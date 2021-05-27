Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach
FIA F2 News

Ticktum: More European F2 rounds would solve "boring" calendar breaks

By:

Dan Ticktum has suggested that more European Formula 2 rounds instead of flyaway events would avoid “boring” lengthy gaps between races and save teams money.

Ticktum: More European F2 rounds would solve "boring" calendar breaks

Championship organisers have overhauled calendars and formats for F2 and Formula 3 this year as part of a cost-saving strategy, with both series contesting the same amount of races but over eight meetings instead of 12.

While the two championships no longer appear on the same bill at Formula 1 events in a move to cut teams' expenditure, it has created lengthy gaps between events.

F2 drivers faced an eight-week break between the season opener at Bahrain and last weekend’s second round in Monaco. However, the most extreme of these breaks comes after the sixth round Sochi (24-26 September) when there will be a 10-week gap between the next event in Saudi Arabia (3-5 December).

Ticktum labelled the gap between Bahrain and Monaco as “very boring” stating that he felt like more of "a full-time streamer than a racing driver."

The Williams Formula 1 development driver believes fewer fly-away rounds should be considered in future as a way to ensure the calendar flows better and saves teams money.

“It’s very boring. The gaps are just too big; I think having more races over a weekend is great but I think this is a cost-saving thing mainly," said Ticktum.

"In my opinion we shouldn’t go to Abu Dhabi, Jeddah and Bahrain, maybe we should just stay in Europe and do more rounds so then we don’t have to spend as much money flying away, then we have more races.

“I mean eight-week gaps as a racing driver is terrible - I feel like a full-time streamer, part-time racing driver at the moment to be honest.

“It is what it is and it doesn’t give us time to prepare but you only need couple days at the factory after a race weekend even if it has gone badly. I want to do some more driving to be honest.”

Oscar Piastri, Prema Racing, leads Dan Ticktum, Carlin

Oscar Piastri, Prema Racing, leads Dan Ticktum, Carlin

Photo by: James Gasperotti / Motorsport Images

Several F2 drivers revealed their frustrations regarding the gaps between events with title contender and rookie Oscar Piastri confirming he prefers last year’s calendar.

“I think both formats and calendars have their pros and cons. After having eight weeks between the two rounds I think I prefer last year’s calendar at this point,” said Piastri, who sits second in the championship.

"I actually really enjoyed having some quick fire rounds last year and getting through them quickly.

“Unfortunately this isn’t our biggest gap in the calendar either, so it does get a little bit boring in the breaks but being a rookie it does allow me to analyse things as deep as I want and I have as much time as I want to work how I can improve between rounds.”

While the calendar is unlikely to change this year unless there are COVID-19 interventions, some drivers have found positives in having significant time between races.

“It’s hard one to be honest, I can’t say much as the calendar is the calendar," said Prema Racing's Robert Shwartzman.

“Even if its too long we have to adapt to it, it is what it is. I think these big gaps come because we have decreased four rounds as it was 12 now it is eight so that is where it comes from.

“We will have some breaks and maybe sometimes the breaks actually help I have experienced that sometimes a long break helped to allow you to train more and prepare yourself better and get your bad thoughts away and reset yourself.”

It is a view shared by the youngest ever F2 race winner Theo Pourchaire: "I think the calendar is the calendar. For sure I was at home and it was a bit too long but it is like that.”

“We will have two and half months towards the end of the year between Sochi and Jeddah so it will be longer, but it is part of the job to adapt yourself to not forget how to drive.”

The championship continues with a trip to Baku, Azerbaijan next week.

shares
comments

Related video

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach

Previous article

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach

Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Author Tom Howard

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes reveals video of Bottas Monaco F1 wheel removal

18h
2
Formula 1

How Bottas' Monaco F1 pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

1h
3
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

2d
4
Formula 1

F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans

2h
5
Formula 1

The day Ron Dennis told Enrique Bernoldi his F1 fortune

18h
Latest news
Ticktum: More European F2 rounds would solve "boring" calendar breaks
F2

Ticktum: More European F2 rounds would solve "boring" calendar breaks

20h
Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach
F2

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach

May 25, 2021
Lawson: Losing Monaco F2 win for throttle map breach “tough one to swallow”
F2

Lawson: Losing Monaco F2 win for throttle map breach “tough one to swallow”

