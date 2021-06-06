Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ticktum hits out at "beyond ridiculous" 10-second penalty in Baku F2
FIA F2 / Baku News

Pourchaire suffers fractured arm after F2 Baku feature race crash

By:

FIA Formula 2 driver Theo Pourchaire has suffered a fractured arm after a first-lap collision during the feature race in Baku on Sunday.

Pourchaire suffers fractured arm after F2 Baku feature race crash

The ART Grand Prix racer, who became F2's youngest pole- and race-winner in Monaco last time out, was involved in a Turn 3 incident with Dan Ticktum (Carlin) and Marcus Armstrong (DAMS).

The incident, which resulted in a safety car, eliminated Ferrari junior Armstrong for the second race in a row, while Pourchaire was also forced to retire several laps later.

The 17-year-old was seen holding his wrist while speaking to medical staff in TV footage after he had returned to the pitlane, and later revealed his wrist was broken.

He tweeted: “Broken wrist Poignet cassé”, but added no further comment.

However, in a statement, the FIA said Pourchaire had been taken to hospital for treatment of a “fractured arm.”

PLUS: The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books

It said: “The FIA advises that, following an incident during the FIA Formula 2 Feature Race today, 06/06/21, in Azerbaijan, the driver of car #10, Theo Pourchaire, has been taken to The Central Hospital of Oil Workers for treatment of a fractured arm.”

It is not yet known whether he will recover from the injury in time for the next round at Silverstone on 16-18 July.

Autosport has approached ART for a statement.

Theo Pourchaire, ART Grand Prix

Theo Pourchaire, ART Grand Prix

Photo by: ART Grand Prix

Williams junior driver Ticktum was handed a ten-second penalty for causing the collision, which he later criticised on social media for being "beyond ridiculous"

The Brit wrote in an Instagram post: “Tough one, the cars in front at T3 braked so early so I went for the gap.“The car on the right properly squeezed the car in the middle which then left me with no room.

The car in the middle actually made contact with the car on the outside before I made any contact at all!

“To get a 10 second penalty for that is beyond ridiculous but it’s all happened now. The pace was obscene so I really think I could’ve won today.”

shares
comments
Ticktum hits out at "beyond ridiculous" 10-second penalty in Baku F2

Previous article

Ticktum hits out at "beyond ridiculous" 10-second penalty in Baku F2
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Baku
Drivers Theo Pourchaire
Author Megan White

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to Baku F1 restart off

22h
2
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

35min
3
Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

2h
4
Formula 1

Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku

4h
5
Formula 1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

4h
Latest news
Pourchaire suffers fractured arm after F2 Baku feature race crash
F2

Pourchaire suffers fractured arm after F2 Baku feature race crash

Jun 6, 2021
Ticktum hits out at "beyond ridiculous" 10-second penalty in Baku F2
F2

Ticktum hits out at "beyond ridiculous" 10-second penalty in Baku F2

Jun 6, 2021
Baku F2: Vips edges Piastri for feature win, Zhou's lead trimmed
F2

Baku F2: Vips edges Piastri for feature win, Zhou's lead trimmed

Jun 6, 2021
Vips: Baku F2 sprint race win “redemption” for Bahrain gearbox failure
F2

Vips: Baku F2 sprint race win “redemption” for Bahrain gearbox failure

Jun 5, 2021
Baku F2: Vips beats Beckmann for maiden series win in chaotic race
F2

Baku F2: Vips beats Beckmann for maiden series win in chaotic race

Jun 5, 2021
More
Megan White
Ticktum hits out at "beyond ridiculous" 10-second penalty in Baku F2 Baku
FIA F2

Ticktum hits out at "beyond ridiculous" 10-second penalty in Baku F2

Baku F2: Vips edges Piastri for feature win, Zhou's lead trimmed Baku
FIA F2

Baku F2: Vips edges Piastri for feature win, Zhou's lead trimmed

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives Plus
FIA F3

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives

Theo Pourchaire More
Theo Pourchaire
The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books Plus
FIA F2

