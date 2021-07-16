Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Prema unites with Iron Lynx to form Italian superteam
FIA F2 / Silverstone Practice report

F2 Silverstone: Ticktum tops practice at home race ahead of Piastri

By:

Dan Ticktum topped FIA Formula 2 practice at his home race at a sunny Silverstone, taking the top spot with just five minutes left of the session.

F2 Silverstone: Ticktum tops practice at home race ahead of Piastri

The Carlin driver set purple times in sectors one and two for a time of 1m41.750s – two tenths quicker than second-placed Oscar Piastri, driving for Prema Racing.

He will be hoping to take his first pole position of the season at his home race in qualifying this afternoon.

Juri Vips, driving for Hitech Grand Prix, finished in third, with Richard Verschoor (MP Motorsport) in fourth place.

Jehan Daruvala, also of Carlin, came fifth – half a second behind the leader – with championship leader Guanyu Zhou (UNI Virtuosi) in sixth.

Theo Pourchaire was first out on track in his ART Grand Prix car, having been confirmed fit to race after suffering a fractured arm in a collision in Baku.

But the red flag was waved after he went into the wall in sector two just 10 minutes into the session, clattering the boardings after losing the rear at Brooklands.

Team-mate Christian Lundgaard also almost lost the rear, running wide at Turn 1, but managed to safely rejoin the track. He went on to finish seventh.

The session restarted five minutes later after Pourchaire’s stricken car had been cleared, with 30 minutes left on the clock.

Juri Vips went quickest after the restart, breaking into the 1m42s with a 1m42.958s, coming after he became the first driver to win two races in one weekend last time out in Azerbaijan.

Alessio Deledda span his HWA Racelab car halfway through the session, stopping to the side of the track before the red flag was waved as he was unable to restart the engine. He was unable to set a representative lap, with a quickest time of 1m48.804s.

With 15 minutes left on the clock, Piastri led the pack with a 1m42.131s, before breaking into the 1m41s with a 1m41.980s, eventually finishing second.

Verschoor almost lost the car at Club on the last lap, wobbling towards the gravel, but managed to keep the car on track.

Zhou leads the drivers standings by five points from Piastri, with Prema Racing’s Robert Shwartzman in third, Vips in fourth and Ticktum in fifth.

Results

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom Carlin 17 1'41.750  
2 Australia Oscar Piastri Italy Prema Powerteam 17 1'41.980 0.230
3 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 14 1'42.060 0.310
4 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands MP Motorsport 17 1'42.100 0.350
5 India Jehan Daruvala United Kingdom Carlin 16 1'42.220 0.470
6 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 14 1'42.333 0.583
7 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 17 1'42.337 0.587
8 Germany Lirim Zendeli Netherlands MP Motorsport 16 1'42.451 0.701
9 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom HitechGP 16 1'42.501 0.751
10 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 16 1'42.536 0.786
11 Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS 17 1'42.605 0.855
12 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 16 1'42.707 0.957
13 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong France DAMS 15 1'42.707 0.957
14 Japan Marino Sato Italy Trident 16 1'42.741 0.991
15 Netherlands Bent Viscaal Italy Trident 16 1'42.933 1.183
16 Brazil Felipe Drugovich United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 15 1'43.015 1.265
17 Italy Matteo Nannini Spain Campos Racing 17 1'43.101 1.351
18 Germany David Beckmann Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 17 1'43.154 1.404
19 United Kingdom Jack Aitken HWA Racelab 16 1'43.480 1.730
20 Brazil Guilherme Samaia Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 17 1'43.930 2.180
21 Italy Alessio Deledda HWA Racelab 13 1'48.804 7.054
22 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 3 2'09.466 27.716
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Prema unites with Iron Lynx to form Italian superteam

Previous article

Prema unites with Iron Lynx to form Italian superteam
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

2 d
2
Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

2 h
3
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo to have free choice of F1 drivers from 2022

1 h
4
Formula 1

How F1 sprint could deliver mega seven corners – and a "dull" GP

2 h
5
National

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part

1 d
Latest news
F2 Silverstone: Ticktum tops practice at home race ahead of Piastri
F2

