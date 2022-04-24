Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Armstrong: "Lucky" to win F2 Imola sprint due to radio issue
FIA F2 / Imola Race report

F2 Imola: Pourchaire wins feature race after Nissany crashes out

Theo Pourchaire took victory in the FIA Formula 2 feature race in Imola, claiming the net lead after Roy Nissany made an unforced error and crashed out.

Megan White
By:
F2 Imola: Pourchaire wins feature race after Nissany crashes out

Sauber junior Pourchaire, who started in seventh for ART Grand Prix, avoided a startline crash involving Prema’s Dennis Hauger and Jack Doohan (Virtuosi) to claim fifth by the first corner.

After pitting for medium tyres under a safety car caused by polesitter Juri Vips (Hitech Grand Prix) spinning out of fourth, he passed Campos Racing’s Ralph Boschung for a net second place on lap 19 before Nissany crashed out two laps later.

Pourchaire was unchallenged thereafter and took his second feature race win of the year after opening his account in Bahrain.

From 15th on the grid, Enzo Fittipaldi kept his nose clean before claiming net second place from Boschung just four laps from the end to secure his maiden series podium for Charouz Racing System, as Boschung finished third.

At the start, front row men Vips and Ayumu Iwasa got a sluggish getaway, with Boschung firing through the middle of them. Doohan and Hauger tried to follow him, but collided to put both out of the race.

Nissany meanwhile had made a great start from sixth on the grid after going to the right of Iwasa, and held on around the outside of Boschung to lead the Swiss, Iwasa, Vips and Pourchaire.

Following the restart, Vips ran wide exiting the Villeneuve chicane and spun across the track into the barriers on the right-hand side of the road, bringing out another safety car.

The top four pitted under the first safety car period, leaving Prema’s Jehan Daruvala out front on the alternate strategy, having started on the medium compound.

While the Indian driver held the actual lead, Nissany ran out front of those who had already pitted, but ran wide at the final corner and was pitched into the wall while chasing the yet-to-stop Calan Williams.

Nissany lost his chance of a first F2 win when he crashed exiting the second Rivazza

Nissany lost his chance of a first F2 win when he crashed exiting the second Rivazza

Photo by: FIA

After the virtual safety car ended, Daruvala began to stretch his lead over second-placed Marcus Armstrong (Hitech) and Liam Lawson (Carlin).

Daruvala pitted on lap 26, emerging 14th, while second-placed Armstrong followed suit the next lap but suffered a poor pitstop, with a rear right problem leaving his wheels spinning on the jack.

With five laps remaining, the yet to stop trio of championship leader Felipe Drugovich (MP Motorsport), Marino Sato (Virtuosi) and Ollie Caldwell (Campos) headed net leader Pourchaire in fourth.

Logan Sargeant had moved ahead of Boschung for a net second place on lap 31, but a mistake at Variante Alta dropped him behind the Campos driver and a charging Fittipaldi.

The Williams junior was then shuffled back further positions by Clement Novalak (MP Motorsport), Iwasa (who had been forced to double-stack behind Nissany in the pits) and Pourchaire's team-mate Frederik Vesti to finish a frustrated seventh.

Moments after Fittipaldi passed Sargeant, the Charouz driver took his chance to pass Boschung around the outside of Tamburello to claim his first series podium.

A crash for Lawson out of Acque Minerali prompted the final safety car period on lap 32, with the field following the Bernd Maylander-driven Aston Martin Vantage until the chequered flag.

Drugovich finally pitted under the safety car and emerged tenth, one spot behind Daruvala in ninth, with fellow late-stoppers Sato and Caldwell 11th and 14th respectively.

Pourchaire's victory puts him into the championship lead by two points over Drugovich.

