F2 Zandvoort sprint race ended prematurely amid wet weather, no points awarded

The Formula 2 sprint race at Zandvoort was ended prematurely amid wet weather conditions, with drivers receiving no points.

Megan White
By:
Aston Martin medical Safety Car

The race ran for just four laps, almost all of which was behind the safety car after a lap-one collision prompted a red flag.

There was an eight-minute delay to the formation lap before a rolling start to the race as wet conditions continued to plague the Dutch coastal circuit.

The red flags were waved after Kush Maini and Jak Crawford (Hitech) came together at Turn 5 before the Campos driver collected his team-mate Ralph Boschung. Heading into the corner, the Indian driver touched the wet kerb, had a wobble and made contact with Crawford, sending him into the barriers.

Maini then came back across the track and forced Boschung into the wall, landing on top, though both drivers walked away.

The field returned to pitlane while the stricken cars were removed and barrier repairs carried out, with action resuming at 2pm local time.

But after two reconnaissance laps behind the safety car, the red flags were waved once again, with drivers having complained about aquaplaning.

Race control then decided the 28-lap sprint would not be resumed.

Given that fewer than two racing laps were completed, no points will be awarded for the race, scuppering Hitech driver Isack Hadjar’s chances to take his first series win.

Isack Hadjar, Hitech GP

Isack Hadjar, Hitech GP

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

ART driver and reigning F3 champion Victor Martins was running second when the red flags were waved, with Oliver Bearman in third.

One driver to benefit will be championship leader and poleman Theo Pourchaire (ART), who had his victory hopes hampered early on after encountering an issue on the grid, forcing him to be wheeled back to pitlane.

Though he emerged to rejoin the back of the field for the formation lap, he then returned to pitlane for his start, dropping to last place.

He is 12 points ahead of Prema driver Frederik Vesti in the title battle with two rounds remaining at Monza and Abu Dhabi, plus the Sunday feature race at Zandvoort.

Vesti lines up third for tomorrow’s feature race, with Pourchaire in 10th after a chaotic qualifying session on Friday also saw several red flags. Ayumu Iwasa, who is third in the standings, starts 12th after a difficult day.

