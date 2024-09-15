All Series
Race report
FIA F2 Baku

F2 Azerbaijan: Verschoor wins after massive start crash delay

Richard Verschoor took his fourth F2 race victory by topping the order of the Azerbaijan feature race

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Richard Verschoor Trident, leads Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Prema Racing and Victor Martins, ART Grand Prix at the start of the race, as a crash between Pepe Marti, Campos Racing and Kush Maini, Invicta Racing occurs

Richard Verschoor took his fourth F2 race victory by topping the order of the Azerbaijan feature race, following a massive startline crash.

The Dutchman started from pole position but his nerves were tested after being forced to wait half an hour for a restart after a hefty crash involving Pepe Marti (Campos) and Kush Maini (Invicta).

Becoming the 16th different winner of the season, Trident driver Verschoor repassed ART’s Victor Martins with a quicker pitstop and absorbed pressure until a late safety car enabled him to coast to the chequered flag.

The start was an eventful one, as Maini failed to launch from fifth, which caused drivers to scatter.

Unsighted, Oliver Goethe (MP Motorsport) tagged the rear of the Invicta, before Marti made heavier contact with the rear left of the stricken car, causing his own Campos to roll into the pitwall before coming to a rest on its wheels.

Sprint race:

With the race delayed by 34 minutes, it became a timed affair, meaning reduced points were on offer.

Upon the restart, Luke Browning (ART) was involved in an intense tussle with Dennis Hauger (MP Motorsport), with the latter penalised for contact that caused damage to the former’s front wing.

Following his stop, championship-chasing Zane Maloney (Rodin) attempted to defend on cold rubber from Andrea Kimi Antonelli into Turn 3, but locked up and slid helplessly into the run-off area.

With contact as he attempted to take the corner, Antonelli was forced to manage a damaged car to the flag, but was still able to trail Verschoor and Martins, as Maloney crossed the finishline in 15th.

But ahead of the final two rounds, the championship picture has changed significantly.

Starting in 20th due to his off in qualifying, Isack Hadjar (Campos) was unable to recover to the points, meaning he failed to score for the second consecutive weekend.

In contrast, Gabriel Bortoleto (Invicta) recorded a quiet fourth-place finish, moving him to the top of the standings by four and a half points with just two rounds remaining.

Baku - Feature race results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Bonus
1 Netherlands R. Verschoor Trident 22 17

-

     2      
2 France V. Martins ART Grand Prix 1 17

+0.300

0.3

 0.300   2      
3 Italy A. Antonelli Prema Powerteam 4 17

+0.500

0.5

 0.200   2      
4
G. Bortoleto Invicta Racing
 10 17

+0.800

0.8

 0.300   2      
5
J. Duerksen PHM AIX Racing
 24 17

+1.000

1.0

 0.200   2      
6
P. Aron Hitech Pulse-Eight
 17 17

+1.200

1.2

 0.200   2      
7
L. Browning ART Grand Prix
 2 17

+1.300

1.3

 0.100   2      
8 United States J. Crawford DAMS Lucas Oil 7 17

+1.400

1.4

 0.100   2      
9 Norway D. Hauger MP Motorsport 11 17

+1.900

1.9

 0.500   2      
10
C. Mansell Trident
 23 17

+2.100

2.1

 0.200   2      
View full results  