May 23, 2021
Record breaking Pourchaire to maintain focus on Formula 2
F2

Record breaking Pourchaire to maintain focus on Formula 2

May 22, 2021
Monaco F2: Pourchaire dominates to become youngest ever F2 winner
F2

Monaco F2: Pourchaire dominates to become youngest ever F2 winner

May 22, 2021
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Oliver Solberg forced to miss Rally Sardegna as Petter tests positive for COVID Rally Italy
WRC

Oliver Solberg forced to miss Rally Sardegna as Petter tests positive for COVID

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach Monaco
FIA F2

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Plus
BTCC

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers Plus

The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers

Formula 2 used to be about more than providing a stepping stone to F1. For three decades it often provided another setting for the world’s best to fight it out. Autosport picks out the very best races

FIA F2
May 16, 2021
The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive Plus

The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive

Having lost his backing from Red Bull, Richard Verschoor has had to graft to continue his ascent up the single-seater ladder. An impressive Formula 2 debut in Bahrain, despite the lateness of his deal, shows his unorthodox approach is paying dividends

FIA F2
Apr 22, 2021
Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success? Plus

Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success?

Going into the 2021 Formula 2 season the biggest talking point wasn’t about any drivers or teams, but the new race weekend format. Created partly out of financial necessity but also to spice up the action, the Bahrain opener provided a snapshot of the positives and negatives to come

FIA F2
Apr 4, 2021
Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs Plus

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs

He was tipped for glory in FIA Formula 2 last year, but was hampered by reliability woes at inopportune moments. Guanyu Zhou knows he won't get too many more chances if he is to become China's first F1 driver, with fierce competition within the ranks of Alpine's junior stable

FIA F2
Mar 25, 2021
How Schumacher Jr earned his Haas F1 chance Plus

How Schumacher Jr earned his Haas F1 chance

Michael Schumacher may have won seven Formula 1 titles, but he didn't even compete for a crown at the second tier. Son Mick put that right in 2020, and proved to Ferrari that he was deserving of a shot at motorsport's elite category in 2021

FIA F2
Jan 9, 2021
The quintet giving Ferrari a tough decision to make Plus

The quintet giving Ferrari a tough decision to make

The Ferrari Driver Academy earned a podium sweep in the first Formula 2 race of the new decade in Austria last weekend. The battle between 'the FDA five' is set to be one of the major subplots of the season, but who has the best F1 prospects for 2021?

FIA F2
Jul 8, 2020
The Williams junior determined to prove Red Bull wrong Plus

The Williams junior determined to prove Red Bull wrong

Dropped by his team in Japan and by Red Bull, Dan Ticktum's single-seater career seemed to be over last summer. But now he's on the Formula 2 grid with the reigning champion team, and he's a new protege of Williams. How did that happen?

FIA F2
Mar 20, 2020
The controversial weekend that ended an American's dream in Europe Plus

The controversial weekend that ended an American's dream in Europe

OPINION: In the latest in our series of features looking back the recently concluded 2010s, we recall one of the many sagas of the 2018 Formula 2 season, which featured unusual fines and an unsavoury clash between team-mates

FIA F2
Jan 3, 2020

Trending Today

Mercedes reveals video of Bottas Monaco F1 wheel removal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes reveals video of Bottas Monaco F1 wheel removal

How Bottas' Monaco F1 pitstop ended up being 43 hours long
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Bottas' Monaco F1 pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans

The day Ron Dennis told Enrique Bernoldi his F1 fortune
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day Ron Dennis told Enrique Bernoldi his F1 fortune

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

Marquez “considered” pausing MotoGP comeback after Jerez
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez “considered” pausing MotoGP comeback after Jerez

Italian MotoGP: Vinales tops first practice on return to Mugello
MotoGP MotoGP

Italian MotoGP: Vinales tops first practice on return to Mugello

Latest news

Ticktum: More European F2 rounds would solve "boring" calendar breaks
FIA F2 FIA F2

Ticktum: More European F2 rounds would solve "boring" calendar breaks

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach
FIA F2 FIA F2

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach

Lawson: Losing Monaco F2 win for throttle map breach “tough one to swallow”
FIA F2 FIA F2

Lawson: Losing Monaco F2 win for throttle map breach “tough one to swallow”

Record breaking Pourchaire to maintain focus on Formula 2
FIA F2 FIA F2

Record breaking Pourchaire to maintain focus on Formula 2

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.