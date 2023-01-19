Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / 2023 Formula 2 and 3 drivers: Who is driving for each team?
FIA F2 News

Pourchaire returns to F2 for third season with ART

Alfa Romeo Formula 1 reserve driver Theo Pourchaire will stay with ART Grand Prix for a third season in Formula 2 in 2023.

Megan White
By:
Pourchaire returns to F2 for third season with ART

The Frenchman, who was runner-up to Felipe Drugovich in 2022, scored three wins and seven podiums in 2022.

Pourchaire, who is a member of the Sauber Academy, made his F1 weekend debut last year in an FP1 session at Circuit of the Americas.

PLUS: The next step for France's latest F1 hopeful after his F2 title defeat

His team-mate at the French outfit, who finished third in the teams’ standings last year behind MP Motorsport and Carlin, is yet to be confirmed.

Pourchaire said: “I couldn’t be happier to extend my career in this top-level Formula 2 championship with ART Grand Prix, which has become a family to me.

“We have had intense moments over the past three years and it’s important to prepare for the 2023 championship with a team that knows me and knows how to put me in the best possible situations.

“We may have lacked success last year, but we gained experience that makes us even stronger.

“I will do everything I can to bring the title to ART Grand Prix this season.”

Théo Pourchaire, ART Grand Prix

Théo Pourchaire, ART Grand Prix

Photo by: DPPI

Pourchaire, who is still only 19 years old, was the 2019 ADAC F4 champion.

He went on to finish runner-up in his rookie FIA Formula 3 season behind Oscar Piastri before moving up to F2 the following year.

Pourchaire finished fifth in his maiden F2 season, becoming the series’ youngest ever winner with victory in the Monaco feature race.

ART last won the drivers’ title in 2018 with George Russell, but are yet to win the teams’ title in the series’ modern era.

Team principal Sebastien Philippe said: “Theo will still be one of the youngest drivers on the grid, but he has acquired a technical and personal maturity which, combined with his speed and his combativeness, will be a major asset to be consistently at the front of the field and will help the team in its technical focus.

“Last season showed us how much every detail counts and after two seasons in Formula 2 with Theo, ART Grand Prix’s mission will be to master everything in our power to optimise our chances of winning the title in 2023.”

shares
comments
2023 Formula 2 and 3 drivers: Who is driving for each team?
Previous article

2023 Formula 2 and 3 drivers: Who is driving for each team?
Megan White More
Megan White
2023 Formula 2 and 3 drivers: Who is driving for each team?
FIA F2

2023 Formula 2 and 3 drivers: Who is driving for each team?

Red Bull Junior Team announces 2023 line-up, F3 standouts move to F2
FIA F2

Red Bull Junior Team announces 2023 line-up, F3 standouts move to F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Plus
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Latest news

Pirelli debuts all-new Monte Carlo specific WRC tyres
WRC WRC

Pirelli debuts all-new Monte Carlo specific WRC tyres

World Rally Championship tyre supplier Pirelli will debut a brand new supersoft specifically designed for the Monte Carlo Rally this weekend.

Gasly: Previous tensions with Ocon get talked about "way too much"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: Previous tensions with Ocon get talked about "way too much"

Pierre Gasly thinks the previous tensions between him and Esteban Ocon gets talked about "way too much" as they prepare to race as Formula 1 teammates at Alpine.

Magnussen ruled out of Daytona 24 Hours after surgery
IMSA IMSA

Magnussen ruled out of Daytona 24 Hours after surgery

Haas Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen will not take part in the Daytona 24 Hours after undergoing a surgery on his left hand last week.

Abiteboul: What the WRC can learn from Formula 1
WRC WRC

Abiteboul: What the WRC can learn from Formula 1

New Hyundai boss Cyril Abiteboul has pinpointed Formula 1’s marketing strategy and its ability to engage new fans as an area where the World Rally Championship should look to improve.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Plus

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

The ladder to F1 never gets any less slippery. But a strong cast of Formula 3 and Formula 2 aces proved sure of foot as they continued their climbs in 2022

FIA F2
Dec 24, 2022
The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss Plus

The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss

Theo Pourchaire entered the 2022 Formula 2 season a firm favourite for the title after remaining with ART Grand Prix for a second season. But an unexpected charge from Felipe Drugovich and MP Motorsport meant the Frenchman was forced to settle for second. What went wrong for the Sauber protege, and where does he go from here?

FIA F2
Nov 16, 2022
The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent Plus

The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent

Sixth in the F2 standings heading into this month's final round, but within touching distance of third, Enzo Fittipaldi has quietly put together a strong first full season in the Formula 1 support series, recovering well from the scary Jeddah start crash that cut his 2021 campaign short. It marks a turn in fortunes for the Brazilian who thought he'd bid hopes of a career in Europe goodbye two years ago

FIA F2
Nov 5, 2022
What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Plus

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Despite having two talented drivers, albeit at very different stages of their careers, Prema Racing has had mixed fortunes in FIA Formula 2 this year. Both drivers told Autosport how they rate their seasons so far – and their next steps beyond 2022

FIA F2
Aug 24, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders Plus

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders

Two feature race wins in as many rounds have helped Logan Sargeant to emerge as the closest challenger to runaway Formula 2 points leader Felipe Drugovich. The Williams F1 junior couldn't have timed his rise better, with interest in grand prix racing on the rise in his US homeland, and he could be his country's best shot at getting a driver on the grid for the first time since 2015

FIA F2
Jul 16, 2022
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series Plus

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success Plus

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Heading into FIA Formula 2 this season, there was a lot of pressure on Jack Doohan. The 2021 F3 runner-up joined a new team for his next challenge, as well as signing up to the Alpine Academy. He told Autosport how he’s tackling the step up - with some help from his motorcycle legend father

FIA F2
Jun 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.