The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books

Record breaking Pourchaire to maintain focus on Formula 2 Monaco
FIA F2

Record breaking Pourchaire to maintain focus on Formula 2

Pourchaire “disconnected brain” in Monaco F2 qualifying Monaco
FIA F2

Pourchaire “disconnected brain” in Monaco F2 qualifying

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books Plus

The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books

He'd marked himself out as a star of the future in last year's FIA Formula 3 championship, but 17-year-old Theo Pourchaire underlined his credentials by winning his first Formula 2 race in the Monaco feature. Sauber junior status gives him a clear route to the top, but with wisdom beyond his years, he's not getting caught up in his own hype

FIA F2
Jun 3, 2021
The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers Plus

The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers

Formula 2 used to be about more than providing a stepping stone to F1. For three decades it often provided another setting for the world’s best to fight it out. Autosport picks out the very best races

FIA F2
May 16, 2021
The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive Plus

The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive

Having lost his backing from Red Bull, Richard Verschoor has had to graft to continue his ascent up the single-seater ladder. An impressive Formula 2 debut in Bahrain, despite the lateness of his deal, shows his unorthodox approach is paying dividends

FIA F2
Apr 22, 2021
Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success? Plus

Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success?

Going into the 2021 Formula 2 season the biggest talking point wasn’t about any drivers or teams, but the new race weekend format. Created partly out of financial necessity but also to spice up the action, the Bahrain opener provided a snapshot of the positives and negatives to come

FIA F2
Apr 4, 2021
Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs Plus

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs

He was tipped for glory in FIA Formula 2 last year, but was hampered by reliability woes at inopportune moments. Guanyu Zhou knows he won't get too many more chances if he is to become China's first F1 driver, with fierce competition within the ranks of Alpine's junior stable

FIA F2
Mar 25, 2021
How Schumacher Jr earned his Haas F1 chance Plus

How Schumacher Jr earned his Haas F1 chance

Michael Schumacher may have won seven Formula 1 titles, but he didn't even compete for a crown at the second tier. Son Mick put that right in 2020, and proved to Ferrari that he was deserving of a shot at motorsport's elite category in 2021

FIA F2
Jan 9, 2021
The quintet giving Ferrari a tough decision to make Plus

The quintet giving Ferrari a tough decision to make

The Ferrari Driver Academy earned a podium sweep in the first Formula 2 race of the new decade in Austria last weekend. The battle between 'the FDA five' is set to be one of the major subplots of the season, but who has the best F1 prospects for 2021?

FIA F2
Jul 8, 2020
The Williams junior determined to prove Red Bull wrong Plus

The Williams junior determined to prove Red Bull wrong

Dropped by his team in Japan and by Red Bull, Dan Ticktum's single-seater career seemed to be over last summer. But now he's on the Formula 2 grid with the reigning champion team, and he's a new protege of Williams. How did that happen?

FIA F2
Mar 20, 2020

Trending Today

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to Baku F1 restart off
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to Baku F1 restart off

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku

Wolff: Mercedes form ‘unacceptable’ in F1 title fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes form ‘unacceptable’ in F1 title fight

Perez came close to retiring car before late Baku victory
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez came close to retiring car before late Baku victory

Quartararo hit with penalty for suit infringement in Catalunya MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo hit with penalty for suit infringement in Catalunya MotoGP

Latest news

Pourchaire suffers fractured arm after F2 Baku feature race crash
FIA F2 FIA F2

Pourchaire suffers fractured arm after F2 Baku feature race crash

Ticktum hits out at "beyond ridiculous" 10-second penalty in Baku F2
FIA F2 FIA F2

Ticktum hits out at "beyond ridiculous" 10-second penalty in Baku F2

Baku F2: Vips edges Piastri for feature win, Zhou's lead trimmed
FIA F2 FIA F2

Baku F2: Vips edges Piastri for feature win, Zhou's lead trimmed

Vips: Baku F2 sprint race win “redemption” for Bahrain gearbox failure
FIA F2 FIA F2

Vips: Baku F2 sprint race win “redemption” for Bahrain gearbox failure

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.