Shwartzman: F1 teams could benefit from 2022 rookie FP1 outings
FIA F2 / Sochi News

Sochi F2: Drugovich outpaces Boschung in morning practice session

By:

Felipe Drugovich edged Ralph Boschung to top the times in FIA Formula 2 practice at Russia’s Sochi Autodrom.

Sochi F2: Drugovich outpaces Boschung in morning practice session

The UNI-Virtuosi driver ran strongly throughout the 45 minute session, setting a personal best 1m49.423s effort as practice reached the halfway mark.

Drugovich’s time, on the medium tyres, was 0.021s faster than Campos Racing’s Boschung, who had held the top spot in the early running.

ART Grand Prix’s Theo Pourchaire was third fastest on his debut at the circuit, only 0.179s shy of Drugovich’s pace.

Title contender Guanyu Zhou was fourth while championship leader Oscar Piastri, also on debut at the venue, ended up in 10th position, half a second slower than Drugovich.

Campos Racing’s Boschung was the first to set an indicative time clocking a 1m50.466s effort on the medium tyre, which was soon eclipsed by ART Grand Prix’s Christian Lundgaard.

However, Lundgaard’s time at the top was short-lived as Boschung immediately responded dipping into the 1m49s bracket with 30 minutes of the session remaining.

As the session progressed towards the halfway mark, times continued to tumble and UNI Virtuosi’s Felipe Drugovich was among those to improve.

The Brazilian managed to pip Boschung at the top by 0.021s, while Pourchaire jumped to third and Zhou moved to fourth ahead of Vips and Lundgaard.

There was more movement in the top six 10 minutes later when local favourite Robert Shwartzman put his Prema into sixth, 0.4s adrift of the pace, but ahead of team-mate Piastri in ninth.

The session was halted with eight minutes remaining when Alessio Deledda spun his HWA on the exit of Turn 14. The Italian managed to avoid any contact with the barriers but required assistance from the marshals to remove the stricken car from the track.

Once the action resumed there was still time for shuffle in the top 10. Bent Viscaal logged a time good enough fro sixth behind Juri Vips, which demoted Shwartzman to seventh at the chequered flag.

The top 10 was completed by Lundgaard, Richard Verschoor and Piastri.

Before the red flag, the session ran largely without incident although stewards were called to investigate a pit lane incident between championship leader Piastri and Lirim Zendeli after the session.

Earlier in the session Dan Ticktum suffered a lock up at Turn 2 while David Beckmann ran down the escape road after a lock up at Turn 13.

Ticktum would end up in 21st position with Beckmann in 18th spot.

The F2 field will return to the track for qualifying on the super soft compound tyres at 1425 BST.

Sochi F2 practice results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Brazil Felipe Drugovich United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'49.423  
2 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 1'49.444 0.021
3 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 1'49.602 0.179
4 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'49.651 0.228
5 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 1'49.680 0.257
6 Netherlands Bent Viscaal Italy Trident 1'49.802 0.379
7 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 1'49.839 0.416
8 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 1'49.871 0.448
9 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'49.929 0.506
10 Australia Oscar Piastri Italy Prema Powerteam 1'49.991 0.568
11 India Jehan Daruvala United Kingdom Carlin 1'50.052 0.629
12 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong France DAMS 1'50.122 0.699
13 Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS 1'50.127 0.704
14 Germany Lirim Zendeli Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'50.408 0.985
15 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom HitechGP 1'50.466 1.043
16 Brazil Guilherme Samaia Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'50.489 1.066
17 United Kingdom Jake Hughes HWA Racelab 1'50.610 1.187
18 Germany David Beckmann Spain Campos Racing 1'50.764 1.341
19 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'50.803 1.380
20 Japan Marino Sato Italy Trident 1'50.944 1.521
21 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom Carlin 1'50.992 1.569
22 Italy Alessio Deledda HWA Racelab 1'52.531 3.108