F2 Imola feature race result - 35 laps

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix -  
2 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 0.300 0.300
3 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 0.700 0.700
4 Switzerland Clement Novalak Netherlands MP Motorsport 1.400 1.400
5 Japan Ayumu Iwasa France DAMS 1.800 1.800
6 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 2.100 2.100
7 United States Logan Sargeant United Kingdom Carlin 2.500 2.500
8 Germany David Beckmann Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 3.200 3.200
9 India Jehan Daruvala Italy Prema Powerteam 4.100 4.100
10 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Netherlands MP Motorsport 4.300 4.300
11 Japan Marino Sato Virtuosi Racing 4.800 4.800
12 United Kingdom Jake Hughes Van Amersfoort Racing 5.000 5.000
13 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong United Kingdom HitechGP 6.200 6.200
14 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Spain Campos Racing 6.700 6.700
15 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Italy Trident 7.200 7.200
16 Australia Calan Williams Italy Trident 7.700 7.700
17 Amaury Cordeel Van Amersfoort Racing 1'21.400 1'21.400
  New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom Carlin 5 laps  
  Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS 15 laps  
  Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 30 laps  
  Australia Jack Doohan Virtuosi Racing 34 laps  
  Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 35 laps  
View full results
shares
comments
Armstrong: "Lucky" to win F2 Imola sprint due to radio issue
Previous article

Armstrong: "Lucky" to win F2 Imola sprint due to radio issue
Load comments
Megan White More
Megan White
F3 Imola: Stanek claims maiden victory with late Bearman pass Imola
FIA F3

F3 Imola: Stanek claims maiden victory with late Bearman pass

Armstrong: "Lucky" to win F2 Imola sprint due to radio issue Imola
FIA F2

Armstrong: "Lucky" to win F2 Imola sprint due to radio issue

The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier Plus
FIA F2

The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier

Latest news

F2 Imola: Pourchaire wins feature race after Nissany crashes out
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Imola: Pourchaire wins feature race after Nissany crashes out

Armstrong: "Lucky" to win F2 Imola sprint due to radio issue
FIA F2 FIA F2

Armstrong: "Lucky" to win F2 Imola sprint due to radio issue

F2 Imola: Armstrong holds off Daruvala for sprint race win
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Imola: Armstrong holds off Daruvala for sprint race win

F2 Imola: Vips romps to pole over fellow Red Bull junior Iwasa
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Imola: Vips romps to pole over fellow Red Bull junior Iwasa

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier Plus

The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver explains how he's improved amid some difficult years, and shares his dreams of ending his nation's absence from the F1 grid

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Plus

The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
The other Mercedes F1 young gun facing a big 2022 Plus

The other Mercedes F1 young gun facing a big 2022

With a disappointing 2021 season behind him, Frederik Vesti makes the move up to FIA Formula 2 with a reinvigorated sense of determination. Could this finally be the breakthrough year for the talented Mercedes junior?

FIA F2
Mar 14, 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart Plus

Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart

DAMS has been one of the most prolific teams below Formula 1 since its foundation in 1989, launching 32 drivers into grand prix racing. Following the team's sale to ex-F1 racer Charles Pic, formally closing the book on the ownership of the Driot family, Autosport picks out its 10 best drivers during their spell with the team

FIA F2
Feb 27, 2022
How an F2 enigma hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1 Plus

How an F2 enigma hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

After a disappointing 2021, Marcus Armstrong is returning to FIA Formula 2 for another shot at the title in 2022 with Hitech – this time without the backing of Ferrari. This year, he says, he’s ready to give it his all in a last-shot bid to reach Formula 1

FIA F2
Feb 19, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented an F2 rookie’s American F1 dream Plus

The hardships that haven’t dented an F2 rookie’s American F1 dream

Faced with no options for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dreams looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him an F1 junior berth and a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Autosport how his transformative season has affected both his personality and his future

FIA F2
Jan 29, 2022
Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021

With a veritable feast of feeder series talent in 2021, FIA Formula 2 and Formula 3 produced some of its most exciting racing yet. Although Prema Racing drivers once again dominated the respective series, drivers from other teams also stole the limelight to mark themselves out as stars of the future, or validate their highly-regarded standing

FIA F2
Dec 22, 2021
How Prema continued its dominance of F1's junior ladder in 2021 Plus

How Prema continued its dominance of F1's junior ladder in 2021

Taking three of the four titles and producing two outstanding champions in the process, Prema Racing remained the team to beat in Formula 1's feeder series in 2021. Team boss Rene Rosin reveals the traits that helped Dennis Hauger and Oscar Piastri to come out on top in Formula 3 and Formula 2

FIA F2
Dec 20, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.