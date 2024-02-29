Maini disqualified from F2 Bahrain qualifying, loses pole
Invicta Racing’s Kush Maini has lost his pole position for the opening round of the 2024 Formula 2 season in Bahrain having been disqualified for a car infringement.
Kush Maini, Invicta Racing
Formula Motorsport Ltd
Alpine Formula 1 academy driver Maini beat team-mate Gabriel Bortoleto by 0.219s in the qualifying shootout in Bahrain on Thursday afternoon.
However, following a post-race inspection of his Invicta-run car, it was found that the height of the left undertray front external strake was below the required height.
All of his times from qualifying were deleted and will see the Indian driver start both the sprint and the feature race from the back of the grid.
A statement from the FIA on the matter read: “In respect of Car 9, the left undertray front external strake in the area defined in the Technical Delegate's report was outside the thresholds outlined in Articles 3.4.1 and 3.4.2 of the 2024 Formula 2 Technical Regulations.
“Disqualification of Car 9 from the results of the Qualifying Session. Removal of all times set by Car 9 in the Qualifying Session. All cars originally classified behind Car 9 are moved up one place in the Qualifying Session classification.
“Permission is given for Car 9 to start the Sprint Race from the back of the grid after any other penalties are applied. Permission is given for Car 9 to start the Feature Race from the back of the grid after any other penalties are applied.”
Gabriel Bortoleto, Invicta Racing and Kush Maini, Invicta Racing
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
The FIA document on the summons also noted that the team accepts the findings, while Maini was said to believe the underside of the car had been damaged due to a kerb strike.
As such, the team says the damage to the car led to the offending area being deemed to be under the required limit – rather than any push on its part to gain any performance.
This gifts pole to reigning Formula 3 champion Bortoleto for his F2 debut.
Isack Hadjar of Campos Racing will move up to the front row in second, with Zane Maloney third in his Rodin Motorsport entry.
The first race of the 2024 F2 season takes place on Friday with the sprint contest.
