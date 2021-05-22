Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Nadal/Djokovic tennis match inspires Nissany to maiden F2 podium Next / Ticktum praises Carlin as throttle motor failure threatened Monaco F2 podium shot
FIA F2 / Monaco Race report

Monaco F2: Lawson beats Ticktum to win wet/dry thriller

By:

Liam Lawson produced a stunning drive on a damp but drying track to claim a well-deserved victory in an entertaining Formula 2 race two at Monaco.

Monaco F2: Lawson beats Ticktum to win wet/dry thriller

The Hitech Grand Prix driver was in league of his own in the slippery conditions as he surged into the lead on lap 5, courtesy of a stunning move on early leader Oscar Piastri.

Once ahead, Lawson seemed comfortable although the New Zealander did face a challenge from Dan Ticktum who scythed into his lead as the track dried.

A late safety car threatened to derail Lawson but the F2 rookie held his nerve to take his second win of the season from Ticktum, with Piastri in third after fending off a charging Juri Vips.

There was drama even before the race had started as reverse grid pole-sitter Marcus Armstrong broke down at Rascasse on the way to the grid. The New Zealander was pushed back to the pits and was forced to start from the pitlane, leaving the pole position slot empty.

As the lights went out, Piastri made the most of the clear track ahead of him to get the jump on Lawson to lead the field as they tiptoed around a wet and slippery St Devote.

While the majority of the grid navigated the right hander without drama, Gianluca Petecof was forced into the barriers and out of the race after contact from Trident’s Marino Sato.

The race went from bad to worse for Armstrong as he retired from the contest after stopping at the St Devote exit road on the second lap, prompting a virtual safety car.

Once racing resumed, Lawson continued his assault on the rear wing of Piastri as he attempted to find a way through to the lead in the challenging conditions.

Lawson’s pressure on the leader prevailed on lap 5 when the Kiwi, who was clearly faster in the damp conditions, eventually grabbed the lead. He first attempted a pass down the inside of Piastri at the Nouvelle chicane, forcing his rival to cut the corner. However, Lawson regathered his car and produced an excellent move to take the lead moments later at Rascasse.

Once ahead, Lawson stormed into a three second lead while Piastri dropped into the clutches of Ticktum.

Race winner Liam Lawson, Hitech Grand Prix

Race winner Liam Lawson, Hitech Grand Prix

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

As the race reached a third complete a dry line began to appear in some areas of the track but Lawson maintained his comfortable lead over Piastri.

The virtual safety car was deployed once again on lap 11 to recover the stricken Sato who ran wide and stopped down the escape road at St Devote.

Under the neutralisation, UNI Virtuosi elected to take a gamble bringing both its drivers, yesterday’s race winner Guanyu Zhou and Drugovich into the pits for super soft slick tyres. Zhou was ninth when he stopped while team-mate in 12th position.

The gamble failed as the pair dropped a lap down on the field resulting in the duo diving into the pits to switch back to wets.

Back at the front Ticktum found a way through to second after pulling off a textbook overtake on Piastri into the Nouvelle chicane. The Briton soon began to scythe into Lawson’s lead halving the Kiwi’s advantage in the space of two laps.

Ticktum’s charge was soon halted as Lawson responded to restore his comfortable gap.

The safety car was called with six laps remaining after Bent Viscaal hit the rear of David Beckmann, leaving the latter stricken at St Devote.

Despite the interruption, Lawson went on to take the win from Ticktum, Piastri and Vips.

Theo Pourchaire came home in fifth ahead of Ralph Boschung, who held off Richard Verschoor, Lirim Zendeli, Jehan Daruvala and Jack Aitken, who rounded out the top 10.

After scoring a maiden F2 podium yesterday, Roy Nissany found the wall while holding seventh late on.

Championship leader Zhou finished 16th after his failed tyre gamble, while Robert Shwartzman climbed from the back of the grid to 11th position after a late switch to super softs.

Pourchaire will start from pole when the field returns for the 42-lap feature race at 1615 BST.

Monaco F2 - Race 2 results

Cla Driver Team Laps Gap
1 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom HitechGP 28  
2 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom Carlin 28 8.000
3 Australia Oscar Piastri Italy Prema Powerteam 28 8.800
4 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 28 9.200
5 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 28 10.100
6 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 28 14.300
7 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands MP Motorsport 28 16.400
8 Germany Lirim Zendeli Netherlands MP Motorsport 28 21.400
9 India Jehan Daruvala United Kingdom Carlin 28 23.900
10 United Kingdom Jack Aitken HWA Racelab 28 24.300
11 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 28 47.200
12 Netherlands Bent Viscaal Italy Trident 28 1'11.900
13 Italy Alessio Deledda HWA Racelab 27  
14 Brazil Guilherme Samaia Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 27  
15 Brazil Felipe Drugovich United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 26  
16 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 26  
  Germany David Beckmann Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 23  
  Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS 22  
  Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 16  
  Japan Marino Sato Italy Trident 9  
  New Zealand Marcus Armstrong France DAMS 2  
  Brazil Gianluca Petecof Spain Campos Racing 0  
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Nadal/Djokovic tennis match inspires Nissany to maiden F2 podium

