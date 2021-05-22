Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ticktum praises Carlin as throttle motor failure threatened Monaco F2 podium shot Next / Monaco F2: Pourchaire dominates to become youngest ever F2 winner
FIA F2 / Monaco News

Lawson stripped of Monaco F2 sprint win, Ticktum inherits victory

By:

Liam Lawson has been stripped of his Formula 2 race two Monaco victory for using a prohibited throttle map at the race start, handing the win to Dan Ticktum.

Lawson stripped of Monaco F2 sprint win, Ticktum inherits victory

F2 rookie Lawson had produced an impressive drive to claim what he thought would be his second win of the season in challenging damp and drying conditions.

The New Zealander charged past Oscar Piastri at the Rascasse corner to sweep into the lead, and then held off the advances of Carlin driver Ticktum later into the race to secure what would have been his second F2 race win.

However, his Hitech Grand Prix manager was summoned to the stewards post-race for a breach of Article 3.6.5 of the F2 Technical Regulations regrading the use of an incorrect throttle map at the start.

Following a hearing officials decided to disqualify Lawson from the race, promoting Ticktum to the victory from Oscar Piastri, with Juri Vips inheriting the final spot on the podium.

“A defined throttle pedal progressivity map programmed in position 1 of the steering wheel throttle map rotary knob must be used during all formation lap starts and race starts until the car speed reaches 50 km/h. Car 07 used a different throttle map at the race start,” read the stewards report.

“Having considered the matter extensively, the Stewards determined that Car 07 was therefore in breach of the Technical Regulations and is therefore disqualified from the results of Race 2.

Race winner Liam Lawson, Hitech Grand Prix

Race winner Liam Lawson, Hitech Grand Prix

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

“Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Article 10.1.1 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits.”

Lawson had labelled the victory as one of his hardest and most satisfying before learning of his disqualification.

“It’s a pretty happy feeling, if I could pick a place on the calendar to win it would definitely be Monaco, so to grab a win here is nice, especially after our horrendous quali,” said Lawson, who is making Monaco debut this weekend.

“For sure this was one of the hardest races I’ve done but also one of the most satisfying.

“Monaco is a track that most racing drivers want to race on and dream of driving on as a kid.

“Even to just drive on this track is very special for me, the win is even cooler. This was definitely one of the hardest to manage.”

The F2 field will return for a 42-lap feature race later this afternoon in which ART Grand Prix's Theo Pourchaire start from pole position.

Lawson will start the race from 12th position with the starting order determined from Thursday’s qualifying results.

shares
comments
Ticktum praises Carlin as throttle motor failure threatened Monaco F2 podium shot

Previous article

Ticktum praises Carlin as throttle motor failure threatened Monaco F2 podium shot

Next article

Monaco F2: Pourchaire dominates to become youngest ever F2 winner

Monaco F2: Pourchaire dominates to become youngest ever F2 winner
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Monaco
Author Tom Howard

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
2
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

17h
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

2h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2h
Latest news
Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach
F2

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach

May 25, 2021
Lawson: Losing Monaco F2 win for throttle map breach “tough one to swallow”
F2

Lawson: Losing Monaco F2 win for throttle map breach “tough one to swallow”

May 23, 2021
Record breaking Pourchaire to maintain focus on Formula 2
F2

Record breaking Pourchaire to maintain focus on Formula 2

May 22, 2021
Monaco F2: Pourchaire dominates to become youngest ever F2 winner
F2

Monaco F2: Pourchaire dominates to become youngest ever F2 winner

May 22, 2021
Lawson stripped of Monaco F2 sprint win, Ticktum inherits victory
F2

Lawson stripped of Monaco F2 sprint win, Ticktum inherits victory

May 22, 2021
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Oliver Solberg forced to miss Rally Sardegna as Petter tests positive for COVID Rally Italy
WRC

Oliver Solberg forced to miss Rally Sardegna as Petter tests positive for COVID

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach Monaco
FIA F2

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Plus
BTCC

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers Plus

The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers

Formula 2 used to be about more than providing a stepping stone to F1. For three decades it often provided another setting for the world’s best to fight it out. Autosport picks out the very best races

FIA F2
May 16, 2021
The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive Plus

The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive

Having lost his backing from Red Bull, Richard Verschoor has had to graft to continue his ascent up the single-seater ladder. An impressive Formula 2 debut in Bahrain, despite the lateness of his deal, shows his unorthodox approach is paying dividends

FIA F2
Apr 22, 2021
Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success? Plus

Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success?

Going into the 2021 Formula 2 season the biggest talking point wasn’t about any drivers or teams, but the new race weekend format. Created partly out of financial necessity but also to spice up the action, the Bahrain opener provided a snapshot of the positives and negatives to come

FIA F2
Apr 4, 2021
Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs Plus

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs

He was tipped for glory in FIA Formula 2 last year, but was hampered by reliability woes at inopportune moments. Guanyu Zhou knows he won't get too many more chances if he is to become China's first F1 driver, with fierce competition within the ranks of Alpine's junior stable

FIA F2
Mar 25, 2021
How Schumacher Jr earned his Haas F1 chance Plus

How Schumacher Jr earned his Haas F1 chance

Michael Schumacher may have won seven Formula 1 titles, but he didn't even compete for a crown at the second tier. Son Mick put that right in 2020, and proved to Ferrari that he was deserving of a shot at motorsport's elite category in 2021

FIA F2
Jan 9, 2021
The quintet giving Ferrari a tough decision to make Plus

The quintet giving Ferrari a tough decision to make

The Ferrari Driver Academy earned a podium sweep in the first Formula 2 race of the new decade in Austria last weekend. The battle between 'the FDA five' is set to be one of the major subplots of the season, but who has the best F1 prospects for 2021?

FIA F2
Jul 8, 2020
The Williams junior determined to prove Red Bull wrong Plus

The Williams junior determined to prove Red Bull wrong

Dropped by his team in Japan and by Red Bull, Dan Ticktum's single-seater career seemed to be over last summer. But now he's on the Formula 2 grid with the reigning champion team, and he's a new protege of Williams. How did that happen?

FIA F2
Mar 20, 2020
The controversial weekend that ended an American's dream in Europe Plus

The controversial weekend that ended an American's dream in Europe

OPINION: In the latest in our series of features looking back the recently concluded 2010s, we recall one of the many sagas of the 2018 Formula 2 season, which featured unusual fines and an unsavoury clash between team-mates

FIA F2
Jan 3, 2020

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Latest news

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach
FIA F2 FIA F2

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach

Lawson: Losing Monaco F2 win for throttle map breach “tough one to swallow”
FIA F2 FIA F2

Lawson: Losing Monaco F2 win for throttle map breach “tough one to swallow”

Record breaking Pourchaire to maintain focus on Formula 2
FIA F2 FIA F2

Record breaking Pourchaire to maintain focus on Formula 2

Monaco F2: Pourchaire dominates to become youngest ever F2 winner
FIA F2 FIA F2

Monaco F2: Pourchaire dominates to become youngest ever F2 winner

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.