Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Doohan gets second F2 season with Virtuosi, Cordeel replaces Sato
FIA F2 News

F2 graduate Maloney joins Red Bull Junior Team

Zane Maloney has joined the Red Bull Junior Team ahead of his maiden Formula 2 campaign next year.

Megan White
By:
F2 graduate Maloney joins Red Bull Junior Team

The Barbadian driver, who finished as runner-up in FIA Formula 3 in 2022, made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday.

He will also serve as one of the Formula 1 team’s reserve drivers.

It is not yet known who he will drive for in 2023, but he took part in the Abu Dhabi post-season test with Carlin, alongside fellow Red Bull junior Enzo Fittipaldi.

Maloney wrote: “I am thrilled to announce that I will be a part of the Red Bull Racing Junior Team and F1 Reserve Driver in 2023.

“I am grateful for the opportunity and support, and look forward to getting the season started.”

Maloney had a hugely successful rookie F3 season, taking three wins and four podiums to finish second for Trident, including three consecutive feature race victories to end the season.

He confirmed ahead of the Abu Dhabi weekend, where he made his F2 debut in place of Calan Williams, that he would not remain with Trident for next year.

He was unable to finish in the points during the season finale, finishing 15th and 16th in the sprint and feature races, but said he had been primarily hoping for a clean weekend.

Zane Maloney, Trident

Zane Maloney, Trident

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Maloney’s F3 success came off the back of a fourth-place finish in Formula Regional European Championship in 2021, where he drove for R-ace GP.

He was also the 2019 British F4 champion in his first year in single-seaters.

He is the second new Red Bull junior to be announced in recent months after Fittipaldi’s place in the academy was confirmed in November.

The Brazilian, whose older brother Pietro Fittipaldi is reserve driver for the Haas Formula 1 team, broke the news over the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend.

The pair will join Japanese driver Ayumu Iwasa, 2021 F3 champion Dennis Hauger and Jehan Daruvala in representing the F1 team in F2 as Liam Lawson moves to Super Formula.

It is also thought that Isack Hadjar and Jak Crawford, who drove for Hitech in the post-season test, will graduate next season.

shares
comments
Doohan gets second F2 season with Virtuosi, Cordeel replaces Sato
Previous article

Doohan gets second F2 season with Virtuosi, Cordeel replaces Sato
Megan White More
Megan White
How O'Sullivan aced his "different world" F1 prize test
Autosport Awards

How O'Sullivan aced his "different world" F1 prize test

W Series champion Chadwick gets Indy NXT seat with Andretti
Indy Lights

W Series champion Chadwick gets Indy NXT seat with Andretti

The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss Abu Dhabi Plus
FIA F2

The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss

Latest news

Le Mans 24 Hours to reserve 15 slots for LMP2 cars in 2024
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours to reserve 15 slots for LMP2 cars in 2024

A minimum of 15 grid spots at the Le Mans 24 Hours will be reserved for LMP2 cars if the class is dropped from the World Endurance Championship in 2024.

FIA doubles F1 cost cap allowance for sprint races in 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA doubles F1 cost cap allowance for sprint races in 2023

The FIA has announced it will double teams’ cost cap allowance for each Formula 1 sprint race in 2023, but has ditched the exemptions for accident damage.

Formula E completes 2022-23 calendar with Portland race
Formula E Formula E

Formula E completes 2022-23 calendar with Portland race

The 2022-23 Formula E calendar has been completed with the addition of a round in Portland, Oregon to ensure the United States remains on next season's schedule.

FIA to drop F1 COVID vaccination requirement for 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA to drop F1 COVID vaccination requirement for 2023

The FIA has announced that it will relax Formula 1’s COVID-19 protocols for the 2023 season, including a requirement for those in the paddock to be vaccinated.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss Plus

The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss

Theo Pourchaire entered the 2022 Formula 2 season a firm favourite for the title after remaining with ART Grand Prix for a second season. But an unexpected charge from Felipe Drugovich and MP Motorsport meant the Frenchman was forced to settle for second. What went wrong for the Sauber protege, and where does he go from here?

FIA F2
Nov 16, 2022
The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent Plus

The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent

Sixth in the F2 standings heading into this month's final round, but within touching distance of third, Enzo Fittipaldi has quietly put together a strong first full season in the Formula 1 support series, recovering well from the scary Jeddah start crash that cut his 2021 campaign short. It marks a turn in fortunes for the Brazilian who thought he'd bid hopes of a career in Europe goodbye two years ago

FIA F2
Nov 5, 2022
What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Plus

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Despite having two talented drivers, albeit at very different stages of their careers, Prema Racing has had mixed fortunes in FIA Formula 2 this year. Both drivers told Autosport how they rate their seasons so far – and their next steps beyond 2022

FIA F2
Aug 24, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders Plus

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders

Two feature race wins in as many rounds have helped Logan Sargeant to emerge as the closest challenger to runaway Formula 2 points leader Felipe Drugovich. The Williams F1 junior couldn't have timed his rise better, with interest in grand prix racing on the rise in his US homeland, and he could be his country's best shot at getting a driver on the grid for the first time since 2015

FIA F2
Jul 16, 2022
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series Plus

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success Plus

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Heading into FIA Formula 2 this season, there was a lot of pressure on Jack Doohan. The 2021 F3 runner-up joined a new team for his next challenge, as well as signing up to the Alpine Academy. He told Autosport how he’s tackling the step up - with some help from his motorcycle legend father

FIA F2
Jun 16, 2022
The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier Plus

The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver explains how he's improved amid some difficult years, and shares his dreams of ending his nation's absence from the F1 grid

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.