Subscribe
Previous / F2 Bahrain: Pourchaire blitzes to pole by 0.75s over Martins Next / F2 Bahrain: Pourchaire dominates feature race with lights-to-flag win
FIA F2 / Bahrain Race report

F2 Bahrain: Boschung claims maiden victory on 96th start

Ralph Boschung finally claimed his maiden Formula 2 victory in Bahrain, taking a lights-to-flag win on his 96th series start.

Megan White
By:
F2 Bahrain: Boschung claims maiden victory on 96th start

The series veteran, driving for Campos Racing, was untroubled throughout the 23-lap sprint race, leading from the off before cruising home 10 seconds clear of second-placed driver Dennis Hauger.

Boschung had claimed four podiums across the past six seasons in F2, but the top step of the podium had evaded him until Saturday’s sprint race.

There was a fierce battle for second, with several contenders for the runner-up spot before reigning F3 champion Victor Martins and 2021 F3 champion Hauger (MP Motorsport) were embroiled in a tense tussle in the closing laps.

Hauger, who moved from Prema to MP for his second season in F2, finally claimed second on lap 22, with ART driver Martins settling for third on his debut, having started ninth.

At the start Boschung held firm off the line, with DAMS driver Arthur Leclerc swooping into second and team-mate Ayumu Iwasa taking third. Iwasa then took second as the pair went side-by-side through the middle sector as Alpine Academy driver Martins moved into fourth around the outside of Turn 11 past Roman Stanek.

A charging Theo Pourchaire, who started 10th, had made it up to fifth by lap three, as Martins took third from Leclerc, both moves up the inside of Turn 1.

Alfa Romeo F1 reserve driver Pourchaire, who finished runner-up last season, then took fourth from Leclerc with the confidence expected of a third-year driver, setting the fastest lap of the race as he continued his pursuit.

But disaster hit Leclerc when he was handed a 10-second penalty on lap seven, pitting to serve it and dropping outside the points, while fellow rookie Isack Hadjar (Hitech) did the same. Both were penalised for having mechanics touching the car outside of the permitted time on the grid.

Ralph Boschung, Campos Racing, leads Arthur Leclerc, DAMS, Ayumu Iwasa, DAMS at the start

Ralph Boschung, Campos Racing, leads Arthur Leclerc, DAMS, Ayumu Iwasa, DAMS at the start

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Martins claimed second from Iwasa up the inside of Turn 1 on lap 13, and despite the Red Bull junior attempting to reclaim his position, was forced to back off as Pourchaire closed in behind them.

Hauger then repeated Martins’ move on Pourchaire for fourth place the following lap, before setting about passing Iwasa, which he did on lap 15 after a huge lock-up from the DAMS driver. He bode his time behind Martins before finally securing second on the penultimate lap at Turn 11, relegating Martins to third ahead of Iwasa.

Pourchaire settled for fifth, with MP Motorsport’s Jehan Daruvala in sixth and rookie Kush Maini (Campos) in seventh.

Enzo Fittipaldi rounded off the points-paying positions for Rodin Carlin in eighth, with team-mate Zane Maloney in ninth and Juan Manuel Correa (VAR) in 10th.

Series favourite Jack Doohan ran on the alternate strategy, starting on the hard tyre, but failed to break into the top 10. Leclerc, despite his early promise, finished 12th ahead of Stanek.

F2 Bahrain - Sprint race results

Cla Driver Team Laps Time
1 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 23  
2 Norway Dennis Hauger Netherlands MP Motorsport 23 10.8
3 France Victor Martins France ART Grand Prix 23 16.1
4 Japan Ayumu Iwasa France DAMS 23 24.4
5 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 23 29.7
6 India Jehan Daruvala Netherlands MP Motorsport 23 30.9
7 India Kush Maini Spain Campos Racing 23 41.5
8 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Rodin Carlin 23 43.0
9 Barbados Zane Maloney Rodin Carlin 23 44.1
10 United States Juan Manuel Correa Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 23 48.5
11 Australia Jack Doohan Invicta Virtuosi Racing 23 49.2
12 Monaco Arthur Leclerc France DAMS 23 50.1
13 Czech Republic Roman Staněk Italy Trident 23 50.6
14 United States Jak Crawford Hitech Pulse-Eight 23 52.2
15 United Kingdom Oliver Bearman Italy Prema Powerteam 23 53.7
16 France Clement Novalak Italy Trident 23 54.6
17 Denmark Frederik Vesti Italy Prema Powerteam 23 54.6
18 Israel Roy Nissany PHM Racing by Charouz 23 1'04.4
19 United States Brad Benavides PHM Racing by Charouz 23 1'08.7
20 France Isack Hadjar Hitech Pulse-Eight 23 1'13.3
21 Belgium Amaury Cordeel Invicta Virtuosi Racing 23 1'13.8
22 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 23 55.5
View full results
shares
comments

F2 Bahrain: Pourchaire blitzes to pole by 0.75s over Martins

F2 Bahrain: Pourchaire dominates feature race with lights-to-flag win
Megan White More
Megan White
F2 Bahrain: Pourchaire dominates feature race with lights-to-flag win

F2 Bahrain: Pourchaire dominates feature race with lights-to-flag win

FIA F2
Bahrain

F2 Bahrain: Pourchaire dominates feature race with lights-to-flag win F2 Bahrain: Pourchaire dominates feature race with lights-to-flag win

F3 Bahrain: Bortoleto takes feature win after leader Mini handed penalty

F3 Bahrain: Bortoleto takes feature win after leader Mini handed penalty

FIA F3
Bahrain

F3 Bahrain: Bortoleto takes feature win after leader Mini handed penalty F3 Bahrain: Bortoleto takes feature win after leader Mini handed penalty

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Plus
Plus
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Latest news

Russell: Red Bull will win every single race in 2023 F1 season

Russell: Red Bull will win every single race in 2023 F1 season

F1 Formula 1

Russell: Red Bull will win every single race in 2023 F1 season Russell: Red Bull will win every single race in 2023 F1 season

Sainz: Aston Martin pace in F1 Bahrain GP "very concerning"

Sainz: Aston Martin pace in F1 Bahrain GP "very concerning"

F1 Formula 1

Sainz: Aston Martin pace in F1 Bahrain GP "very concerning" Sainz: Aston Martin pace in F1 Bahrain GP "very concerning"

Verstappen credits victory to dominant F1 Bahrain GP start

Verstappen credits victory to dominant F1 Bahrain GP start

F1 Formula 1

Verstappen credits victory to dominant F1 Bahrain GP start Verstappen credits victory to dominant F1 Bahrain GP start

Leclerc: Ferrari one second off Red Bull pace before Bahrain GP retirement

Leclerc: Ferrari one second off Red Bull pace before Bahrain GP retirement

F1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari one second off Red Bull pace before Bahrain GP retirement Leclerc: Ferrari one second off Red Bull pace before Bahrain GP retirement

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Megan White

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss

The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Abu Dhabi
Megan White

The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss

The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent

The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Abu Dhabi
Megan White

The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Spa
Megan White

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
French GP
Stephen Mosley

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Megan White

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Megan White

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Baku
Megan White

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.