F2 Silverstone: Ticktum tops practice at home race ahead of Piastri

18m
Prema unites with Iron Lynx to form Italian superteam
F2

Prema unites with Iron Lynx to form Italian superteam

Jul 7, 2021
Vasseur: Mistake to push Pourchaire to F1 too early
F1

Vasseur: Mistake to push Pourchaire to F1 too early

Jun 18, 2021
How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season Plus
F2

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season

Jun 14, 2021
Pourchaire unsure on recovery for Silverstone F2 round
F2

Pourchaire unsure on recovery for Silverstone F2 round

Jun 8, 2021
More
Megan White
W Series Silverstone: Powell leads Chadwick in Friday practice Silverstone
W Series

W Series Silverstone: Powell leads Chadwick in Friday practice

Coulthard: Hamilton "truly relishing" Verstappen F1 title fight British GP
Formula 1

Coulthard: Hamilton "truly relishing" Verstappen F1 title fight

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Spielberg Plus
FIA F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

Trending Today

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

Alfa Romeo to have free choice of F1 drivers from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo to have free choice of F1 drivers from 2022

How F1 sprint could deliver mega seven corners – and a "dull" GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1 sprint could deliver mega seven corners – and a "dull" GP

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part
National National

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team
MotoGP MotoGP

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team

Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks

Norris still not in "perfect condition" after Wembley Euro final mugging
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris still not in "perfect condition" after Wembley Euro final mugging

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season Plus

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season

Having impressed in Formula 3, Juri Vips looked to be next cab off the rank in Red Bull's prestigious Junior Team before his 2020 schedule was dealt a heavy blow by the COVID-19 pandemic. After a tough start to life in Formula 2, Vips is showing signs of a recovery - could he be the first Estonian to reach Formula 1?

FIA F2
Jun 14, 2021
The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books Plus

The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books

He'd marked himself out as a star of the future in last year's FIA Formula 3 championship, but 17-year-old Theo Pourchaire underlined his credentials by winning his first Formula 2 race in the Monaco feature. Sauber junior status gives him a clear route to the top, but with wisdom beyond his years, he's not getting caught up in his own hype

FIA F2
Jun 3, 2021
The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers Plus

The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers

Formula 2 used to be about more than providing a stepping stone to F1. For three decades it often provided another setting for the world’s best to fight it out. Autosport picks out the very best races

FIA F2
May 16, 2021
The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive Plus

The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive

Having lost his backing from Red Bull, Richard Verschoor has had to graft to continue his ascent up the single-seater ladder. An impressive Formula 2 debut in Bahrain, despite the lateness of his deal, shows his unorthodox approach is paying dividends

FIA F2
Apr 22, 2021
Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success? Plus

Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success?

Going into the 2021 Formula 2 season the biggest talking point wasn’t about any drivers or teams, but the new race weekend format. Created partly out of financial necessity but also to spice up the action, the Bahrain opener provided a snapshot of the positives and negatives to come

FIA F2
Apr 4, 2021
Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs Plus

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs

He was tipped for glory in FIA Formula 2 last year, but was hampered by reliability woes at inopportune moments. Guanyu Zhou knows he won't get too many more chances if he is to become China's first F1 driver, with fierce competition within the ranks of Alpine's junior stable

FIA F2
Mar 25, 2021
How Schumacher Jr earned his Haas F1 chance Plus

How Schumacher Jr earned his Haas F1 chance

Michael Schumacher may have won seven Formula 1 titles, but he didn't even compete for a crown at the second tier. Son Mick put that right in 2020, and proved to Ferrari that he was deserving of a shot at motorsport's elite category in 2021

FIA F2
Jan 9, 2021
The quintet giving Ferrari a tough decision to make Plus

The quintet giving Ferrari a tough decision to make

The Ferrari Driver Academy earned a podium sweep in the first Formula 2 race of the new decade in Austria last weekend. The battle between 'the FDA five' is set to be one of the major subplots of the season, but who has the best F1 prospects for 2021?

FIA F2
Jul 8, 2020

Latest news

F2 Silverstone: Ticktum tops practice at home race ahead of Piastri
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Silverstone: Ticktum tops practice at home race ahead of Piastri

Prema unites with Iron Lynx to form Italian superteam
FIA F2 FIA F2

Prema unites with Iron Lynx to form Italian superteam

Vasseur: Mistake to push Pourchaire to F1 too early
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vasseur: Mistake to push Pourchaire to F1 too early

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season Plus
FIA F2 FIA F2

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.