FIA F2 / Paul Ricard Qualifying report

F2 Paul Ricard: Sargeant claims pole by 0.006s over Iwasa

Logan Sargeant took his second Formula 2 pole position at Circuit Paul Ricard, snatching the top spot in a last-ditch attempt.

Megan White
By:
The Carlin driver knocked Ayumu Iwasa off pole after the DAMS racer was unable to make it across the line for a fourth attempt, with the American beating his earlier time by 0.006 seconds, setting a 1m43.871s.

It marks Sargeant’s second pole in three rounds, having taken his maiden pole at Silverstone and sitting second in the standings after two consecutive feature race wins.

Iwasa settled for second after getting caught up in traffic after a late red flag, prompted by Prema Racing’s Dennis Hauger stopping on track with seven minutes left in the session.

A dash to the line ensued once the field emerged from the pits, with Felipe Drugovich initially topping the times, before Frederik Vesti shot up from 11th to the top spot.

Iwasa was next to go quickest, before Sargeant toppled him on the final attempt.

Clement Novalak was first out of the pits at the start of the 30-minute session, leading MP Motorsport team-mate Drugovich at his home race.

The Frenchman was first to set a representative time, with a 1m46.744s, before his team-mate bettered him by a second.

Several others followed suit, with Juri Vips briefly top before Virtuosi’s Jack Doohan went fastest with a 1m44.953s, just 0.01s quicker than the Hitech driver.

The second runs prompted a flurry of purple sectors across the board, with Drugovich up to third with a 1m45.100s as home favourite Theo Pourchaire took the top spot with a 1m44.941s.

The ART driver’s reign was shortlived, though, as Sargeant improved to a 1m44.599s, having been fifth after the first attempts.

As the field pitted at the halfway mark, Drugovich languished in eighth place, with title rival Sargeant out front.

Enzo Fittipaldi was out of his car for Charouz having suffered a technical issue, ending his qualifying session early while running in seventh.

Hauger’s terminal problem came as the reigning FIA Formula 3 champion ran in 13th, having also had an issue in the morning’s practice session.

Following the red flag, Drugovich reclaimed top spot, setting a 1m44.241s with a mighty final sector before he was toppled by Vesti, who was 0.2s quicker.

Pourchaire went second but was knocked down to sixth as the times tumbled, while Doohan tussled to get back across the line as the clock ran down.

Vesti settled for third, with the championship leader in fourth and Doohan, who had his second lap time deleted, in fifth. Pourchaire settled for sixth at his home race, with Vips behind him.

Jehan Daruvala will take reversed-grid pole for Saturday’s sprint race, with Liam Lawson and Marcus Armstrong lining up in second and third respectively.

Formula 2 Paul Ricard qualifying results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 United States Logan Sargeant United Kingdom Carlin 1'43.871  
2 Japan Ayumu Iwasa France DAMS 1'43.877 0.006
3 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 1'43.900 0.029
4 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'44.031 0.160
5 Australia Jack Doohan United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'44.034 0.163
6 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 1'44.161 0.290
7 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 1'44.308 0.437
8 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong United Kingdom HitechGP 1'44.377 0.506
9 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom Carlin 1'44.483 0.612
10 India Jehan Daruvala Italy Prema Powerteam 1'44.626 0.755
11 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Italy Trident 1'44.758 0.887
12 Japan Marino Sato United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'44.839 0.968
13 Australia Calan Williams Italy Trident 1'44.918 1.047
14 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'45.035 1.164
15 Spain Roberto Merhi Spain Campos Racing 1'45.101 1.230
16 France Clement Novalak Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'45.117 1.246
17 Germany David Beckmann Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 1'45.303 1.432
18 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 1'45.397 1.526
19 Belgium Amaury Cordeel Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 1'45.505 1.634
20 Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS 1'45.742 1.871
21 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Spain Campos Racing 1'45.743 1.872
22 Turkey Cem Bolukbasi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'45.773 1.902
Pourchaire loses France F2 sprint race podium after Armstrong clash Paul Ricard
FIA F2

Pourchaire loses France F2 sprint race podium after Armstrong clash

F2 France: Lawson takes win in hectic sprint race Paul Ricard
FIA F2

F2 France: Lawson takes win in hectic sprint race

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders Plus
FIA F2

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders

Pourchaire loses France F2 sprint race podium after Armstrong clash
FIA F2 FIA F2

Pourchaire loses France F2 sprint race podium after Armstrong clash

Theo Pourchaire has lost his FIA Formula 2 sprint race podium at Paul Ricard after being handed a five-second post-race penalty.

F2 France: Lawson takes win in hectic sprint race
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 France: Lawson takes win in hectic sprint race

Liam Lawson claimed his second FIA Formula 2 win of the season, snatching the lead from Jehan Daruvala with five laps remaining in the Paul Ricard sprint race.

Logan Sargeant took his second Formula 2 pole position at Circuit Paul Ricard, snatching the top spot in a last-ditch attempt.

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders Plus

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders

Two feature race wins in as many rounds have helped Logan Sargeant to emerge as the closest challenger to runaway Formula 2 points leader Felipe Drugovich. The Williams F1 junior couldn't have timed his rise better, with interest in grand prix racing on the rise in his US homeland, and he could be his country's best shot at getting a driver on the grid for the first time since 2015

FIA F2
Jul 16, 2022
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series Plus

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success Plus

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Heading into FIA Formula 2 this season, there was a lot of pressure on Jack Doohan. The 2021 F3 runner-up joined a new team for his next challenge, as well as signing up to the Alpine Academy. He told Autosport how he’s tackling the step up - with some help from his motorcycle legend father

FIA F2
Jun 16, 2022
The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier Plus

The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver explains how he's improved amid some difficult years, and shares his dreams of ending his nation's absence from the F1 grid

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Plus

The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
The other Mercedes F1 young gun facing a big 2022 Plus

The other Mercedes F1 young gun facing a big 2022

With a disappointing 2021 season behind him, Frederik Vesti makes the move up to FIA Formula 2 with a reinvigorated sense of determination. Could this finally be the breakthrough year for the talented Mercedes junior?

FIA F2
Mar 14, 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart Plus

Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart

DAMS has been one of the most prolific teams below Formula 1 since its foundation in 1989, launching 32 drivers into grand prix racing. Following the team's sale to ex-F1 racer Charles Pic, formally closing the book on the ownership of the Driot family, Autosport picks out its 10 best drivers during their spell with the team

FIA F2
Feb 27, 2022
