All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
FIA F2 Monza

Why Goethe ditched F3 title fight to replace Williams' Colapinto in F2

Goethe will make his F2 debut with MP Motorsport this weekend after Colapinto move

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Oliver Goethe, Campos Racing

Oliver Goethe, Campos Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Oliver Goethe has insisted that the chance to drive in F2 "overrules" his slim hope of becoming F3 champion.

The German will take the place of new Williams F1 driver Franco Colapinto at MP Motorsport for the remaining F2 rounds, meaning he will miss the final F3 event at Monza this weekend.

He was seventh in the standings, the lowest-placed driver that could have mathematically won the title, trailing leader Leonardo Fornaroli by 35 points with a maximum of 39 available.

Even still, F3 has seen some unexpected and out-of-the-blue results both this year and throughout its history, meaning that even though these title hopes were slender, miracles can still happen.

But realistic of his chances and weighing up the benefit of four weekends of F2 competition to get a head start for what he hopes is a full-time drive in 2025, Goethe told Autosport: “Of course, I am technically fighting for the championship in F3 but the chances of that happening were extremely slim and even though I was still fighting for a top three or a top five finish in F3, for me, this is definitely worth it and overrules that.

“My goal is to do F2 next year and this definitely gives me experience going into that season.”

Having expected to be in his F3 seat until learning of the F2 opportunity on Wednesday, Goethe conceded he hasn’t turned an F2 wheel in the sim in preparation.

Oliver Goethe, Campos Racing, F3

Oliver Goethe, Campos Racing, F3

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

“The main focus is to learn as much as possible going into next year," he said, cautious of the task ahead.

"But don’t get me wrong, I’m going to be trying to get the best results possible at the same time.

“So the key thing is learning and everything else is sort of a bonus.

“I’ll be doing everything to get the results but points is a good, realistic target for the next few rounds. Monza is a track I know, so I feel comfortable with the track, it’s just more about getting used to the car.”

The 19-year-old former Euroformula Open champion, like Colapinto, falls under the Bullet Sports Management umbrella and described it as “surreal” and “unexpected” to see his friend in an F1 seat at this stage in his career.

Looking back at the title battle he has now left, Goethe conceded to having “bias” when tipping a former team-mate to take the crown.

“It’s super-tight in the championship and anything can really happen. Qualifying is usually quite chaotic and especially in Monza, a lot of the time, there are unexpected results.

“For me, I was team-mates with (Leonardo) Fornaroli last year and he’s a great driver. He’s good mentally and I think he might take it.

“But it’s super-tight and it could be any of the top four, to be honest.

“There’s still fifth and sixth that can get it, but I think it will be one of the top four. I know Arvid (Lindblad) is also very quick - I’ve done sim work with him as a Red Bull Junior.

“They’re all very quick but, at the end of the day, it’s about who maximises qualifying the most and keeps their head in this high-pressure circumstance.

“I don’t know, but I’ll say Fornaroli out of bias!”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Exclusive interview: Antonelli on his meteoric rise: "I'm not afraid of being judged"

Top Comments

Sam Hall
More from
Sam Hall
F3 title showdown: Who is in the running for glory?

F3 title showdown: Who is in the running for glory?

FIA F3
Monza
F3 title showdown: Who is in the running for glory?
Who is F1's newest driver Franco Colapinto?

Who is F1's newest driver Franco Colapinto?

Formula 1
Italian GP
Who is F1's newest driver Franco Colapinto?
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Bahrain
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Latest news

Formula 1 drivers' WhatsApp group lit up by Monza changes

Formula 1 drivers' WhatsApp group lit up by Monza changes

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Formula 1 drivers' WhatsApp group lit up by Monza changes
Norris "will forever get nervous" racing in F1

Norris "will forever get nervous" racing in F1

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Norris "will forever get nervous" racing in F1
MotoGP to hold season launch in Bangkok ahead of 2025 Thailand opener

MotoGP to hold season launch in Bangkok ahead of 2025 Thailand opener

MGP MotoGP
MotoGP to hold season launch in Bangkok ahead of 2025 Thailand opener
F1 drivers voice concerns over changes to “old school” Monza circuit

F1 drivers voice concerns over changes to “old school” Monza circuit

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
F1 drivers voice concerns over changes to “old school” Monza circuit

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Bahrain
By Sam Hall
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
By Marcus Simmons
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues
Inside the racing university moulding F1 drivers and engineers alike

Inside the racing university moulding F1 drivers and engineers alike

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
By GP Racing
Inside the racing university moulding F1 drivers and engineers alike
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe