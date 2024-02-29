All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
FIA F2 Bahrain

Maini disqualified from F2 Bahrain qualifying, loses pole

Invicta Racing’s Kush Maini has lost his pole position for the opening round of the 2024 Formula 2 season in Bahrain having been disqualified for a car infringement.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Upd:
Kush Maini, Invicta Racing

Kush Maini, Invicta Racing

Formula Motorsport Ltd

Alpine Formula 1 academy driver Maini beat team-mate Gabriel Bortoleto by 0.219s in the qualifying shootout in Bahrain on Thursday afternoon.

However, following a post-race inspection of his Invicta-run car, it was found that the height of the left undertray front external strake was below the required height.

All of his times from qualifying were deleted and will see the Indian driver start both the sprint and the feature race from the back of the grid.

A statement from the FIA on the matter read: “In respect of Car 9, the left undertray front external strake in the area defined in the Technical Delegate's report was outside the thresholds outlined in Articles 3.4.1 and 3.4.2 of the 2024 Formula 2 Technical Regulations.

“Disqualification of Car 9 from the results of the Qualifying Session. Removal of all times set by Car 9 in the Qualifying Session. All cars originally classified behind Car 9 are moved up one place in the Qualifying Session classification.

“Permission is given for Car 9 to start the Sprint Race from the back of the grid after any other penalties are applied. Permission is given for Car 9 to start the Feature Race from the back of the grid after any other penalties are applied.”

Gabriel Bortoleto, Invicta Racing and Kush Maini, Invicta Racing

Gabriel Bortoleto, Invicta Racing and Kush Maini, Invicta Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

The FIA document on the summons also noted that the team accepts the findings, while Maini was said to believe the underside of the car had been damaged due to a kerb strike.

As such, the team says the damage to the car led to the offending area being deemed to be under the required limit – rather than any push on its part to gain any performance.

This gifts pole to reigning Formula 3 champion Bortoleto for his F2 debut.

Isack Hadjar of Campos Racing will move up to the front row in second, with Zane Maloney third in his Rodin Motorsport entry.

The first race of the 2024 F2 season takes place on Friday with the sprint contest.

Be part of Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article F2 Bahrain: Maini heads Invicta 1-2 in qualifying
Next article F2 Bahrain: Maloney romps to win first race for new car

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
Aprilia "in a higher level than expected" ahead of MotoGP 2024 - Espargaro

Aprilia "in a higher level than expected" ahead of MotoGP 2024 - Espargaro

MotoGP

Aprilia "in a higher level than expected" ahead of MotoGP 2024 - Espargaro Aprilia "in a higher level than expected" ahead of MotoGP 2024 - Espargaro

Martin reckons Aldeguer “ready” for MotoGP step amid Pramac links

Martin reckons Aldeguer “ready” for MotoGP step amid Pramac links

MotoGP
Pramac Racing launch

Martin reckons Aldeguer “ready” for MotoGP step amid Pramac links Martin reckons Aldeguer “ready” for MotoGP step amid Pramac links

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

F1 Bahrain Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 Bahrain Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

F1 Bahrain Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more F1 Bahrain Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Gravel Notes Podcast: Breaking down the FIA’s radical plan for the WRC

Gravel Notes Podcast: Breaking down the FIA’s radical plan for the WRC

WRC WRC

Gravel Notes Podcast: Breaking down the FIA’s radical plan for the WRC Gravel Notes Podcast: Breaking down the FIA’s radical plan for the WRC

Ocon: Alpine must keep chin up through tough F1 2024 start

Ocon: Alpine must keep chin up through tough F1 2024 start

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Ocon: Alpine must keep chin up through tough F1 2024 start Ocon: Alpine must keep chin up through tough F1 2024 start

Verstappen: Red Bull continuous gains key to beating Ferrari to Bahrain F1 pole

Verstappen: Red Bull continuous gains key to beating Ferrari to Bahrain F1 pole

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Verstappen: Red Bull continuous gains key to beating Ferrari to Bahrain F1 pole Verstappen: Red Bull continuous gains key to beating Ferrari to Bahrain F1 pole

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Bahrain
By Sam Hall

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine? Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
By Marcus Simmons

Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Inside the racing university moulding F1 drivers and engineers alike

Inside the racing university moulding F1 drivers and engineers alike

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
By GP Racing

Inside the racing university moulding F1 drivers and engineers alike Inside the racing university moulding F1 drivers and engineers alike

The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
By Marcus Simmons

The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe