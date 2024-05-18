All Series
FIA F2 Imola
Race report

F2 Imola: Colapinto wins sprint with last lap overtake amid stewards' investigation

Franco Colapinto became Formula 2’s sixth winner of the campaign in a sprint race at Imola bookended by drama, though is under investigation for a first lap incident.

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
Franco Colapinto, MP Motorsport

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

MP Motorsport driver Colapinto pulled off an on-the-edge last lap manoeuvre to snatch a first victory of the season from Paul Aron, who instead had to settle for a third second place result of the campaign.

Following an error from Aron at Rivazza on the penultimate lap, Colapinto drew level along the start/finish straight before banging wheels into Tamburello in a move that saw Aron touch the gravel.

Believing himself to have been forced off the track, Aron questioned the legality of the move over his team radio but the stewards deemed no further action was necessary.

While this provided some entertainment, the only other action of note came at Tamburello on lap one, when five cars were forced to retire with crash damage - with Colapinto under investigation as part of this incident.

The initial trigger for this was a dreadful start for Mercedes junior Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who dropped like a stone from sixth to 12th.

But the real catalyst for mayhem came when Roman Stanek tagged Dennis Hauger into a spin, causing Joshua Durksen to brake in avoidance, an action which left Enzo Fittipaldi and Isack Hadjar with nowhere to go. Significant damage was sustained by all cars involved.

Paul Aron, Hitech Grand Prix

Paul Aron, Hitech Grand Prix

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Colapinto was also deemed to have been involved in the incident by the stewards, who will look into the moment specifically involving the Argentinian, Hadjar and Stanek after the race.

With just 17 cars running, the action resumed on lap six of 25 with Aron, who had climbed from third to first in the initial run to Tamburello on the opening tour, leading Colapinto and Amaury Cordeel.

As the comparatively calm action resumed, penalties began to filter through from the stewards’ office as Pepe Marti was handed a 10-second stop-go penalty for a “starting procedure infringement”, a sanction he served at the end of lap 11.

Following his poor start, there was also further pain for Antonelli, as the Prema driver now faces a post-race investigation for a “safety car infringement”.

After a long period of follow-the-leader style racing, Maloney finally made his way onto the podium on lap 23, mimicking Aron’s earlier move on Cordeel by sweeping around the outside at Tamburello.

This was Colapinto’s first F2 two win and he becomes the sixth different winner from the opening seven races of 2024. By finishing ahead of Maloney, Aron cut the Barbadian’s championship lead to 13 points.

Post-race Taylor Barnard was disqualified from the results for not engaging the start set-up procedure, denying the McLaren F1 junior and the PHM squad their first points in F2. Richard Verschoor has been promoted to seventh while Kush Maini picked up the final points place in eighth.

F2 Imola - Sprint race result

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Bonus
1 Argentina F. Colapinto MP Motorsport 12 25

-

            
2
P. Aron Hitech Pulse-Eight
 17 25

+1.700

1.7

 1.700          
3 Barbados Z. Maloney Rodin Motorsport 5 25

+6.600

6.6

 4.900          
4 Belgium A. Cordeel Hitech Pulse-Eight 16 25

+8.100

8.1

 1.500          
5 United Kingdom O. Bearman Prema Powerteam 3 25

+11.100

11.1

 3.000          
6
G. Bortoleto Invicta Racing
 10 25

+11.500

11.5

 0.400          
7
T. Barnard PHM AIX Racing
 25 25

+11.900

11.9

 0.400          
8 Netherlands R. Verschoor Trident 22 25

+14.200

14.2

 2.300          
9 India K. Maini Invicta Racing 9 25

+16.300

16.3

 2.100          
10 United Kingdom Z. O'Sullivan ART Grand Prix 2 25

+17.400

17.4

 1.100          
11 Italy A. Antonelli Prema Powerteam 4 25

+18.200

18.2

 0.800          
12 Mexico R. Villagomez Van Amersfoort Racing 15 25

+18.900

18.9

 0.700          
13 France V. Martins ART Grand Prix 1 25

+19.300

19.3

 0.400          
14 Japan R. Miyata Rodin Motorsport 6 25

+19.700

19.7

 0.400          
15 United States J. Crawford DAMS Lucas Oil 7 25

+20.000

20.0

 0.300          
16 United States J. Correa DAMS Lucas Oil 8 25

+20.500

20.5

 0.500          
17
P. Martí Campos Racing
 21 25

+55.600

55.6

 35.100          
dnf Norway D. Hauger MP Motorsport 11 24

 

         Retirement  
dnf Czech Republic R. Staněk Trident 23 24

 

         Retirement  
dnf France I. Hadjar Campos Racing 20 24

 

         Retirement  
dnf
J. Duerksen PHM AIX Racing
 24 24

 

         Retirement  
dnf Brazil E. Fittipaldi Van Amersfoort Racing 14 24

 

         Retirement  
View full results  

Sam Hall
More from
Sam Hall
F2 Imola: Hadjar holds off Bortoleto for victory after costly Bearman pit drama

F2 Imola: Hadjar holds off Bortoleto for victory after costly Bearman pit drama

FIA F2
Imola
F2 Imola: Hadjar holds off Bortoleto for victory after costly Bearman pit drama
F3 Imola: Meguetounif charges to maiden win, Fornaroli takes outright points lead

F3 Imola: Meguetounif charges to maiden win, Fornaroli takes outright points lead

FIA F3
Imola
F3 Imola: Meguetounif charges to maiden win, Fornaroli takes outright points lead
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Bahrain
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

