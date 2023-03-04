F2 Bahrain: Boschung claims maiden victory on 96th start
Ralph Boschung finally claimed his maiden Formula 2 victory in Bahrain, taking a lights-to-flag win on his 96th series start.
The series veteran, driving for Campos Racing, was untroubled throughout the 23-lap sprint race, leading from the off before cruising home 10 seconds clear of second-placed driver Dennis Hauger.
Boschung had claimed four podiums across the past six seasons in F2, but the top step of the podium had evaded him until Saturday’s sprint race.
There was a fierce battle for second, with several contenders for the runner-up spot before reigning F3 champion Victor Martins and 2021 F3 champion Hauger (MP Motorsport) were embroiled in a tense tussle in the closing laps.
Hauger, who moved from Prema to MP for his second season in F2, finally claimed second on lap 22, with ART driver Martins settling for third on his debut, having started ninth.
At the start Boschung held firm off the line, with DAMS driver Arthur Leclerc swooping into second and team-mate Ayumu Iwasa taking third. Iwasa then took second as the pair went side-by-side through the middle sector as Alpine Academy driver Martins moved into fourth around the outside of Turn 11 past Roman Stanek.
A charging Theo Pourchaire, who started 10th, had made it up to fifth by lap three, as Martins took third from Leclerc, both moves up the inside of Turn 1.
Alfa Romeo F1 reserve driver Pourchaire, who finished runner-up last season, then took fourth from Leclerc with the confidence expected of a third-year driver, setting the fastest lap of the race as he continued his pursuit.
But disaster hit Leclerc when he was handed a 10-second penalty on lap seven, pitting to serve it and dropping outside the points, while fellow rookie Isack Hadjar (Hitech) did the same. Both were penalised for having mechanics touching the car outside of the permitted time on the grid.
Ralph Boschung, Campos Racing, leads Arthur Leclerc, DAMS, Ayumu Iwasa, DAMS at the start
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Martins claimed second from Iwasa up the inside of Turn 1 on lap 13, and despite the Red Bull junior attempting to reclaim his position, was forced to back off as Pourchaire closed in behind them.
Hauger then repeated Martins’ move on Pourchaire for fourth place the following lap, before setting about passing Iwasa, which he did on lap 15 after a huge lock-up from the DAMS driver. He bode his time behind Martins before finally securing second on the penultimate lap at Turn 11, relegating Martins to third ahead of Iwasa.
Pourchaire settled for fifth, with MP Motorsport’s Jehan Daruvala in sixth and rookie Kush Maini (Campos) in seventh.
Enzo Fittipaldi rounded off the points-paying positions for Rodin Carlin in eighth, with team-mate Zane Maloney in ninth and Juan Manuel Correa (VAR) in 10th.
Series favourite Jack Doohan ran on the alternate strategy, starting on the hard tyre, but failed to break into the top 10. Leclerc, despite his early promise, finished 12th ahead of Stanek.
F2 Bahrain - Sprint race results
|Cla
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|1
|Ralph Boschung
|Campos Racing
|23
|2
|Dennis Hauger
|MP Motorsport
|23
|10.8
|3
|Victor Martins
|ART Grand Prix
|23
|16.1
|4
|Ayumu Iwasa
|DAMS
|23
|24.4
|5
|Theo Pourchaire
|ART Grand Prix
|23
|29.7
|6
|Jehan Daruvala
|MP Motorsport
|23
|30.9
|7
|Kush Maini
|Campos Racing
|23
|41.5
|8
|Enzo Fittipaldi
|Rodin Carlin
|23
|43.0
|9
|Zane Maloney
|Rodin Carlin
|23
|44.1
|10
|Juan Manuel Correa
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|23
|48.5
|11
|Jack Doohan
|Invicta Virtuosi Racing
|23
|49.2
|12
|Arthur Leclerc
|DAMS
|23
|50.1
|13
|Roman Staněk
|Trident
|23
|50.6
|14
|Jak Crawford
|Hitech Pulse-Eight
|23
|52.2
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|Prema Powerteam
|23
|53.7
|16
|Clement Novalak
|Trident
|23
|54.6
|17
|Frederik Vesti
|Prema Powerteam
|23
|54.6
|18
|Roy Nissany
|PHM Racing by Charouz
|23
|1'04.4
|19
|Brad Benavides
|PHM Racing by Charouz
|23
|1'08.7
|20
|Isack Hadjar
|Hitech Pulse-Eight
|23
|1'13.3
|21
|Amaury Cordeel
|Invicta Virtuosi Racing
|23
|1'13.8
|22
|Richard Verschoor
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|23
|55.5
|View full results
F2 Bahrain: Pourchaire blitzes to pole by 0.75s over Martins
F2 Bahrain: Pourchaire dominates feature race with lights-to-flag win
Latest news
Russell: Red Bull will win every single race in 2023 F1 season
Russell: Red Bull will win every single race in 2023 F1 season Russell: Red Bull will win every single race in 2023 F1 season
Sainz: Aston Martin pace in F1 Bahrain GP "very concerning"
Sainz: Aston Martin pace in F1 Bahrain GP "very concerning" Sainz: Aston Martin pace in F1 Bahrain GP "very concerning"
Verstappen credits victory to dominant F1 Bahrain GP start
Verstappen credits victory to dominant F1 Bahrain GP start Verstappen credits victory to dominant F1 Bahrain GP start
Leclerc: Ferrari one second off Red Bull pace before Bahrain GP retirement
Leclerc: Ferrari one second off Red Bull pace before Bahrain GP retirement Leclerc: Ferrari one second off Red Bull pace before Bahrain GP retirement
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss
The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss
The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent
The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent
What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground
What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause
The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders
The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.