Previous article

Nadal/Djokovic tennis match inspires Nissany to maiden F2 podium

Next article

Ticktum praises Carlin as throttle motor failure threatened Monaco F2 podium shot

Ticktum praises Carlin as throttle motor failure threatened Monaco F2 podium shot
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Monaco
Drivers Liam Lawson
Author Tom Howard

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
2
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

17h
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

2h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2h
Latest news
Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach
F2

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach

May 25, 2021
Lawson: Losing Monaco F2 win for throttle map breach “tough one to swallow”
F2

Lawson: Losing Monaco F2 win for throttle map breach “tough one to swallow”

May 23, 2021
Record breaking Pourchaire to maintain focus on Formula 2
F2

Record breaking Pourchaire to maintain focus on Formula 2

May 22, 2021
Monaco F2: Pourchaire dominates to become youngest ever F2 winner
F2

Monaco F2: Pourchaire dominates to become youngest ever F2 winner

May 22, 2021
Lawson stripped of Monaco F2 sprint win, Ticktum inherits victory
F2

Lawson stripped of Monaco F2 sprint win, Ticktum inherits victory

May 22, 2021
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Oliver Solberg forced to miss Rally Sardegna as Petter tests positive for COVID Rally Italy
WRC

Oliver Solberg forced to miss Rally Sardegna as Petter tests positive for COVID

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach Monaco
FIA F2

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Plus
BTCC

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

Liam Lawson More
Liam Lawson
Lawson: Losing Monaco F2 win for throttle map breach “tough one to swallow” Monaco
FIA F2

Lawson: Losing Monaco F2 win for throttle map breach “tough one to swallow”

Ticktum praises Carlin as throttle motor failure threatened Monaco F2 podium shot Monaco
FIA F2

Ticktum praises Carlin as throttle motor failure threatened Monaco F2 podium shot

Lawson fends off Daruvala for maiden F2 win in Bahrain
FIA F2

Lawson fends off Daruvala for maiden F2 win in Bahrain

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers Plus

The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers

Formula 2 used to be about more than providing a stepping stone to F1. For three decades it often provided another setting for the world’s best to fight it out. Autosport picks out the very best races

FIA F2
May 16, 2021
The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive Plus

The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive

Having lost his backing from Red Bull, Richard Verschoor has had to graft to continue his ascent up the single-seater ladder. An impressive Formula 2 debut in Bahrain, despite the lateness of his deal, shows his unorthodox approach is paying dividends

FIA F2
Apr 22, 2021
Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success? Plus

Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success?

Going into the 2021 Formula 2 season the biggest talking point wasn’t about any drivers or teams, but the new race weekend format. Created partly out of financial necessity but also to spice up the action, the Bahrain opener provided a snapshot of the positives and negatives to come

FIA F2
Apr 4, 2021
Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs Plus

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs

He was tipped for glory in FIA Formula 2 last year, but was hampered by reliability woes at inopportune moments. Guanyu Zhou knows he won't get too many more chances if he is to become China's first F1 driver, with fierce competition within the ranks of Alpine's junior stable

FIA F2
Mar 25, 2021
How Schumacher Jr earned his Haas F1 chance Plus

How Schumacher Jr earned his Haas F1 chance

Michael Schumacher may have won seven Formula 1 titles, but he didn't even compete for a crown at the second tier. Son Mick put that right in 2020, and proved to Ferrari that he was deserving of a shot at motorsport's elite category in 2021

FIA F2
Jan 9, 2021
The quintet giving Ferrari a tough decision to make Plus

The quintet giving Ferrari a tough decision to make

The Ferrari Driver Academy earned a podium sweep in the first Formula 2 race of the new decade in Austria last weekend. The battle between 'the FDA five' is set to be one of the major subplots of the season, but who has the best F1 prospects for 2021?

FIA F2
Jul 8, 2020
The Williams junior determined to prove Red Bull wrong Plus

The Williams junior determined to prove Red Bull wrong

Dropped by his team in Japan and by Red Bull, Dan Ticktum's single-seater career seemed to be over last summer. But now he's on the Formula 2 grid with the reigning champion team, and he's a new protege of Williams. How did that happen?

FIA F2
Mar 20, 2020
The controversial weekend that ended an American's dream in Europe Plus

The controversial weekend that ended an American's dream in Europe

OPINION: In the latest in our series of features looking back the recently concluded 2010s, we recall one of the many sagas of the 2018 Formula 2 season, which featured unusual fines and an unsavoury clash between team-mates

FIA F2
Jan 3, 2020

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Latest news

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach
FIA F2 FIA F2

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach

Lawson: Losing Monaco F2 win for throttle map breach “tough one to swallow”
FIA F2 FIA F2

Lawson: Losing Monaco F2 win for throttle map breach “tough one to swallow”

Record breaking Pourchaire to maintain focus on Formula 2
FIA F2 FIA F2

Record breaking Pourchaire to maintain focus on Formula 2

Monaco F2: Pourchaire dominates to become youngest ever F2 winner
FIA F2 FIA F2

Monaco F2: Pourchaire dominates to become youngest ever F2 winner

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.