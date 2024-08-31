All Series
Race report
FIA F2 Monza

F2 Italy: Bearman blasts to sprint race victory

Oliver Bearman followed up his Austria sprint win to record his second F2 victory of the season in the reversed grid race at Monza

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
Oliver Bearman, Prema Racing, 1st position, celebrates on the podium

Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman drove a controlled race in the Formula 2 Monza sprint to record his second victory of the year.

Having started from eighth, this following a five place grid penalty for causing a collision with Pepe Marti last time out at Spa Francorchamps, Prema driver Bearman swiftly climbed the order.

He went wheel-to-wheel with ART driver Victor Martins, then clinched the lead when Marti's Campos machine locked up under braking for the Rettifilo chicane on lap seven.

For the remaining distance, the future Haas Formula 1 driver looked comfortable managing the gap to Martins, which at the finish stood at 1.6 seconds.

As Marti fell back to fourth, Joshua Durksen claimed his second podium of the season – his previous silverware coming in the Imola feature race.

The race got off to a frantic start with the safety car called into action before the end of the first lap. On the run to the Rettifilo chicane, Zak O’Sullivan (ART) moved across the track in the pack and made contact with the rear of debutant Oliver Goethe (MP Motorsport) – the German replacing new Williams F1 driver Franco Colapinto.

As O’Sullivan crawled to a halt, Mercedes-bound Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Prema) got caught up in the melee and suffered significant front end damage, although he would continue to finish in 18th after pitting.

Isack Hadjar (Campos) had arrived in Monza with a 41-point lead over rival Paul Aron (Hitech), who sits third in the championship, but was enduring a tough sprint race in 13th for the most part following a tardy start.

Pepe Marti (ESP, Campos Racing), leads Paul Aron (EST, Hitech Pulse-Eight), Victor Martins (FRA, ART Grand Prix), Oliver Bearman (GBR, Prema Racing), and the rest of the field at the start of the F2 race

Pepe Marti (ESP, Campos Racing), leads Paul Aron (EST, Hitech Pulse-Eight), Victor Martins (FRA, ART Grand Prix), Oliver Bearman (GBR, Prema Racing), and the rest of the field at the start of the F2 race

Aron had made a far stronger launch and was looking to progress from his seventh position when an overly ambitious move on feature race pole sitter Zane Maloney damaged the Estonian's front wing and dropped him to the back of the pack.

Second in the title battle is Gabriel Bortoleto, who recovered strongly from a qualifying crash that has consigned him to the back of the grid for both races to eighth and score a single point. With Hadjar only able to finish tenth, his advantage was trimmed marginally to 35 points.

But with Aron and Hadjar lining up second and third for the feature race, Bortoleto faces a far sterner test to limit the damage on Sunday.

Such has been the challenge of Bearman’s difficult season that his victory moves him onto 44 points and to 14th in the standings only - a staggering 121 points off the summit.

F2 Italy Sprint Race Results:

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Bonus
1 United Kingdom O. Bearman Prema Powerteam 3 21

-

            
2 France V. Martins ART Grand Prix 1 21

+1.600

1.6

 1.600          
3
J. Duerksen PHM AIX Racing
 24 21

+7.200

7.2

 5.600          
4
P. Martí Campos Racing
 21 21

+12.800

12.8

 5.600          
5 Barbados Z. Maloney Rodin Motorsport 5 21

+13.400

13.4

 0.600          
6 United States J. Crawford DAMS Lucas Oil 7 21

+13.400

13.4

 0.000          
7 Brazil E. Fittipaldi Van Amersfoort Racing 14 21

+13.500

13.5

 0.100          
8
G. Bortoleto Invicta Racing
 10 21

+14.800

14.8

 1.300          
9 Norway D. Hauger MP Motorsport 11 21

+14.800

14.8

 0.000          
10 France I. Hadjar Campos Racing 20 21

+16.100

16.1

 1.300          
11 India K. Maini Invicta Racing 9 21

+17.100

17.1

 1.000          
12 Belgium A. Cordeel Hitech Pulse-Eight 16 21

+19.100

19.1

 2.000          
13 Japan R. Miyata Rodin Motorsport 6 21

+22.800

22.8

 3.700          
14 Netherlands R. Verschoor Trident 22 21

+23.300

23.3

 0.500          
15 Czech Republic R. Staněk Trident 23 21

+24.900

24.9

 1.600          
16 Mexico R. Villagomez Van Amersfoort Racing 15 21

+29.400

29.4

 4.500          
17 United States J. Correa DAMS Lucas Oil 8 21

+29.700

29.7

 0.300          
18 Italy A. Antonelli Prema Powerteam 4 21

+32.500

32.5

 2.800   1      
19
N. Koolen PHM AIX Racing
 25 21

+48.800

48.8

 16.300          
20
P. Aron Hitech Pulse-Eight
 17 20

1 lap

     1      
dnf
O. Goethe MP Motorsport
 12 19

 

         Accident  
dnf United Kingdom Z. O'Sullivan ART Grand Prix 2 19

 

         Accident  
View full results  

Sam Hall
