going to be trying to get the best results possible at the same time.
“So the key thing is learning and everything else is sort of a bonus.
“I’ll be doing everything to get the results but points is a good, realistic target for the next few rounds. Monza is a track I know, so I feel comfortable with the track, it’s just more about getting used to the car.”
The 19-year-old former Euroformula Open champion, like Colapinto, falls under the Bullet Sports Management umbrella and described it as “surreal” and “unexpected” to see his friend in an F1 seat at this stage in his career.
Looking back at the title battle he has now left, Goethe conceded to having “bias” when tipping a former team-mate to take the crown.
“It’s super-tight in the championship and anything can really happen. Qualifying is usually quite chaotic and especially in Monza, a lot of the time, there are unexpected results.
“For me, I was team-mates with (Leonardo) Fornaroli last year and he’s a great driver. He’s good mentally and I think he might take it.
“But it’s super-tight and it could be any of the top four, to be honest.
“There’s still fifth and sixth that can get it, but I think it will be one of the top four. I know Arvid (Lindblad) is also very quick - I’ve done sim work with him as a Red Bull Junior.
“They’re all very quick but, at the end of the day, it’s about who maximises qualifying the most and keeps their head in this high-pressure circumstance.
“I don’t know, but I’ll say Fornaroli out of bias!”
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Formula 1 drivers' WhatsApp group lit up by Monza changes
Norris "will forever get nervous" racing in F1
MotoGP to hold season launch in Bangkok ahead of 2025 Thailand opener
F1 drivers voice concerns over changes to “old school” Monza circuit
Autosport Plus
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues
Inside the racing university moulding F1 drivers and engineers alike
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments