Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F2 veteran Ghiotto makes return at Monza replacing Nissany at DAMS Next / F2 Monza: Drugovich wins title despite DNF, Vips wins sprint race
FIA F2 / Monza Qualifying report

F2 Monza: Doohan takes pole ahead of Lawson, Drugovich fourth

Jack Doohan took pole for the penultimate FIA Formula 2 round at Monza as championship leader Felipe Drugovich finished fourth.

Megan White
By:
F2 Monza: Doohan takes pole ahead of Lawson, Drugovich fourth

The Virtuosi driver was sixth after the first runs, with Juri Vips, who also topped practice for Hitech, leading the field.

Doohan then improved to fourth, before his third run, a 1m31.965s took him to the top of the timesheet as the quickest lap of the day so far.

As the field emerged on fresh tyres, DAMS driver Ayumu Iwasa was next to take provisional pole, 0.04s faster than Doohan.

But a flurry of flying laps saw Drugovich take the top spot before Marcus Armstrong and Liam Lawson demoted him, with Doohan then returning to the front of the field with a 1m31.641s to secure pole position.

Lawson will start second in Sunday’s feature race for Carlin, with Hitech’s Armstrong in third.

Lawson was early to top the timesheet, setting a 1m32.959s to lead early on in the 30-minute session, with Drugovich slotting into second 0.3s behind him, as Theo Pourchaire sat in 10th for ART.

Richard Verschoor was next to lead, but as the times fell, Lawson and Pourchaire went ahead before Vips set the fastest time of the early runs, a 1m32.018s, having benefitted from the tow from Luca Ghiotto, sitting in for Roy Nissany at DAMS.

Drugovich was knocked down to 10th by the tumbling times before improving to third on his next attempt, a 1m32.588s, with title rival Pourchaire just 0.009s behind him.

Doohan then set his fastest lap to demote the pair, with Logan Sargeant going third fastest for Carlin to push Drugovich to fourth.

There was a brief lull in the action as the field pitted for a new set of tyres, before emerging with eight minutes left on the clock.

Iwasa was next to go quickest with a 1m31.920s, before Drugovich, Armstrong, Lawson and eventually Doohan demoted him to sixth.

The Japanese Red Bull junior prompted yellow flags at the end of the session after crashing at the exit of Parabolica, having run across the gravel and hit the barrier, prompting a flash of flames before he walked away unharmed.

Verschoor will line up fifth for Sunday’s race, with Jehan Daruvala in sixth for Prema and Iwasa in seventh.

Frederik Vesti will start on pole for Saturday’s reverse grid sprint race, with Sargeant in second and Vips in third.

Pourchaire, who sits second in the standings 69 points behind Drugovich, will start 14th.

F2 Monza qualifying results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Australia Jack Doohan United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'31.641  
2 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom Carlin 1'31.767 0.126
3 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong United Kingdom HitechGP 1'31.834 0.193
4 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'31.845 0.204
5 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Italy Trident 1'31.859 0.218
6 India Jehan Daruvala Italy Prema Powerteam 1'31.882 0.241
7 Japan Ayumu Iwasa France DAMS 1'31.920 0.279
8 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 1'31.969 0.328
9 United States Logan Sargeant United Kingdom Carlin 1'32.023 0.382
10 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 1'32.027 0.386
11 Germany David Beckmann Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 1'32.192 0.551
12 Belgium Amaury Cordeel Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 1'32.348 0.707
13 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 1'32.352 0.711
14 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 1'32.424 0.783
15 Japan Marino Sato United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'32.452 0.811
16 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'32.455 0.814
17 Australia Calan Williams Italy Trident 1'32.652 1.011
18 Italy Luca Ghiotto France DAMS 1'32.854 1.213
19 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 1'32.913 1.272
20 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Spain Campos Racing 1'33.195 1.554
21 France Clement Novalak Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'33.345 1.704
22 Colombia Tatiana Calderon Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'33.625 1.984
View full results
shares
comments
F2 veteran Ghiotto makes return at Monza replacing Nissany at DAMS
Previous article

F2 veteran Ghiotto makes return at Monza replacing Nissany at DAMS
Next article

F2 Monza: Drugovich wins title despite DNF, Vips wins sprint race

F2 Monza: Drugovich wins title despite DNF, Vips wins sprint race
Megan White More
Megan White
Drugovich: F2 title win "not how I expected it" after early Monza exit Monza
FIA F2

Drugovich: F2 title win "not how I expected it" after early Monza exit

F2 Monza: Drugovich wins title despite DNF, Vips wins sprint race Monza
FIA F2

F2 Monza: Drugovich wins title despite DNF, Vips wins sprint race

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Spa Plus
FIA F2

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Latest news

Drugovich: F2 title win "not how I expected it" after early Monza exit
FIA F2 FIA F2

Drugovich: F2 title win "not how I expected it" after early Monza exit

Felipe Drugovich says winning the FIA Formula 2 title was “not how I expected it” after he clinched the championship sat on the pitwall.

F2 Monza: Drugovich wins title despite DNF, Vips wins sprint race
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Monza: Drugovich wins title despite DNF, Vips wins sprint race

Felipe Drugovich clinched the FIA Formula 2 title in Monza despite a first-lap retirement from the sprint race, with Juri Vips taking the victory.

F2 Monza: Doohan takes pole ahead of Lawson, Drugovich fourth
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Monza: Doohan takes pole ahead of Lawson, Drugovich fourth

Jack Doohan took pole for the penultimate FIA Formula 2 round at Monza as championship leader Felipe Drugovich finished fourth.

F2 veteran Ghiotto makes return at Monza replacing Nissany at DAMS
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 veteran Ghiotto makes return at Monza replacing Nissany at DAMS

Formula 2 veteran Luca Ghiotto will make his return to the category this weekend at Monza, joining DAMS to replace the banned Roy Nissany.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Plus

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Despite having two talented drivers, albeit at very different stages of their careers, Prema Racing has had mixed fortunes in FIA Formula 2 this year. Both drivers told Autosport how they rate their seasons so far – and their next steps beyond 2022

FIA F2
Aug 24, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders Plus

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders

Two feature race wins in as many rounds have helped Logan Sargeant to emerge as the closest challenger to runaway Formula 2 points leader Felipe Drugovich. The Williams F1 junior couldn't have timed his rise better, with interest in grand prix racing on the rise in his US homeland, and he could be his country's best shot at getting a driver on the grid for the first time since 2015

FIA F2
Jul 16, 2022
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series Plus

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success Plus

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Heading into FIA Formula 2 this season, there was a lot of pressure on Jack Doohan. The 2021 F3 runner-up joined a new team for his next challenge, as well as signing up to the Alpine Academy. He told Autosport how he’s tackling the step up - with some help from his motorcycle legend father

FIA F2
Jun 16, 2022
The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier Plus

The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver explains how he's improved amid some difficult years, and shares his dreams of ending his nation's absence from the F1 grid

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Plus

The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
The other Mercedes F1 young gun facing a big 2022 Plus

The other Mercedes F1 young gun facing a big 2022

With a disappointing 2021 season behind him, Frederik Vesti makes the move up to FIA Formula 2 with a reinvigorated sense of determination. Could this finally be the breakthrough year for the talented Mercedes junior?

FIA F2
Mar 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.