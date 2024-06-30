F2 Austria: Bortoleto takes first victory in feature race
McLaren junior driver Gabriel Bortoleto took his first Formula 2 victory in the Austrian feature race
Gabriel Bortoleto (BRA, Invicta Racing), 2nd position, in Parc Ferme
Formula 3 champion Gabriel Bortoleto opened his Formula 2 win account with a dominant drive in the Austrian feature race, as Franco Colapinto emerged in second on the alternate strategy.
Invicta driver Bortoleto had started from the third-place grid slot, but quickly established himself in the lead and secured himself the victory following his pitstop with a pass on Campos rival Pepe Marti, who became the net race leader courtesy of stopping during a brief virtual safety car period.
Four drivers stalled when the formation lap commenced, among them MP Motorsport’s pole-sitter Dennis Hauger, who was forced to start from the pits as a result.
This elevated Joshua Durksen (AIX) to a de facto pole position and the German led the early laps before Bortoleto made his move on lap four with a textbook move aided by DRS.
Early championship leader Zane Maloney (Rodin) has endured a torrid time of late and this continued in Austria, as the Sauber junior stalled at the start of the race before retiring on lap six, causing the virtual safety car to be deployed.
At the same time as the race was neutralised, Marti was entering the pits. The stop is subject to a post-race investigation as drivers cannot enter the pits for their mandatory stop under the VSC, but the stop can be completed if they are already in.
The subsequent investigation determined that although Marti had committed to pitting, he had not reached the first safety car line by the time that the VSC was deployed. Despite conceding Marti had been "incredibly close" to the marker, the stewards deemed this could not count as his mandatory stop, and awarded a 10s stop-and-go penalty, converted to a 30s time penalty.
Following Bortoleto’s stop, he rejoined 5s behind Red Bull junior Marti, but a show of pace to quickly close this gap ultimately proved decisive as the Brazilian pulled his race-winning move on lap 20 at Turn 3.
Running the alternative strategy by starting on the harder of the two tyre compounds, Colapinto (MP Motorsport) stayed out to lead sprint winner Oliver Bearman, but the Prema driver's hopes were dashed when a reliability issue forced him to retire at the lap 20 mid-point of the race.
Colapinto's exploits in playing the long game yielded rewards once he stopped with eight laps to go and switched to the super soft rubber. After rejoining eighth, the Argentine charged through to second with completing late moves on warring Campos duo Marti and Isack Hadjar.
Tensions had risen for Campos after Marti was slowed to allow championship-contending Hadjar through to chase Bortoleto.
But it was further ramped up when Hadjar, unable to demonstrate the pace he had claimed to have, failed to return the favour in the closing stages and instead kept the final podium position for himself.
Championship leader Paul Aron (Hitech) crossed the line in fifth, but dropped a place to Enzo Fittipaldi after he was handed a five-second penalty for moving under braking when battling with Hadjar early on.
Marti's penalty moves Aron back to his original finishing position, with the Camps driver dropping out of the points to 15th.
However, Aron remains at the top of the standings with a nine-point lead over Hadjar.
Bortoleto is boosted third, 10 points clear of Maloney, who has scored once in the last four races, while Colapinto is now tied with the Barbados driver, but remains fifth by virtue of having only one win to the Rodin driver’s two.
F2 Austria Feature Race Results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|Bonus
|1
|
G. Bortoleto Invicta Racing
|10
|40
|
-
|1
|2
|F. Colapinto MP Motorsport
|12
|40
|
+4.200
4.2
|4.200
|1
|3
|I. Hadjar Campos Racing
|20
|40
|
+5.500
5.5
|1.300
|1
|4
|
P. Martí Campos Racing
|21
|40
|
+6.000
6.0
|0.500
|1
|5
|E. Fittipaldi Van Amersfoort Racing
|14
|40
|
+11.300
11.3
|5.300
|1
|6
|
P. Aron Hitech Pulse-Eight
|17
|40
|
+11.400
11.4
|0.100
|1
|7
|
J. Duerksen PHM AIX Racing
|24
|40
|
+12.500
12.5
|1.100
|1
|8
|A. Cordeel Hitech Pulse-Eight
|16
|40
|
+22.500
22.5
|10.000
|1
|9
|
T. Barnard PHM AIX Racing
|25
|40
|
+27.600
27.6
|5.100
|1
|10
|Z. O'Sullivan ART Grand Prix
|2
|40
|
+32.100
32.1
|4.500
|1
|11
|J. Crawford DAMS Lucas Oil
|7
|40
|
+32.200
32.2
|0.100
|1
|12
|V. Martins ART Grand Prix
|1
|40
|
+32.600
32.6
|0.400
|1
|13
|D. Hauger MP Motorsport
|11
|40
|
+33.400
33.4
|0.800
|1
|14
|A. Antonelli Prema Powerteam
|4
|40
|
+34.700
34.7
|1.300
|1
|15
|J. Correa DAMS Lucas Oil
|8
|40
|
+35.100
35.1
|0.400
|1
|16
|R. Villagomez Van Amersfoort Racing
|15
|40
|
+49.700
49.7
|14.600
|1
|17
|K. Maini Invicta Racing
|9
|40
|
+51.400
51.4
|1.700
|1
|18
|R. Staněk Trident
|23
|40
|
+55.400
55.4
|4.000
|1
|dnf
|R. Miyata Rodin Motorsport
|6
|34
|
6 laps
|2
|Retirement
|dnf
|R. Verschoor Trident
|22
|21
|
19 laps
|2
|Retirement
|dnf
|O. Bearman Prema Powerteam
|3
|20
|
20 laps
|1
|Retirement
|dnf
|Z. Maloney Rodin Motorsport
|5
|4
|
36 laps
|Retirement
|View full results
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Portland E-Prix: Vergne sets new Formula E pole record
Rovanpera yet to realise enormity of super-sub WRC Poland victory
Red Bull regrets not warning Verstappen about Norris investigation in Austrian GP
Russell "almost crashed" with Wolff's F1 Austrian GP radio call to arms
Autosport Plus
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues
Inside the racing university moulding F1 drivers and engineers alike
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments