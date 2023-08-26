F2 Zandvoort sprint race ended prematurely amid wet weather, no points awarded
The Formula 2 sprint race at Zandvoort was ended prematurely amid wet weather conditions, with drivers receiving no points.
The race ran for just four laps, almost all of which was behind the safety car after a lap-one collision prompted a red flag.
There was an eight-minute delay to the formation lap before a rolling start to the race as wet conditions continued to plague the Dutch coastal circuit.
The red flags were waved after Kush Maini and Jak Crawford (Hitech) came together at Turn 5 before the Campos driver collected his team-mate Ralph Boschung. Heading into the corner, the Indian driver touched the wet kerb, had a wobble and made contact with Crawford, sending him into the barriers.
Maini then came back across the track and forced Boschung into the wall, landing on top, though both drivers walked away.
The field returned to pitlane while the stricken cars were removed and barrier repairs carried out, with action resuming at 2pm local time.
But after two reconnaissance laps behind the safety car, the red flags were waved once again, with drivers having complained about aquaplaning.
Race control then decided the 28-lap sprint would not be resumed.
Given that fewer than two racing laps were completed, no points will be awarded for the race, scuppering Hitech driver Isack Hadjar’s chances to take his first series win.
Isack Hadjar, Hitech GP
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
ART driver and reigning F3 champion Victor Martins was running second when the red flags were waved, with Oliver Bearman in third.
One driver to benefit will be championship leader and poleman Theo Pourchaire (ART), who had his victory hopes hampered early on after encountering an issue on the grid, forcing him to be wheeled back to pitlane.
Though he emerged to rejoin the back of the field for the formation lap, he then returned to pitlane for his start, dropping to last place.
He is 12 points ahead of Prema driver Frederik Vesti in the title battle with two rounds remaining at Monza and Abu Dhabi, plus the Sunday feature race at Zandvoort.
Vesti lines up third for tomorrow’s feature race, with Pourchaire in 10th after a chaotic qualifying session on Friday also saw several red flags. Ayumu Iwasa, who is third in the standings, starts 12th after a difficult day.
Latest news
IndyCar St Louis: Dixon takes dominant victory as Newgarden hits the wall
IndyCar St Louis: Dixon takes dominant victory as Newgarden hits the wall IndyCar St Louis: Dixon takes dominant victory as Newgarden hits the wall
IMSA VIR: Corvette’s Taylor and Garcia claim victory over Lexus
IMSA VIR: Corvette’s Taylor and Garcia claim victory over Lexus IMSA VIR: Corvette’s Taylor and Garcia claim victory over Lexus
BTCC Donington Park: Butcher wins as last-lap drama hits Lloyd
BTCC Donington Park: Butcher wins as last-lap drama hits Lloyd BTCC Donington Park: Butcher wins as last-lap drama hits Lloyd
Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024
Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024 Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss
The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss
The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent
The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent
What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground
What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause
The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders
The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.