Maini penalised for causing F2 Azerbaijan startline crash
Kush Maini has been handed a pair of sanctions following Sunday’s F2 feature race in Azerbaijan
Kush Maini has been penalised due to his role in the heavy crash that occurred at the start of the Formula 2 feature race in Azerbaijan.
The Baku contest was red-flagged after a matter of seconds due to the incident involving Invicta driver Maini, MP Motorsport’s Oliver Goethe and Campos driver Pepe Marti.
Lining up in fifth, Maini stalled and remained in situ in his grid slot as the field scattered in avoidance. But after Goethe clipped the stationary Invicta, Marti – who had started 21st of the 22 runners – clattered into Maini’s left rear, flipping his own car upside down before it was righted through further contact with the pitwall.
Both Maini and an Invicta team representative were summoned to face the stewards, although the driver failed to attend.
During the hearing, the stewards determined that Maini had failed to engage the start-up procedure for the race, which resulted in his initial stall and the following incident.
As a result, Maini was handed a 10-second time penalty, which has been converted into a five-place grid drop for the next race he starts. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, this will be the sprint race in Qatar.
Two points were also added to his record.
Although of little consequence given his immediate retirement, Maini was also disqualified from the feature race, as “a defined set-up procedure activation must be used during all formation lap starts and race starts”, as per the stewards’ report.
“I’m glad no one was hurt, and that Oliver and Pepe are OK,” said Maini. “That’s the main thing after a crash like that.
“It’s a real shame to end the weekend like that because we had strong pace through practice, qualifying and the sprint.”
Team principal Andy Roche added: “I know I speak for everyone in the team when I say we’re all just relieved to see Kush walk away from that huge incident.
“No one likes to see crashes like that, but it’s a testament to the FIA and the Formula 2 cars that everyone got out unharmed.”
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Maini disqualified from F2 Bahrain qualifying, loses pole
F3 champion Bortoleto graduates to F2 with Virtuosi
F1 champion Mika Hakkinen to mentor rising F2 star Maini
Latest news
IndyCar Nashville: Palou secures title after early Power troubles, Herta takes maiden oval win
Verstappen handed warning for VSC incident in Azerbaijan GP
Stella: Norris help 50% of Piastri Baku win, as McLaren takes lead in constructors’
Piastri ignored race engineer on overtake that won Azerbaijan GP
Autosport Plus
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues
Inside the racing university moulding F1 drivers and engineers alike
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments