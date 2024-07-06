All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Race report
FIA F2 Silverstone

F2 Britain: Antonelli controls soggy red-flagged sprint for maiden win

Andrea Kimi Antonelli scored his maiden Formula 2 win in treacherous conditions in the Silverstone sprint race

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Prema Racing

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Prema Racing

Photo by: Prema Powerteam

Prema driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli was in a class of one as he registered his first Formula 2 win from pole in the soaking wet sprint race at Silverstone.

On a wet weekend at Silverstone, the rain returned just in time for the start which saw race control opt for a rolling start controlled by polesitter Antonelli.

An early scrap involving Austrian sprint race winner Oliver Bearman, Invicta’s Gabriel Bortoleto and the DAMS of Jak Crawford, which saw the British driver suffer front wing damage and drop down the order, was halted by a virtual safety car on lap three to allow marshals to collect debris dropped by Bearman.

Half a lap after racing had resumed, the safety car was called and then quickly upgraded to a red flag due to conditions as the rain intensified.

The rain relented after a 14-minute suspension and the race resumed on lap five, with two laps behind the safety car, before Antonelli pulled off another flawless restart.

As Antonelli again pulled clear, the battling Invicta pair of Kush Maini and Bortoleto went wheel-to-wheel over third place, taking pressure off Maloney.

But the racing was again paused on lap eight as the safety car was deployed after a collision involving Pepe Marti (Campos) and Paul Aron (Hitech) – the former piling into the back of the championship leader who had been forced offline and had slowed with severe wheelspin. It is the first time this season that Aron has failed to finish.

In a separate incident, Isack Hadjar, second in the standings going into the race, retired with his Campos-run car in the gravel at Copse.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Prema Racing

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Prema Racing

Photo by: Prema Powerteam

On lap 13 of 21, and with less than 15 minutes remaining on the clock, racing resumed once again.

Quietly making progress, Victor Martins – who will start the feature race from second on Sunday – had gained positions on every restart but tangled with his ART team-mate Zak O’Sullivan at The Loop when the Brit dived up the inside. This put both out of the race while, at the same time, Bearman pulled off the track with a technical problem.

Restarting with four minutes to go, Antonelli was able to stroke it home with Maloney over five seconds back. Bortoleto, who passed Maini with a stunning final corner move, was third but having gone over the white lines to complete the move, the incident was swiftly noted by the stewards.

Following a post-race investigation, Bortoleto was handed a five-second penalty, an outcome that reversed the positions and promoted Maini up to third.

Bortoleto moves to 90 points and Maloney to 83, as both close the gap on to the top two in the standings with both Aron and Hadjar failing to finish, so they remain on 117 and 108 points respectively.

F2 Britain - Sprint race results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Bonus
1 Italy A. Antonelli Prema Powerteam 4 21

-

     1      
2 Barbados Z. Maloney Rodin Motorsport 5 21

+8.600

8.6

 8.600   1      
3
G. Bortoleto Invicta Racing
 10 21

+10.800

10.8

 2.200   1      
4 India K. Maini Invicta Racing 9 21

+11.200

11.2

 0.400   1      
5 Argentina F. Colapinto MP Motorsport 12 21

+18.000

18.0

 6.800   1      
6 United States J. Crawford DAMS Lucas Oil 7 21

+18.700

18.7

 0.700   1      
7 Norway D. Hauger MP Motorsport 11 21

+20.100

20.1

 1.400   1      
8 Czech Republic R. Staněk Trident 23 21

+20.900

20.9

 0.800   1      
9
T. Barnard PHM AIX Racing
 25 21

+21.300

21.3

 0.400   1      
10 Japan R. Miyata Rodin Motorsport 6 21

+24.200

24.2

 2.900   1      
11 Netherlands R. Verschoor Trident 22 21

+25.700

25.7

 1.500   1      
12 United States J. Correa DAMS Lucas Oil 8 21

+28.000

28.0

 2.300   1      
13 Brazil E. Fittipaldi Van Amersfoort Racing 14 21

+29.700

29.7

 1.700   1      
14 Mexico R. Villagomez Van Amersfoort Racing 15 21

+32.500

32.5

 2.800   1      
15 Belgium A. Cordeel Hitech Pulse-Eight 16 21

+33.100

33.1

 0.600   3      
16
J. Duerksen PHM AIX Racing
 24 21

+33.900

33.9

 0.800   1      
dnf United Kingdom Z. O'Sullivan ART Grand Prix 2 16

5 laps

     2   Retirement  
dnf France V. Martins ART Grand Prix 1 15

6 laps

     1   Retirement  
dnf United Kingdom O. Bearman Prema Powerteam 3 14

7 laps

     1   Retirement  
dnf
P. Aron Hitech Pulse-Eight
 17 7

14 laps

     1   Retirement  
dnf
P. Martí Campos Racing
 21 7

14 laps

     1   Retirement  
dnf France I. Hadjar Campos Racing 20 7

14 laps

     1   Retirement  
View full results  

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Exclusive Oliver Bearman column: On the cusp of the F1 dream
Next article Antonelli admits to feeling pressure from Mercedes F1 focus before breakthrough F2 win

Top Comments

Sam Hall
More from
Sam Hall
F3 Britain: Lindblad dominates delayed sprint race, Browning suffers puncture

F3 Britain: Lindblad dominates delayed sprint race, Browning suffers puncture

FIA F3
Silverstone
F3 Britain: Lindblad dominates delayed sprint race, Browning suffers puncture
Antonelli admits to feeling pressure from Mercedes F1 focus before breakthrough F2 win

Antonelli admits to feeling pressure from Mercedes F1 focus before breakthrough F2 win

Formula 1
British GP
Antonelli admits to feeling pressure from Mercedes F1 focus before breakthrough F2 win
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Bahrain
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Latest news

Palou relishes maiden hybrid pole after “tight” IndyCar qualifying battle

Palou relishes maiden hybrid pole after “tight” IndyCar qualifying battle

INDY IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Palou relishes maiden hybrid pole after “tight” IndyCar qualifying battle
Malukas continues “emotional rollercoaster” after qualifying third at Mid-Ohio

Malukas continues “emotional rollercoaster” after qualifying third at Mid-Ohio

INDY IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Malukas continues “emotional rollercoaster” after qualifying third at Mid-Ohio
IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Palou takes pole by 0.002s for first-ever hybrid race

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Palou takes pole by 0.002s for first-ever hybrid race

INDY IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Palou takes pole by 0.002s for first-ever hybrid race
How Antonelli performed under a new spotlight after F2 breakthrough

How Antonelli performed under a new spotlight after F2 breakthrough

F1 Formula 1
British GP
How Antonelli performed under a new spotlight after F2 breakthrough

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Bahrain
By Sam Hall
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
By Marcus Simmons
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues
Inside the racing university moulding F1 drivers and engineers alike

Inside the racing university moulding F1 drivers and engineers alike

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
By GP Racing
Inside the racing university moulding F1 drivers and engineers alike
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe